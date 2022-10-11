Kerry Himelwright, age 69, passed away at home, Sunday July 24th 2022, with the love of his family surrounding him. The world lost a great man. A husband, father, grandfather, friend, and mentor will be greatly missed. To all that knew him, Kerry may best be remembered with three words - FAST, FUNNY, and FAITHFUL. FAST- he raced ( and won) many motorcycle and snowmobile races over the years. He even "jogged" in his wheelchair at a pretty fast pace. He loved the wind in his hair whether he was on a snowmobile, jet ski, motorcycle, or even in his wheelchair. FUNNY- Kerry had a keen sense of humor and laughed loud and often. If Kerry wasn't laughing outwardly, there was still a spark of amusement in his eyes and facial expression. FAITHFUL-He was always there to lend a helping hand. Kerry deeply loved his friends, his snowmobile family, his service dog Philly, but his main love were his three girls. His loving and caring wife of over 50 years, Sherry. His companion, best friend, snowmobiling buddy, and his "legs", daughter Wendy. Also, his granddaughter Trinity who, from the very day she was born, grabbed Kerry's heart and never let go. Kerry was born and raised in Klamath Falls, Oregon. After graduating from Klamath Union High School, he continued living in Klamath Falls his entire life. Kerry followed his passion in the motorcycle and snowmobile industry. Kerry is preceded in death by his mother Lois, his father Dale, and his brother Butch. Kerry is survived by his wife Sherry, daughter Wendy, and granddaughter Trinity; and many other relatives that live outside the area. To honor Kerry's wishes, there will not be a funeral service. Sometime in the winter, Kerry's favorite backdrop, there will be a private celebration of Kerry's life that will be announced at a later date. Any memorial donations may be directed to Pacific Crest Credit Union under Trinity Himelwright for Trinity's trade-school/college education.

