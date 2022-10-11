Read full article on original website
You Don’t Need a 4-Year Degree To Land These 10 Remote Jobs
The working world has become increasingly remote, with work-from-home jobs available for people with all levels of education. Some companies are now looking at a prospective employee's skills and...
Companies eliminating degree requirements open the door to giving your remote job to someone else
Eliminating college degree requirements is great for millions of workers, but it also makes job hunting more competitive. A four-year degree has long been heralded as a must-have to advance in corporate America. But that might not be the case much longer. General Motors recently announced that it would be...
9 Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $30 Per Hour
The pandemic might have been the biggest impetus for people taking to remote work in droves, but many people have since realized the numerous benefits of this kind of work. A shorter commute, less...
10 Best Entry-Level Jobs for Remote Workers
If you're just out of college and ready to find a job, but worried about your lack of experience, don't fret -- there are lots of entry-level jobs out there for fresh employees. Many of these jobs...
26 Highest-Paying Jobs That Let You Work From Home
You no longer need to go to an office every day to earn a paycheck — and a fat paycheck, at that. These high-paying work-from-home jobs might be right for you.
30 million US workers think their workplace is toxic. Here are the 3 main factors causing toxic work cultures, according to research.
The three main forces behind toxic cultures are bad leadership, toxic social norms, and unclear job roles, according to MIT research.
beckersdental.com
5 dental companies recognized for excellence
Five dental companies were recently recognized for excellence in compensation, work-life balance and overall employment. Forbes recently included medical and dental supplier 3M and oral healthcare retail company Colgate-Palmolive on its list of the best employers in the world for 2022. Dallas-based Mint Dentistry and Irvine, Calif.-based Smile Brands were...
2 dental companies named among best employers in the world: Forbes
Two dental companies were recently ranked among the best employers in the world in 2022 by Forbes. Forbes partnered with Statista to create the list, which was released Oct. 11. Statista surveyed 150,000 full-time and part-time employees from 57 countries working for multinational companies. The 800 companies with the highest scores made the list.
10 dental leadership moves
Several DSOs appointed new C-suite leaders, and two dental schools will soon get new deans. Here are 10 recent dental leadership moves:. 1. Atlanta-based D4C Dental Brands appointed John Williamson COO. 2. Chicago-based Bright Direction Dental promoted Nisheeth Singh to the role of CEO. 3. Chicago-based Phase 1 Equity appointed...
3 trends dental leaders should watch
Here are three major trends dentals leader should be watching:. Artificial intelligence: Several DSOs and dental practices have started to implement AI into their practices. AI-focused dental companies such as Overjet and Pearl have tapped into this market as the demand for such technology increases. The use of AI has become a priority not only for practice owners and DSOs, but for patients as well. A survey from Pearl found that 71 percent of patients are more likely to trust dentists using AI.
Dental companies partner to expand arch implants at surgical centers
Restorative dentistry company Renew is partnering with integrated oral health company ProHealth Dental to advance the use of its full arch implant system at surgical centers in the works in the New York area and New England. Renew provides a fixed-removable, full mouth restorative process that can be completed in...
How dental practice schedules fared in September
Dental practice schedules were 86 percent full in September, down slightly from 86.2 in August, according to data from the American Dental Association. The poll was taken as part of the ADA's monthly "Economic Outlook and Emerging Issues in Dentistry" report. The dental association asked 12,553 owner dentists how full their practice schedules were in September.
New dental patient wait times dipped slightly in September
New dental patients waited an average of 20.7 days for an appointment, according to data from the American Dental Association. New dental patient wait times decreased slightly from 24 days in August. Meanwhile, existing patients waited an average of 12 days for an appointment. The data is part of the...
3 professionals honored with evidence-based dentistry awards
The American Dental Association recently honored three people with its evidence-based dentistry awards. The Evidence-Based Dentistry Faculty and Practice Awards are given to those who have made significant contributions to implement and advance evidence-based dentistry, the ADA said in an Oct. 10 news release. The recipients are Gregg Gilbert, DDS,...
Soft Skills to Put on Your Resume
Weaving these in-demand soft skills into your resume could be the thing that advances you to an interview.
Former Lyft exec joins SmileDirectClub as VP of product
Teledentistry company SmileDirectClub appointed Azmat Ali vice president of product. Mr. Ali will support SmileDirectClub's product portfolio to enhance customer satisfaction, according to an Oct. 10 news release. His new projects include the rollout of the company's SmileMaker Platform. Mr. Ali previously served as head of rider product marketing at...
7-location dental practice deploys AI platform
Southborough, Mass.-based New England Dental Group has chosen dental artificial intelligence technology company VideaHealth to provide its practices with chair-side Al technology. VideaHealth's dental Al platform improves diagnostic accuracy and treatment plans, according to an Oct.11 news release from the company. "With our Al, clinical issues are caught earlier, treatment...
North Texas federal contractor agrees to pay $121K to resolve alleged hiring discrimination
LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A federal contractor has agreed to resolve allegations of hiring discrimination, accepting terms that include paying $121,000 in back wages to 798 female and Black job applicants at the company's North Texas warehouse.A Department of Labor routine compliance evaluation found that between Nov. 20, 2017 and Dec. 7, 2019, Sysco North Texas Inc. allegedly discriminated against 135 female applicants and 663 Black male applicants while hiring for certain positions.Federal law prohibits federal contractors from discriminating in employment based on race, sex, color, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, or national origin.As part of the conciliation agreement, Sysco...
How to Start an Express Employment Professionals Franchise in 2022
Looking for information about how to open an Express Employment Professionals franchise? Here's what you need to know.
FDA clears 1st dental laser to reduce mineral loss in dental enamel
Convergent Dental received FDA 510(k) clearance for the first and only dental laser to reduce mineral loss in dental enamel. Solea is an all-tissue dental laser that allows dentists to perform services such as cavity treatments and gum surgeries without the use of drills, anesthesia or sutures, according to Convergent Dental's website.
