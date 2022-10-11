Read full article on original website
Oregon DEQ issues air quality advisory for Deschutes, other counties due to Cedar Creek Fire smoke
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency issued an air quality advisory Tuesday due to continuous smoke impacts in Lane County and intermittent smoke impacts in Clackamas, Deschutes, Douglas, northern Klamath, Lake, Multnomah and Washington counties from the Cedar Creek fire and fires in Washington.
Klamath County Sheriffs Office reports dramatic increase phone scams
KCSO has seen a dramatic increase in reports of phone scams. Some of these scams reference current or former Klamath County Sheriff’s Office employees and make statements about failure to appear for grand jury and demand money or the target would be arrested. To avoid becoming a victim of...
Community Safety Fair set for Saturday in Klamath Falls
Klamath Falls residents will have easy access to information on safety and fire prevention this weekend. A Community Safety Fair is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 in the Home Depot parking lot, 6451 S. 6th St. in Klamath Falls.
Oregon officials receive complaints about people going door to door looking for election fraud
PORTLAND, Ore. — A voter in Roseburg was confused after someone knocked on her door last month asking questions about the November 2020 election. The canvasser carried an official-looking document titled, ‘Douglas County Resident Affidavit’ that included questions about her voting history and voter registration. Following the...
Midas Service Center – the Klamath Basin’s “One Stop Shop” for Your Car!
Midas Service Center, in Klamath Falls, the trusted one stop shop for all your automotive needs!. Midas is ready for you! Located at 3956 S 6th St Klamath Falls next to Wubba’s BBQ, we offer many convenient services in one location! Check out the website for the latest deals and services!
"Moore Fun" youth cycling event slated for this weekend
If you ask the Klamath team of youth cyclists, eighth-grader Lenin Heaton will be the first to tell you of his younger sister Hazel’s accomplishments in the sport. “She’s won every single race this year,” Lenin said.
Prep football notebook: Canal Bowl moved to Thursday night
Because of lack of officials, the annual Canal Bowl between Klamath Union and Mazama has been moved to Thursday night at Modoc Field. That might help Mazama, the top-ranked team in the state in the Class 4A coaches’ poll, in more ways than one.
Kerry Himelwright, age 69, passed away at home, Sunday July 24th 2022, with the love of his family surrounding him. The world lost a great man. A husband, father, grandfather, friend, and mentor will be greatly missed. To all that knew him, Kerry may best be remembered with three words - FAST, FUNNY, and FAITHFUL. FAST- he raced ( and won) many motorcycle and snowmobile races over the years. He even "jogged" in his wheelchair at a pretty fast pace. He loved the wind in his hair whether he was on a snowmobile, jet ski, motorcycle, or even in his wheelchair. FUNNY- Kerry had a keen sense of humor and laughed loud and often. If Kerry wasn't laughing outwardly, there was still a spark of amusement in his eyes and facial expression. FAITHFUL-He was always there to lend a helping hand. Kerry deeply loved his friends, his snowmobile family, his service dog Philly, but his main love were his three girls. His loving and caring wife of over 50 years, Sherry. His companion, best friend, snowmobiling buddy, and his "legs", daughter Wendy. Also, his granddaughter Trinity who, from the very day she was born, grabbed Kerry's heart and never let go. Kerry was born and raised in Klamath Falls, Oregon. After graduating from Klamath Union High School, he continued living in Klamath Falls his entire life. Kerry followed his passion in the motorcycle and snowmobile industry. Kerry is preceded in death by his mother Lois, his father Dale, and his brother Butch. Kerry is survived by his wife Sherry, daughter Wendy, and granddaughter Trinity; and many other relatives that live outside the area. To honor Kerry's wishes, there will not be a funeral service. Sometime in the winter, Kerry's favorite backdrop, there will be a private celebration of Kerry's life that will be announced at a later date. Any memorial donations may be directed to Pacific Crest Credit Union under Trinity Himelwright for Trinity's trade-school/college education.
