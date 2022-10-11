ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima Herald Republic

Social media reacts to Mariners’ season, playoff run ending

The Mariners’ magical season may have come to an end Saturday, but not without a heck of a fight. The 6-hour, 22-minute contest that dragged on for 18 innings offered the sellout crowd the kind of euphoria and agony of playoff baseball that they’ve so desperately been waiting for.
Yakima Herald Republic

After 21 years, Seattle fans try to will Mariners to victory

Seattle's first taste of postseason baseball in 21 years was electric, exhilarating, excruciating, surreal, crushing and long. A city that had waited two decades for this game got the equivalent of two games. It had drama, nerves, heartbreak and smoke. It had a sellout crowd that stood for hours, never...
Yakima Herald Republic

Mariners can’t get anything going against dominant Astros pitching staff

For the Seattle Mariners, Houston pitching is a problem. The Mariners offense was nearly helpless Saturday against the Astros pitching staff, as Houston dominated Seattle’s hitters to clinch its spot in the ALCS with an 18-inning 1-0 win. Houston pitching was in control nearly the entire game, as eight...
Yakima Herald Republic

Seahawks will kick off against Cardinals at 1:05 p.m.

The Mariners’ season-ending 1-0 loss in the 18th inning to Houston in Game 3 of the American League Division Series Saturday means the Seahawks-Cardinals game will start at its scheduled time on Sunday, at 1:05 p.m. at Lumen Field. The Seahawks and the NFL had agreed to move the...
Yakima Herald Republic

They may be down 0-2, but the Mariners are back home and they believe

Maybe it’s naiveté born out of inexperience and youth. They’ve never been here before, so they don’t know how difficult of a situation they find themselves in following the heartbreak in Houston. Maybe it’s a true belief borne out of comebacks after being counted out and...
Yakima Herald Republic

AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:06 p.m. EDT

Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep. SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop’s first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle’s first home playoff appearance since 2001, Houston completed a three-game sweep of the ALDS. Next up is the New York Yankees or Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the ALCS on Wednesday.
Yakima Herald Republic

Larry Stone: ‘That’s some Barry Bonds-type stuff’: Mariners again can’t solve Yordan Alvarez

HOUSTON — Everyone was thinking it, and Dusty Baker said it. Namely, that facing Yordan Alvarez right now is akin to facing Barry Bonds in his prime, when every choice facing a manager was fraught with danger and bad possibilities. Pitch to him, don’t pitch to him, make good pitches, make bad pitches — it hardly matters. The outcome is probably going to be damaging to the goal of winning a baseball game.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Seahawks beat Cardinals 19-9, move to 3-3 on the year

SEATTLE, — The Seattle Seahawks are now 3-3 after beating to the Arizona Cardinals 19-9 Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field. The Hawks were coming off 39-32 loss against the Saints in Week 5. The high-scoring affair in New Orleans was nothing like what happened on Sunday in Seattle. Through three quarters, both defenses were playing hard, allowing a combined 21...
