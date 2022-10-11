Read full article on original website
Related
GroupM North America CEO Kirk McDonald To Be Honored At Black Enterprise’s Black Men Xcel Summit
GroupM North America CEO Kirk McDonald will be among those honored at BLACK ENTERPRISE‘s 2022 Black Men Xcel summit which will be held October 12 through 14 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, in National Harbor, Maryland. McDonald leads more than 6,000 people dedicated to the next...
Blackstone invests $500 million in Resolution Life as part of asset management deal
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc (BX.N) signed a partnership deal to manage certain investments for Resolution Life and has agreed to invest $500 million in the life insurance group, the companies said on Wednesday.
AdWeek
Brave Commerce Podcast: Navigating Remote Work Environments
Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. In this week’s episode of Brave Commerce, author Rishad Tobaccowala joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to discuss navigating remote work environments. Rishad opens by explaining the value of working from home and how the Covid-19 pandemic forced companies to utilize technologies they had at their disposal to make remote work fully functional. He explains how many companies are quick to come back to the office and return to life pre-pandemic.
AdWeek
The Rising Marketer’s Guide to Critical Mass’ Trailhead Program
This is part of Adweek’s series covering advertising internships and fellowships. As agencies continue to face a talent crunch, many recent graduates or career changers are seeking a way into the industry. Here, we cover programs for entry-level marketers at top agencies. This fall, Canada-based digital agency Critical Mass...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AdWeek
The Speed of Culture Podcast: The Art of Networking to Win in Business
Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. What does business success imply? Money? Talent? Expertise? Probably all of them. But there is more to it. And...
United Natural Foods Appoints Erin Horvath as new Chief Supply Chain Transformation Officer
PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (the “Company” or “UNFI”) today announced that Erin Horvath has been appointed to the position of Chief Supply Chain Transformation Officer (CSCTO), a new role which will collaborate across functions to help build UNFI’s transformation agenda and future capabilities, drive value creation for shareholders, and create an improving experience for customers and suppliers. She begins her role on October 17, 2022, and will report to Sandy Douglas, UNFI’s Chief Executive Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005436/en/ Erin Horvath has been appointed to the position of Chief Supply Chain Transformation Officer at UNFI, a new role which will collaborate across functions to help build UNFI’s transformation agenda and future capabilities, drive value creation for shareholders, and create an improving experience for customers and suppliers. She begins her role on October 17, 2022, and will report to Sandy Douglas, UNFI’s Chief Executive Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Quantori is building an app development platform focused on life sciences
The startup is attempting to position itself as being uniquely prepared to work with this market, and today it announced a $15 million seed investment on a post-money valuation of $100 million. It certainly makes some bold claims, saying, “Quantori’s data engineering and data science platform for drug discovery and...
TechCrunch
Meet these five emerging startups at TC Sessions: Crypto
Pay to play: It’s early-bird season, folks, so buy your pass today and save $150 — before prices go up. Take a deep dive through the awesome agenda to plan your day, but be sure to save time to meet and greet the early-stage startups exhibiting on the show floor. These founders represent the next iteration of products and possibilities across the blockchain, cryptocurrency, DeFi, NFT and web3 ecosystem.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NanoString and Visiopharm Announce Collaboration to Co-develop Integrated Workflows for GeoMx and AtoMx Spatial Biology Solutions
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, and Visiopharm, a world leader in AI-driven digital pathology software, today announced a collaboration to accelerate the discovery of novel biomarkers and drug targets using the latest spatial imaging and machine learning technologies. Together, NanoString and Visiopharm are developing integrated workflows leveraging the multiplexing capability of the GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP) and the AI-driven image analysis capabilities of Visiopharm. NanoString’s new cloud informatics platform, the AtoMx™ Spatial Informatics Platform, will enhance the integration by providing scalable computing power with worldwide access. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005157/en/ GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler tissue image with tumor/stroma AOIs superimposed. (Graphic: Business Wire)
SGH Releases 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report
SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH”) (Nasdaq: SGH ) today released the SGH 2021 ESG Report, the second annual record of SGH’s progress toward its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals. The report details SGH’s ongoing efforts to deliver on the company’s global sustainability initiatives. The company’s latest commitment to reach net zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon emissions by 2030 marks the next step in a sustainability journey that began with last year’s commitment to leverage renewable sources for 75% of its global energy. Next year, SGH will begin the process of validating its carbon targets through the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).
AdWeek
Netflix’s Ad Tier Is Coming Nov 3 With ‘Hundreds’ of Brands on Board
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. After stunning the streaming landscape in April with the announcement that Netflix is adding ads, the media giant has finally revealed the details about its upcoming ad-supported tier.
northstarmeetingsgroup.com
EIC Releases Study on DEI in the Global Events Industry
The Events Industry Council, in partnership with its global Equity Task Force, has released the results of the 2022 Equity Benchmarking Study, the first phase of the EIC’s Equity Acceleration Plan. The survey unveils widespread DEI dissatisfaction among event professionals, minority groups and women. The Equity Task Force was...
bicmagazine.com
Rick Brown named Vice President of Sales USA for Carboline
Carboline is pleased to announce that Rick Brown has been named the Vice President of Sales USA, reporting to Darrin Andrews, Executive Vice President of Sales North America. Brown has been a member of the Carboline team since 2000, most recently and notably serving as the Director of Sales Southeast Region USA before his recent promotion. In his new role, Brown will oversee sales strategy and growth throughout the United States.
AdWeek
Marvel's Riri Williams Finds Inspiration—and the Future of STEM—in a Target Aisle in New Ad
Marvel Studios‘ Black Panther is a particularly important franchise for many Black audiences. Beyond being one of the brand’s most successful theatrical debuts in history, it still exists as one of the better examples of inclusive entertainment, from its mostly Black cast to its diverse, Oscar-winning crew.
TechCrunch
Don’t miss our partner breakouts and Discovery stage sessions at Disrupt
One of the things our partners do best is provide their expertise and educational resources. They present sessions on a range of topics that help new founders gain the confidence they need to move forward and build a solid business foundation. Partners dispense valuable insight from our stages, and they’re...
MotionPoint Unveils Rebranding Effort Reflecting Company’s Continued Focus on Customer Success and Future Growth
COCONUT CREEK, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- MotionPoint Corporation, the trusted translation leader to thousands of multilingual websites for global companies announces the start of a major rebranding project. At the heart of MotionPoint’s rebranding is a new tagline and logo that better illustrates the concierge-level of managed translation service it provides its customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005198/en/ MotionPoint’s new logo and tagline. (Graphic: MotionPoint)
AdWeek
Newsweek Hires Kevin Gentzel as Global Chief Commercial and Growth Officer
Discuss new partnerships, organizational structures and strategies for reliable measurement at NexTech, Dec. 6–8. In-person and virtual passes are available. Sign up now to save 25%. The legacy news publisher Newsweek has hired Kevin Gentzel as its global chief commercial and growth officer, a newly created role, where he...
ffnews.com
GBank Financial Holdings Inc. Pleased to Announce Partnership With i2c to Create Credit Card for Gamers and Sports Enthusiasts and New EVP/Card & Payments, David Fersdahl
GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (“GBank” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: GBFH), the parent company for Bank of George (the “Bank”), today announced its partnership with i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital payment and banking technology, to expand the Bank’s existing gaming payments ecosystem through a virtual and physical credit product.
Lenovo Partners with Queen Latifah for Small Business Evolution
RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Today, Lenovo announced that Grammy and Emmy Award-winning and Oscar nominated, actress, producer, recording artist, label president and entrepreneur, Queen Latifah will be the face and partner for this year’s iteration of the global technology powerhouse’s Evolve Small initiative. Built to champion and promote small businesses, Evolve Small provides financial aid, technological resources, community support, and business mentorship to small businesses across North America. With the help of Queen Latifah, the program will enhance the benefits offered to participants this year by providing those selected with the opportunity to leverage customized marketing materials to promote their businesses – featuring none other than the Queen herself. Selected participants will also be eligible for personalized mentorship sessions with Queen Latifah, as well as with Lenovo’s expert squad of Evolve Small Ambassadors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005360/en/ Lenovo announces Queen Latifah as the face and partner for this year’s iteration of the global technology powerhouse’s Evolve Small initiative (Photo: Business Wire)
Ben Russo Steps Down as CEO of EMC Brands, Dianne Quirante Promoted as Replacement
Veteran publicist Ben Russo is stepping down from his post as CEO of EMC Brands, a company he co-founded in 2007. The firm’s long-serving Dianne Quirante has been promoted from senior vp to CEO, taking over for Russo, effective immediately. Russo is not exiting completely, however. He will stay on to serve as client advisor and COO while he divides his time between Miami and EMC headquarters in West Hollywood. More from The Hollywood ReporterDr. Dre Gives Advice to Rihanna Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show PerformanceRihanna Tapped as 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show PerformerSuper Bowl Halftime Show: Apple Music...
NFL・
Comments / 0