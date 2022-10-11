Read full article on original website
The Mariners have shown they can compete with the Astros. But that doesn’t make these losses sting any less.
HOUSTON — And that, right there, is why Game 1 stings so much. The Mariners’ effort in Game 2 of the American League Division Series proved they aren’t impostors lucky to be playing against Houston. It showed they may actually be evenly matched with this 106-win behemoth.
Social media reacts to Mariners’ season, playoff run ending
The Mariners’ magical season may have come to an end Saturday, but not without a heck of a fight. The 6-hour, 22-minute contest that dragged on for 18 innings offered the sellout crowd the kind of euphoria and agony of playoff baseball that they’ve so desperately been waiting for.
As memorable season ends with tough ALDS loss, Mariners are left wanting more
It was 21 years in the waiting, and then it became an eternity of frazzled nerves and broken dreams in one afternoon turned night. It was nail-biting, gut-wrenching, gloriously exciting playoff baseball at its finest — and most excruciating. It was a taste of what Seattle has been missing....
After 21 years, Seattle fans try to will Mariners to victory
Seattle's first taste of postseason baseball in 21 years was electric, exhilarating, excruciating, surreal, crushing and long. A city that had waited two decades for this game got the equivalent of two games. It had drama, nerves, heartbreak and smoke. It had a sellout crowd that stood for hours, never...
Mariners can’t get anything going against dominant Astros pitching staff
For the Seattle Mariners, Houston pitching is a problem. The Mariners offense was nearly helpless Saturday against the Astros pitching staff, as Houston dominated Seattle’s hitters to clinch its spot in the ALCS with an 18-inning 1-0 win. Houston pitching was in control nearly the entire game, as eight...
Mariners’ Cal Raleigh reveals extent of thumb injury he had been playing through
We knew Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh had been playing with a nagging left thumb injury for a while, first injuring it sliding into first base during a game in early September. But after the Mariners' playoff-ending loss to Houston, the extend of the damage was revealed. Raleigh said after the...
Seahawks will kick off against Cardinals at 1:05 p.m.
The Mariners’ season-ending 1-0 loss in the 18th inning to Houston in Game 3 of the American League Division Series Saturday means the Seahawks-Cardinals game will start at its scheduled time on Sunday, at 1:05 p.m. at Lumen Field. The Seahawks and the NFL had agreed to move the...
They may be down 0-2, but the Mariners are back home and they believe
Maybe it’s naiveté born out of inexperience and youth. They’ve never been here before, so they don’t know how difficult of a situation they find themselves in following the heartbreak in Houston. Maybe it’s a true belief borne out of comebacks after being counted out and...
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:06 p.m. EDT
Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep. SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop’s first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle’s first home playoff appearance since 2001, Houston completed a three-game sweep of the ALDS. Next up is the New York Yankees or Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the ALCS on Wednesday.
Larry Stone: ‘That’s some Barry Bonds-type stuff’: Mariners again can’t solve Yordan Alvarez
HOUSTON — Everyone was thinking it, and Dusty Baker said it. Namely, that facing Yordan Alvarez right now is akin to facing Barry Bonds in his prime, when every choice facing a manager was fraught with danger and bad possibilities. Pitch to him, don’t pitch to him, make good pitches, make bad pitches — it hardly matters. The outcome is probably going to be damaging to the goal of winning a baseball game.
Seahawks beat Cardinals 19-9, move to 3-3 on the year
SEATTLE, — The Seattle Seahawks are now 3-3 after beating to the Arizona Cardinals 19-9 Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field. The Hawks were coming off 39-32 loss against the Saints in Week 5. The high-scoring affair in New Orleans was nothing like what happened on Sunday in Seattle. Through three quarters, both defenses were playing hard, allowing a combined 21...
What to watch for when Seahawks take on Cardinals — plus Bob Condotta’s prediction
The Seahawks have played the Cardinals when they’ve been called St. Louis, Phoenix and Arizona. They played them as the first regular-season opponent in Seahawks history in 1976, and they’ve played them in the only tie in Seahawks history. And maybe that tie is fitting, because little has...
