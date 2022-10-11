Midlander indicted on felony charges

Anthony Mejia

A Midland man has had a rough few weeks. According to court and police documents, he was indicted on three felony charges Sept. 19 and he was both choked and arrested Sunday morning while at his new girlfriend’s apartment.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, dispatchers received several calls about a disturbance at the Vera Apartments on East Highway 191 around 6 a.m. Sunday and dispatchers told officers they could hear a woman screaming “get out” on the calls.

When officers arrived, Anthony Mejia, 20, admitted he’d pushed his former girlfriend out of the way to get into her apartment after seeing Isaac Mancha, 20, inside, the report stated. Mejia further admitted he’d assaulted Mancha and placed him in a choke hold.

While officers were still there, people told them a man was running and vomiting. When officers found the man, it was Mancha, who said he’d been attacked by Mejia while he was sleeping, the report stated.

According to the report, Mancha smelled strongly of marijuana and he admitted he had marijuana in his pocket. Officers found less than two ounces in his pocket, the report stated.

The woman in the apartment told police Mejia not only pushed her, but he twisted her hand, injuring a finger, according to the report. She also said Mejia choked Mancha, causing Mancha’s face to turn purple.

Mejia was arrested on suspicion of two counts of burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit a felony, a first-degree felony punishable by five years to life in prison.

Mancha was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor in connection with the incident.

Isaac Mancha

According to online Ector County District Court records, Mancha was indicted Sept. 19 on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony two offense punishable by a prison term of two to 20 years.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, the woman said she and her younger brother went to a residence on South Tom Green on April 7 to get her daughter and there was a disturbance during which Mancha, her daughter’s father, threatened to shoot her. As she drove away, the woman said she heard three shots.

The woman’s brother also told police he had seen Mancha retrieve a gun from his Ford Explorer prior to the shooting, according to the report.

Officers found three .45 caliber cartridge casings at the scene and a “bullet defect” in a house across the street from Mancha’s, the report stated.

Mancha was released from jail in that case April 22 after posting surety bonds totaling $150,000.