ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

In unaired portions of Tucker Carlson interview, Ye made antisemitic remarks, spoke of ‘fake children’ infiltrating his home

By Julia Shapero
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tZbdQ_0iV9fNmO00

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, made several antisemitic remarks and spoke of “fake children” infiltrating his home in unaired portions of his recent interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Ye — who was locked out of his Instagram and Twitter accounts in the last few days over antisemitic comments — advanced several antisemitic conspiracy theories in the unaired portion of the interview obtained by Motherboard .

“Planned Parenthood was made by Margaret Sanger, a known eugenics, with the KKK to control the Jew population,” Ye told Carlson. “When I say Jew, I mean the 12 lost tribes of Judah, the blood of Christ, who the people known as the race Black really are. This is who our people are. The blood of Christ. This, as a Christian, is my belief.”

Sanger, the founder of Planned Parenthood, was a known supporter of the eugenics movement, and Planned Parenthood has previously denounced Sanger for her belief in the theory.

However, Ye’s claims about “the Jew population” appear to reference the antisemitic Radical Hebrew Israelite ideology, which claims that Jews are “impostors and thieves” who have stolen the identity and birthright of the “true Israelites,” according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Ye also appeared to reference the antisemitic conspiracy theory that Jewish people control financial institutions when discussing the winter holidays celebrated at his children’s school.

“My kids are going to a school that teaches Black kids a complicated Kwanzaa,” Ye said. “I prefer my kids knew Hanukkah than Kwanzaa. At least it would come with some financial engineering.”

Following an aired comment that he would be the “first Latino president,” Ye also told Carlson, “I just, I trust Latinos when I, you know, when I work with them. I trust them more than, I’ll be safe, certain other businessmen, you know.”

Instagram removed a post from Ye last week and restricted his account after he suggested that rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs is controlled by Jewish people. Twitter suspended Ye soon after, when he said he was “going death con 3” on “JEWISH PEOPLE.”

Beyond the antisemitic remarks, Ye also told Carlson in the unaired segment that “fake children” — professional actors, he clarified — had been placed in his house “to sexualize” his children, Motherboard reported.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

White Supremacists Are Doing Backflips Over Kanye West’s Antisemitism

Online white supremacist forums and prominent reactionary figures are lauding rapper Kanye West’s turn to antisemitic conspiracy mongering with a barrage of memes, praise, and calls for escalation. Across Telegram, 4chan, and neo-Nazi forums, posts reviewed by Rolling Stone show that West’s statements have been received with nothing short of utter glee by the far-right’s most vitriolic figures.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Margaret Sanger
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Kanye
Distractify

Rumors Are Swirling That CNN Correspondent Carl Azuz Is Dead, but Is He Really?

It never gets any easier to report the news of a public figure passing. However, since many people are obsessed with being the first to report news, sometimes they can miss the mark. For example, in November 2020, Twitter users spread the hashtag #RIPDrake, but the hitmaker has been alive and kicking. Not to mention, Hollywood Unlocked reported that Queen Elizabeth passed away in late February 2022. However, the Queen didn’t pass until Sept. 8, 2022. Now, many people are having a hard time believing that CNN10 anchor Carl Azuz died.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Voices: America has a serious problem with evangelical Christians pretending to be Jews

Yesterday on Twitter, a Christian author wished happy Rosh Hashanah to all Jewish and Christian people celebrating the holiday. She then informed her followers that the Jewish New Year would begin when the first sliver of the new moon appeared in Israel.A lot of Jewish people (myself included) told her, more or less politely, that that was ridiculous. Rosh Hashanah, like most Jewish holidays, begins at sundown wherever you happen to be; Jewish rituals and practices have been formed by literally millennia in diaspora. She was unconvinced, however, and doubled down, eventually insisting she was being bullied and blocking her...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Hanukkah#Fox News#Motherboard#Christian#Planned Parenthood#Radical Hebrew Israelite#Jewish
105.5 The Fan

American Jewish Committee CEO Calls for Instagram and Twitter to Keep Kanye West’s ‘Anti-Jewish Hate’ Off of Social Media

The CEO of the American Jewish Committee, Ted Deutch, is calling for Instagram and Twitter to keep Kanye West's "anti-Jewish hate" off of their social media platforms. On Wednesday (Oct. 12), the American Jewish Committee aired out its grievances regarding Kanye West's recent anti-Semitic tirade on social media. In a statement provided to XXL, the committee's Chief Executive Officer called out Twitter and Instagram after the major social media outlets both allowed Kanye West to return to the popular platforms despite their typically strict guidelines against anything that can be perceived as hate speech. CEO Ted Deutch also opined that Ye's bout with bipolar disorder is certainly no excuse for lashing out against the Jewish community.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Drag queen calls out Marco Rubio’s ‘obsession’ with her

Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio has been epically called out by a drag queen whom he featured in a campaign attack ad. The campaign video includes footage of drag performer Lil Miss Hot Mess reading to children at a Drag Queen Story Hour, as Mr Rubio says: “The radical left will destroy children if we don’t stop them. They indoctrinate children, try to turn boys into girls.”
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Ahmaud Arbery’s mother condemns Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ stunt for ‘legitimising extremist behaviour’

The mother of Ahmaud Arbery has condemned Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” stunt as a move that “legitimises” the type of “extremist behaviour” that led to her son’s racist murder at the hands of three white men.Wanda Cooper-Jones told Rolling Stone in a statement through her attorney Lee Merritt that West’s “mockery” of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement and promotion of the white supremacist phrase “set us all back” in the fight against extremism.Ms Cooper-Jones said she felt “extreme disappointment” with the rapper’s actions which “flies directly in the face” of the support that he has shown to...
BRUNSWICK, GA
The Independent

Sandy hook families warn against ‘wannabes’ following Alex Jones in ‘lies and deceit’ after record payout

The families of Sandy Hook victims reacted emotionally outside a Connecticut court to the $965m ruling a jury made against right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. The Infowars host has now had more than $1bn in verdicts made against him in two trials by family members who have suffered almost a decade of abuse and harassment because of his lies about the mass shooting.Jones, who was previously ordered by a Texas jury to pay a victim’s family more than $49m, was not in the courtroom on Wednesday afternoon as the jury returned their unanimous verdict against him.“There will be more...
POLITICS
KCAU 9 News

Secret service messages show they knew crowd outside Jan. 6 rally was armed

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol on Thursday publicized freshly obtained communications from the Secret Service showing agents were aware of concerns about violence leading up to that day and that agents knew some in the crowd were armed. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said the committee obtained “nearly 1 […]
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

Now woke New York Times calls Great British Baking Show RACIST! Paper's restaurant critic says Mexican themed week was offensive - and accuses hosts of 'casual racism'

The woke New York Times continued its anti-British crusade on Friday, accusing the beloved and vibrantly multicultural Great British Baking Show of being 'casually racist'. Tejal Rao, restaurant critic for the paper, said on Friday the series was offensive and had lost its charm, saying the show was 'tired' and condemning their celebration of Mexican food as 'rock bottom'.
TV & VIDEOS
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy