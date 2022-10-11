Read full article on original website
Duggar News: Jinger Duggar Buys $830,000 California Mansion — How Can She Afford It?
Jinger Duggar just bought a mansion in California worth $830,000. Here's what we know about her finances and how she makes so much money.
Joy-Anna Duggar & Husband Austin Forsyth Expecting Baby #3
“Counting On” alum Joy-Anna Duggar has another bun in the oven!. Duggar is expecting her third child with husband Austin Forsyth. On Wednesday, Duggar wrote on Instagram, “Baby #3 is on the way! Full video is on YouTube now!”. In the YouTube video, Duggar teared up after learning...
Showing Skin! Joy-Anna Duggar Defies Family's Strict Dress Code By Wearing A Short Black Frock
Doing things her way! Though Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar enforced a strict dress code while raising their pack of kids, daughter Joy-Anna went against their guidelines when attending a friend's nuptials the other night.In a photo from the Sunday, October 2 bash, the reality star donned a cute black dress that had a V-shaped neckline and an above-the-knee hem. She accessorized with a gold necklace and a pair of beige ankle-strap heels."It was a gorgeous wedding! Congratulations Trace & Lydia!" the 24-year-old captioned the picture in which she and husband Austin Forsyth posed with the bride and groom.While the...
Jessa Duggar slammed for filming daughter Fern, 1, making a huge mess in the bathroom of their new Arkansas home
JESSA Duggar has been slammed for filming her daughter Fern making a huge mess inside the bathroom of their Arkansas home. The Counting On star's parenting decisions has been called into question by fans in the past. Jessa, 29, shared the video of her one-year-old daughter on her Instagram Stories...
‘Sister Wives’: Inside Christine Brown’s $1.1 Million Home in Utah Post-Divorce From Kody
Here's everything we know about 'Sister Wives' star, Christine Brown's new $1.1 million home in Murray, Utah, after her divorce from Kody Brown.
Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice stepped outside of her comfort zone recently and joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars. Teresa’s ballroom time was brief. She and pro partner Pasha Pashkov were sent home during week two of the competition after a lackluster jive. Teresa was happy to get back to […] The post Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season appeared first on Reality Tea.
Leah Messer Drunkenly Breaks Silence on Jaylan Mobley Split: I'm Going Through a LOT!
Earlier this week, Teen Mom fans were stunned by the news that Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley had broken up. The news came just two months after Leah and Jaylan announced their engagement. Fans are filled with questions about why Leah and Jaylan broke up, and when Messer went live...
Honey Boo Boo Rocks Long Bleach Blonde Hair, False Lashes In Makeover Update
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson dropped a bombshell when she posted a new video showcasing her stunning transformation on social media. On Thursday, the 17-year-old reality star took to Instagram to upload a clip of her posing for the camera after what seemed to be a tedious process of a makeover.
Who Shot at ‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis? Shooter’s Identity, Details
Teen Mom OG alum Cheyenne Floyd opened up about a traumatic experience in which she and husband Zach Davis were driving with their children in Los Angeles when a gunman opened fire on their vehicle. Keep reading for everything we know about the shooter. What Happened to Cheyenne Floyd and...
‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff’s Sons Allegedly Upset Over Matt Hiring New Roloff Farms Workers
Zach and Jeremy Roloff are allegedly upset with Matt Roloff for hiring new Roloff Farms staff. Here's the latest 'Little People, Big World' drama.
John David and Abbie Duggar Welcome Baby #2, Are "So Thankful to God"
The Duggar family isn’t done counting. On Saturday, John David Duggar and wife Abbie Duggar announced that they had recently welcomed their second child, writing the following message at the time on Instagram:. “We are now a family of 4. “We welcomed little Charlie into the world last month...
Coolio's Girlfriend Reveals Rapper's True Colors After Death, Why Marriage Did Not Happen
In a new interview published on Monday, October 3, Mimi Ivey, Coolio's long-term girlfriend, paid respect to the late rapper, with whom she was intimately connected for a decade. She also revealed his true colors - his true qualities that fans could not necessarily see since they do not live with him.
Khloé Kardashian Shows the First Glimpse of Her Baby Boy & Reveals the Name That Big Sister True Wanted
Khloé Kardashian has kept details of her baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson under wraps since he was born via surrogate in July, but she has finally given fans the first glimpse of his beautiful face! On the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians today, the Good American founder meets her son with ex Tristan Thompson in the hospital. The sweet moment also revealed the adorable name her daughter True, 4, wanted to give her baby brother.
Does ‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Have a New Boyfriend? What We Know
Sister Wives star Kody Brown suspected Christine Brown had a secret boyfriend — thus sparking her quick relocation back to Utah — but did the mother of six really move on to a new partner following her split from the patriarch? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Christine’s current relationship status.
Wynonna Judd Says Husband Cactus Is the 'Most Tough and Tender Man' She's Ever Met: 'Trust Him with My Life'
As she continues to grieve the loss of her mother Naomi, Wynonna Judd has a solid support system to lean on — with none more supportive than her husband. Judd, 58, opens up to PEOPLE in this week's issue about her special bond with Cactus Moser, 65, whom she married in 2012 after decades of friendship.
'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown asked his 3 remaining wives to 'conform to patriarchy' after Christine announced she was leaving him
Kody Brown also said on "Sister Wives" that he regretted not "taking the reins" of his family and instead valuing his wives' independence.
American Idol finalist Willie Spence, 23, posted clip belting out Christian song 'You Are My Hiding Place' in his Jeep before fatally plowing into parked semitruck in Tennessee
American Idol finalist Willie Spence posted a heartbreaking video of him belting out a Christian song in his parked car hours before he died in a horror crash. The 23-year-old shared now chilling footage of him singing 'You Are My Hiding Place' before he slammed his 2019 Jeep Cherokee into a parked semitruck in Tennessee.
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Debuts Her Baby Bump: See Her Precious Pic With Tom Pelphrey
Watch: Kaley Cuoco Says BF Tom Pelphrey "Saved Me in All the Ways" Kaley Cuoco's baby bump pictures are out of this universe. The Big Bang Theory alum showed off her baby bump on social media for the first time while announcing she is expecting her first child with Tom Pelphrey.
