Los Angeles, CA

extratv

Joy-Anna Duggar & Husband Austin Forsyth Expecting Baby #3

“Counting On” alum Joy-Anna Duggar has another bun in the oven!. Duggar is expecting her third child with husband Austin Forsyth. On Wednesday, Duggar wrote on Instagram, “Baby #3 is on the way! Full video is on YouTube now!”. In the YouTube video, Duggar teared up after learning...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Showing Skin! Joy-Anna Duggar Defies Family's Strict Dress Code By Wearing A Short Black Frock

Doing things her way! Though Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar enforced a strict dress code while raising their pack of kids, daughter Joy-Anna went against their guidelines when attending a friend's nuptials the other night.In a photo from the Sunday, October 2 bash, the reality star donned a cute black dress that had a V-shaped neckline and an above-the-knee hem. She accessorized with a gold necklace and a pair of beige ankle-strap heels."It was a gorgeous wedding! Congratulations Trace & Lydia!" the 24-year-old captioned the picture in which she and husband Austin Forsyth posed with the bride and groom.While the...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice stepped outside of her comfort zone recently and joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars. Teresa’s ballroom time was brief. She and pro partner Pasha Pashkov were sent home during week two of the competition after a lackluster jive. Teresa was happy to get back to […] The post Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Honey Boo Boo Rocks Long Bleach Blonde Hair, False Lashes In Makeover Update

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson dropped a bombshell when she posted a new video showcasing her stunning transformation on social media. On Thursday, the 17-year-old reality star took to Instagram to upload a clip of her posing for the camera after what seemed to be a tedious process of a makeover.
CELEBRITIES
Joy Anna Duggar
Jinger Duggar
SheKnows

Khloé Kardashian Shows the First Glimpse of Her Baby Boy & Reveals the Name That Big Sister True Wanted

Khloé Kardashian has kept details of her baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson under wraps since he was born via surrogate in July, but she has finally given fans the first glimpse of his beautiful face! On the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians today, the Good American founder meets her son with ex Tristan Thompson in the hospital. The sweet moment also revealed the adorable name her daughter True, 4, wanted to give her baby brother.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

American Idol finalist Willie Spence, 23, posted clip belting out Christian song 'You Are My Hiding Place' in his Jeep before fatally plowing into parked semitruck in Tennessee

American Idol finalist Willie Spence posted a heartbreaking video of him belting out a Christian song in his parked car hours before he died in a horror crash. The 23-year-old shared now chilling footage of him singing 'You Are My Hiding Place' before he slammed his 2019 Jeep Cherokee into a parked semitruck in Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE

