beckersdental.com

5 dental companies recognized for excellence

Five dental companies were recently recognized for excellence in compensation, work-life balance and overall employment. Forbes recently included medical and dental supplier 3M and oral healthcare retail company Colgate-Palmolive on its list of the best employers in the world for 2022. Dallas-based Mint Dentistry and Irvine, Calif.-based Smile Brands were...
BUSINESS
beckersdental.com

2 dental companies named among best employers in the world: Forbes

Two dental companies were recently ranked among the best employers in the world in 2022 by Forbes. Forbes partnered with Statista to create the list, which was released Oct. 11. Statista surveyed 150,000 full-time and part-time employees from 57 countries working for multinational companies. The 800 companies with the highest scores made the list.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Jobs
beckersdental.com

10 dental leadership moves

Several DSOs appointed new C-suite leaders, and two dental schools will soon get new deans. Here are 10 recent dental leadership moves:. 1. Atlanta-based D4C Dental Brands appointed John Williamson COO. 2. Chicago-based Bright Direction Dental promoted Nisheeth Singh to the role of CEO. 3. Chicago-based Phase 1 Equity appointed...
ECONOMY
beckersdental.com

3 trends dental leaders should watch

Here are three major trends dentals leader should be watching:. Artificial intelligence: Several DSOs and dental practices have started to implement AI into their practices. AI-focused dental companies such as Overjet and Pearl have tapped into this market as the demand for such technology increases. The use of AI has become a priority not only for practice owners and DSOs, but for patients as well. A survey from Pearl found that 71 percent of patients are more likely to trust dentists using AI.
EDUCATION
beckersdental.com

Dental companies partner to expand arch implants at surgical centers

Restorative dentistry company Renew is partnering with integrated oral health company ProHealth Dental to advance the use of its full arch implant system at surgical centers in the works in the New York area and New England. Renew provides a fixed-removable, full mouth restorative process that can be completed in...
ECONOMY
beckersdental.com

How dental practice schedules fared in September

Dental practice schedules were 86 percent full in September, down slightly from 86.2 in August, according to data from the American Dental Association. The poll was taken as part of the ADA's monthly "Economic Outlook and Emerging Issues in Dentistry" report. The dental association asked 12,553 owner dentists how full their practice schedules were in September.
ELECTIONS
beckersdental.com

New dental patient wait times dipped slightly in September

New dental patients waited an average of 20.7 days for an appointment, according to data from the American Dental Association. New dental patient wait times decreased slightly from 24 days in August. Meanwhile, existing patients waited an average of 12 days for an appointment. The data is part of the...
beckersdental.com

3 professionals honored with evidence-based dentistry awards

The American Dental Association recently honored three people with its evidence-based dentistry awards. The Evidence-Based Dentistry Faculty and Practice Awards are given to those who have made significant contributions to implement and advance evidence-based dentistry, the ADA said in an Oct. 10 news release. The recipients are Gregg Gilbert, DDS,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
beckersdental.com

Former Lyft exec joins SmileDirectClub as VP of product

Teledentistry company SmileDirectClub appointed Azmat Ali vice president of product. Mr. Ali will support SmileDirectClub's product portfolio to enhance customer satisfaction, according to an Oct. 10 news release. His new projects include the rollout of the company's SmileMaker Platform. Mr. Ali previously served as head of rider product marketing at...
BUSINESS
beckersdental.com

7-location dental practice deploys AI platform

Southborough, Mass.-based New England Dental Group has chosen dental artificial intelligence technology company VideaHealth to provide its practices with chair-side Al technology. VideaHealth's dental Al platform improves diagnostic accuracy and treatment plans, according to an Oct.11 news release from the company. "With our Al, clinical issues are caught earlier, treatment...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
CBS DFW

North Texas federal contractor agrees to pay $121K to resolve alleged hiring discrimination

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A federal contractor has agreed to resolve allegations of hiring discrimination, accepting terms that include paying $121,000 in back wages to 798 female and Black job applicants at the company's North Texas warehouse.A Department of Labor routine compliance evaluation found that between Nov. 20, 2017 and Dec. 7, 2019, Sysco North Texas Inc. allegedly discriminated against 135 female applicants and 663 Black male applicants while hiring for certain positions.Federal law prohibits federal contractors from discriminating in employment based on race, sex, color, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, or national origin.As part of the conciliation agreement, Sysco...
SOCIETY
beckersdental.com

FDA clears 1st dental laser to reduce mineral loss in dental enamel

Convergent Dental received FDA 510(k) clearance for the first and only dental laser to reduce mineral loss in dental enamel. Solea is an all-tissue dental laser that allows dentists to perform services such as cavity treatments and gum surgeries without the use of drills, anesthesia or sutures, according to Convergent Dental's website.
HEALTH

