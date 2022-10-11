Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Game of the Week: Brooks County @ Early County
BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - Our game of the week will be in Blakely Friday night, where the undefeated Early County bobcats will play host to the Brooks County Trojans. There’s no surprise to what kind of game this will be. Two teams that want to run the ball down...
Leesburg, October 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WALB 10
Week 8 Team of the Week: Fitzgerald Purple Hurricanes
FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - This week we honor a team that won a state title last year. It was their first state title in 74 years. The Fitzgerald Purple Hurricanes have not lost a game in over 365 days. It was September of 2021, and on Friday night. made a...
nowhabersham.com
Godfrey, Jones named to Georgia Sports Hall of Fame
Former Southwest DeKalb football coach Buck Godfrey and former Thomasville player Shawn Jones are among the eight selectees for the 2023 Georgia Sports Hall of Fame announced Tuesday. Others are former Georgia football coach Mark Richt, former Braves players Andruw Jones and Ron Reed, former Greater Atlanta Christian basketball coach...
15-year-old Ga. football player loses parents, sister in crash on way home from his football game
A 15-year-old Georgia boy is mourning the loss of both of his parents and his sister after they got into a fiery crash on the way home from his football game Friday night. Byron, Katrina and 10-year-old Kamryn Jakes were on their way home from the game in Thomasville when a car crossed over the center lane and plowed into their car head-on. The car burst into flames, killing all three, according to WTVM. The other driver’s condition is unclear.
theblacksportswoman.com
Alice Coachman: An athlete to know
Alice Coachman (1923-2014) is the first Black woman to win an Olympic gold medal, winning the high jump in the 1948 Olympics in London. Coachman grew up in Albany, Georgia in a family of 10 children. She didn’t have access to the local facilities, but created ways to train.
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Albany State Homecoming and area businesses connect for Business After Hours
A special homecoming edition of Business After Hours hosted by the Albany Convention and Visitors Bureau on Tuesday was a chance for Albany State University and the city's business community to hang out in a relaxed atmosphere. The university's annual homecoming has an impact of about $3 million on the local economy.
WJCL
'American Idol' runner up, Georgia native Willie Spence dead at the age of 23
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia native Willie Spence, who captured the nation's heart during his stint on "American Idol" in 2021, has died at the age of 23, according to a crash report from Tennessee Highway Patrol. The report states Spence was driving on Interstate 24 East in Marion County...
Charles Sherrod, icon of Albany's Civil Rights movement, dies at 85
The Rev. Charles Sherrod came to Albany, Ga. in 1961 and "never, never gave up" the fight for Civil Rights in Southwest Georgia, says a friend who knew him.
WALB 10
Albany, Dougherty Co. moving forward with plans for former National Guard Armory
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany and Dougherty County commissioners are moving forward on their plans for the former National Guard Armory property in downtown Albany. The city and county are working together to begin the process of repurposing the armory property on Jefferson Street. Right now, the county says they...
3 Family Members Killed In A Car Crash In Thomasville (Columbus, GA)
Authorities responded to a car crash that claimed three lives in Thomasville. According to the police, Byron, Katrina Jakes, and Kamryn Jakes were driving home from their son’s football game [..]
albanyceo.com
2022 Modern Gas Rib Showdown at Chehaw Park
Modern Gas Company is set to host the 2022 Annual Rib Showdown competition on Saturday, October 22, at its new event location – Chehaw Park. The venue change allows for more competition teams, food vendors and attenders and comes on the heels of the largest Rib Showdown in 2021, which boasts of twenty-two competition teams and over 700 people in attendance.
Cordele Dispatch
Bob Evans honored by Crisp Commission on his retirement
The Crisp County Board of Commissioners opened its October meeting with a proclamation honoring local banker Bob Evans on his retirement after nearly 50 years. County Administrator Clark Harrell read a litany of Evans accomplishments both personal and professional. “Bob has been instrumental in bringing many new businesses to our...
WALB 10
Family pleas for information in missing Albany woman case
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking the public for help to find a 23-year-old woman who has been missing for almost two months. Lacambria Toomer has been missing since Aug. 13. Melissa Caldwell, Toomer’s mother, claimed Toomer was a victim of domestic abuse. She said...
lbmjournal.com
Orgill reveals plans for Georgia distribution center
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Orgill has announced plans to build a new, state-of-the-art 800,000-square-foot distribution center in Tifton, Georgia. The new facility will replace Orgill’s current distribution center in Tifton, which opened in 1995 and is currently the oldest location in the company’s network. Including its current Tifton...
Americus Times-Recorder
Georgia Power was all a buzz
A Georgia Power transmission team working in a substation near Americus this week (10/3) came upon a swarm of bees on the equipment. As Georgia Power crews do when encountering such a situation, work was stopped and a bee farmer was consulted for help in safely relocating the colony. In this case, when the bee expert arrived Wednesday, most of the bees had buzzed to another home on their own.
wfxl.com
Pelham police need community help to find missing man
The Pelham Police Department needs help from the community to locate a man who was reported missing. Police say that 28-year-old Seth Martin Taylor, of Pelham, left home on October 8 and hasn't returned. Taylor is a white male that stands six feet tall and weighs approximately 167 pounds. He...
WALB 10
Vienna mayor turned hero in Saturday train wreck
VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - The mayor of Vienna is now being hailed a hero after rescuing a mother and her three children minutes before a train slammed into their car which was stalled on the tracks. “I couldn’t let those babies sit there and get slaughtered by a train,” Mayor...
wfxl.com
Albany man recovering after being hit by a moving vehicle
A man is recovering after being hit by a vehicle while walking in Albany Monday. Albany police responded to the 2300 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in reference to an accident around 8:15 p.m. Police say what when they arrived, they saw a woman tending to a man...
WALB 10
Family, friends gather for fallen Cook Co. lawman’s funeral
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, friends and family paid their last respects to a Cook County lawman that died after trying to break up a school fight. Terry Arnold was being promoted to major at the time of his death — which is how the Cook County Sheriff’s Office wants him remembered.
