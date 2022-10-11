ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West pushes conspiracy that ‘actors’ were hired to ‘sexualize’ his kids

By Bernie Zilio
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35BYjw_0iV9gR1r00
Kanye West claims "actors" were hired to "sexualize" his children. Fox News

Kanye West pushed a conspiracy theory about his children in an unaired comment during his recent interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson.

Following the rapper-turned-designer’s head-spinning sit-down with the conservative talk show host last week, Vice obtained portions of the televised appearance that were allegedly edited out of the final, two-part broadcast.

In addition to cutting more disparaging remarks about Jewish people and allegations that Louis Vuitton’s culture of “racism” and “elitism” was responsible for “killing” designer Virgil Abloh, Carlson’s program also didn’t air West’s claim that “fake children” were planted in his home to manipulate daughter North, 9, son Saint, 6, daughter Chicago, 4, and son Psalm, 3.

“I mean, like, actors, professional actors, placed into my house to sexualize my kids,” he told the “Tucker Carlson Tonight” star of his brood with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 41.

The Yeezy founder, 45, went on to refer to the “so-called son” of an apparent associate, saying, “We don’t, we didn’t even believe that this person was her son because he was way smarter than her, right?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FhZ4G_0iV9gR1r00
West made the allegation in an unaired portion of his Tucker Carlson interview.

West has spoken publicly about living with bipolar disorder. In May 2019, he told David Letterman that when he experiences manic episodes, he becomes “hyper-paranoid about everything.”

“Everyone — this is my experience; other people have different experiences — everyone now is an actor. Everything’s a conspiracy,” he said at the time.

“You feel the government is putting chips in your head. You feel you’re being recorded. You feel all these things,” he continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YxKO4_0iV9gR1r00
The rapper shares daughters North and Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm, with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

“You have this moment [when] you feel everyone wants to kill you. You pretty much don’t trust anyone.”

Insiders close to the musician recently told Page Six that they believe he is in the midst of his most serious psychiatric break to date.

Carlson did not ask West any follow-up questions with regard to his “fake children.” Instead, the Republican pundit let the Grammy winner segue into a claim he’s made countless times since February: that Kardashian and her family “kidnapped” Chicago on her fourth birthday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hgz4N_0iV9gR1r00
West has been disparaging the reality star on social media for months. Instagram/kimkardashian
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22pxM0_0iV9gR1r00
West has been disparaging the reality star on social media for months. Instagram/kimkardashian
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Baozq_0iV9gR1r00
West has been disparaging the reality star on social media for months. Instagram/kimkardashian

“Everyone saw in broad daylight these public figures kidnap my black child on her birthday,” he told Carlson in another unaired comment.

“I did not know the location of the birthday party, and Travis Scott had to give me the address,” he insisted, despite Khloé Kardashian’s claim that West was the one who “wanted separate birthdays … and when [he] changed [his] mind and wanted to attend, [he] came.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LBtm3_0iV9gR1r00
The Yeezy designer once again claimed that Kardashian “kidnapped” Chicago on her fourth birthday.

West told Carlson that the Kardashian-Jenner clan was “so frazzled” by his last-minute appearance at his daughter’s event, calling their reaction “the most Karen-level thing.”

“To feel like you can take a black child and not give the father the address — this is the way people are treated when they get out of prison, when they go to prison,” he said.

“And 100 percent, I am in a glass prison, or else I’d be the one with the say so over where my children go to school.”

West is currently battling Kardashian over their kids’ education. While he wants them to attend his Donda Academy, the reality star is in favor of leaving them be at Sierra Canyon.

Reps for West and Kardashian did not respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.

Reps for Fox, Carlson and Louis Vuitton did not respond to Vice’s requests for comment.

