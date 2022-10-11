Read full article on original website
CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl Explains Why Magnum P.I. Was Cancelled
Back in 2018, it was reported that CBS was rebooting a 1980’s series, Magnum P.I., which turned Tom Selleck into an A-list star thanks to the American Crime drama. The show lasted eight seasons, With Selleck winning an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 1984. Plus, the series was a rating juggernaut, so it makes sense why CBS opted to bring back the show for the new generation. This time, a Latino lead was spearheading the cast, as Jay Hernandez – who notably played El Diablo in Suicide Squad – was chosen to play Thomas Magnum.
CBS’ ‘Fire Country’ Is The Most-Watched New Series Premiere This Fall
The Eye Network had a very good Friday night in the ratings wars. The 9 PM slot series premiere of Fire County on CBS was a ratings winner, drawing 5.74 million viewers and beating its competitors by more than 3 million viewers. That impressive showing made Fire County the #1 new series this season. CBS now has the top three new series this season, with Fire Country joining East New York and So Help Me Todd. At 8 PM, the sixth season premiere of S.W.A.T. won its time slot with 4.63 million viewers. While at 10 PM, perennial strong draw Blue Bloods‘...
‘Fire Country’ Logs Solid Friday Linear and Streaming Premiere for CBS
One of CBS’ hot new prospects for the fall — the CBS Studios/Bruckheimer Television drama “Fire Country” — got off to a solid start in its linear debut Friday. The show also helped boost CBS’ live streaming numbers compared to the comparable fall Friday premiere night in 2021. “Fire Country,” an action-drama revolving around California firefighters, opened to 5.74 million viewers in the 9 p.m. hour, according to Nielsen. The series built on its “S.W.A.T.” lead-in by a significant margin, as the sixth season premiere of the police drama brought in 4.6 million viewers at 8 p.m. CBS capped the night with...
'Revenge' grows, beats 'CSI' in early ratings
UPDATE: Great news for Revenge fans: The ABC freshman drama reversed its post-premiere ratings decline and grew for the first time. But the reason why the show improved is a mystery worthy of a TV crime drama. Here's the deal: Revenge (7.9 million viewers, 2.7 adults 18-49) beat CSI (12.7...
Chicago Med: Brian Tee to Exit NBC Drama After Eight Seasons
Someone page the staffing department at Chicago Med, because yet another doctor is leaving the hospital: Brian Tee, who plays Dr. Ethan Choi, will exit the NBC drama later this year after eight seasons, our sister site Deadline reports. Tee’s last appearance will be in Episode 9, titled “Could Be the Start of Something New,” airing Dec. 7. (He will return to make his directorial debut with Episode 16.) Tee has starred on the series since its debut in 2015, but was temporarily absent during a big chunk of Season 7 while he was filming the upcoming Prime Video series Expats opposite...
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness’ Matt Dillon Was Killed off in a Script to Make Him Lower His Salary Expectations
CBS killed off James Arness' Matt Dillon in a 'Gunsmoke' script when he tried to negotiate for a huge raise in his salary.
‘Chicago Med’: Two Major Stars Exit in Season Premiere, While Another Returns
Chicago Med had viewers so emotional during its Wednesday season eight premiere. Two characters left.… The post ‘Chicago Med’: Two Major Stars Exit in Season Premiere, While Another Returns appeared first on Outsider.
Is Mark Harmon Still on ‘NCIS’?
Chances are when fans think of NCIS, Mark Harmon is one of the first people to come to mind. He’s essentially the face of the franchise. He originated the character of Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in 2003 in a backdoor pilot for CBS’s military drama JAG. Harmon...
‘NCIS’ Will Likely Bring Back Mark Harmon — But Not in Season 20
'NCIS' Season 20 removed Mark Harmon from the opening credits. Does this mean fans will never see him again? Here's what we suspect.
NCIS Finally Makes Major Change to Opening Credits After Mark Harmon's Exit
Almost a year after his departure as a series regular, longtime NCIS star Mark Harmon's name has been removed from the opening credits, marking the end of an era for the long-running CBS procedural. Sean Murray, who plays McGee, is now the first cast member featured in the opening montage, supplanting Harmon. For almost 20 years, Mark Harmon was the face of NCIS until last year. In a move that stunned many members of the audience, Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs decided it was time to bid a fond farewell to his friends and coworkers, and decided it was time for a change of scenery, informing the team that he would be staying behind in Alaska indefinitely.
How NCIS' Latest Premiere Quietly Destroyed Fans' Hopes Of Mark Harmon's Return As Gibbs
NCIS kicked off Season 20 with a crossover event, while also quietly deflating fans' hopes for Mark Harmon to return as Gibbs.
Veteran Actor Mark Harmon Is No Longer Part of the 'NCIS' Opening Credits
After much anticipation, the beloved police procedural series NCIS made its much-awaited return to CBS on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Although the Season 20 premiere kicked off a major crossover event with NCIS: Hawai'i, many viewers found it hard to concentrate once they realized Mark Harmon's name didn't appear in the opening credits.
One Chicago Showrunner Has Bad News for Crossover Plans in New Seasons
One Chicago showrunner has bad new for fans looking for a crossover in these new seasons. TVLine spoke to co-showrunner Andrea Newman about seeing Chicago Fire, Med, and PD all crossing streams again. It's no secret that COVID-19 changed the game for people around the world. In the realm of entertainment, there are some protocols that need to be followed to keep everyone safe. Those kinds of constraints are going to make it difficult to have the massive team-up specials that fans of the Chicago universe look forward to. But, Newman wasn't there to spray cold water on all the excitement. The crossovers might take a different shape in this season and the immediate future. Check out what she told the outlet right here down below.
What to watch this week: Halloween Ends for Jamie Lee Curtis & Co., Rings of Power season finale
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar.
'NCIS Hawai’i' Cast Members Go Live During Latest Episode, Accidentally Spoil A Major Plot Line
It's not every day that a celebrity accidentally issues a spoiler alert a little too late, but that's precisely what happened on Instagram earlier this week. NCIS: Hawai'i stars Vanessa Lachey, Yasmine Al-Bustami, and Mark Gessner joined fans tuning into the show's most recent episode for some lighthearted fun in an unofficial streaming party. But in the process, the three unknowingly tipped fans off to what's to come in future episodes.
"A Nation Divided?": A special edition of "CBS Sunday Morning" October 16
"CBS Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel anchors a special edition of the program, "A Nation Divided?," which looks at the dynamics that keep us apart and those that bring us together, to be broadcast Sunday, October 16 on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.The 90-minute special edition comes at a time when research indicates Americans may be more divided than ever. To find out why, a team of CBS News journalists across the country explores the boundaries between us, as well as possible solutions some have found to break down those walls."This is not our customary wheelhouse," said Rand Morrison, executive...
An All-Star ‘Watcher,’ Blacklist Classics on TCM, Get Your Kicks in ‘Atlanta,’ Fighting the ‘Good Fight’
Friday the 13th is on Thursday this October, occasion enough for The Watcher, a creepy Netflix limited series. Turner Classic Movies acknowledges the 75th anniversary of the Hollywood Blacklist with screenings of High Noon and On the Waterfront, plus a documentary short. FX’s Atlanta delivers one of its wildest episodes to date, with a hunt for limited-edition sneakers going sideways. Another series in its final season, The Good Fight, finds the Chicago lawyers fighting bureaucracy on their day off.
How to watch Tyler Perry’s ‘Sistas’ season 5 premiere for free on BET
The season 5 premiere of Tyler Perry’s “Sistas” will air on BET at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Those without cable can watch the show for free through either through DirecTV Stream, FuboTV or Philo, each of which offer a free trial to new users.
Ratings: Winchesters Scares Up Strong Debut, New Amsterdam Goes Low
In the latest TV show ratings, The Winchesters debuted on Tuesday night to 781,000 total viewers (per Nielsen finals), making it The CW’s most watched season premiere this fall (besting Walker) and not a far cry from time slot predecessor Superman & Lois‘ Season 2 average (820K). In the demo, it scored a 0.1 rating. TVLine readers gave the Supernatural prequel spinoff an average grade of “B+,” with 90% planning to stay tuned. Leading out of The Winchesters, the acquired Tom Welling/Brendan Fraser series Professionals made its Stateside debut to 344K and a 0.1. Elsewhere…. CBS | FBI (7.4 mil/0.6), International (6.2 mil/0.4) and...
Chicago Med season 8: next episode, cast shakeup and everything we know
Chicago Med is once again going to kick off One Chicago Wednesdays on NBC. Here's everything we know so far about Chicago Med season 8.
