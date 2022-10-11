ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 Things to Expect When You Move to Lubbock, Texas

If you're thinking about moving to the Hub City of West Texas, then here's what you need to know. When you first move to Lubbock you get the feeling that something is missing, but you can't put your finger on it. The answer is billboards and signs. The city has very strict rules on billboards and signs. Admittedly, it gives the city a cleaner look, but it also makes the town look even flatter than it is.
Texas Listed Among the Most Dangerous States

It's pretty obvious that crime is on the increase in the United States, and that includes here in Texas. A new report from 247wallst.com analyzed crime data from the recently released Uniform Crime Report, which is put out by the FBI each year. The report lists the most dangerous states according to the data released by the FBI.
Lubbock man was Arrested for Recording a boy in a Gym Bathroom

A Lubbock man was indicted after being accused of recording a minor in a bathroom. On August 27th of this year a juvenile male was using a bathroom stall at the Planet Fitness on 50th Street and Indiana Avenue in Lubbock. The juvenile boy stated that he noticed an Android phone hovering above him in the stall and was pointed in his direction. KAMC news reported that juvenile boy took notice of what kind of phone was pointed at him and the shoes of the person who was on their tiptoes in the next stall.
Lubbock’s New Texas Roadhouse Location Is Now Under Construction

Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular restaurants in Lubbock. Stop by any Thursday, Friday, or Saturday night and you're bound to end up on a waitlist. The current location of Texas Roadhouse in Lubbock remodeled in an attempt to shove in more tables, but it didn't help reduce the lengthy wait. Lubbock just loves Texas Roadhouse. Soon, Lubbock will have a brand new Texas Roadhouse to enjoy.
Texas Tech Golf Ranked Top in All of College Golf

For the second time in three seasons, the Texas Tech Men's golf team has been named the number one team in the country. The Red Raiders were named the top team in collegiate golf in the GolfStat poll. The Texas Tech team is led by Ludvig Aberg, the top-ranked player...
Lubbock Couple Accused of Abusing Two Children for Years

A Lubbock couple is accused of physical and sexual abuse of two minors. KAMC news reported that an arrest warrant was issued for 38-year-old Ralph Ramirez and 37-year-old Stacey Ibarra (pictured above). Ramirez allegedly sexually abused two minors, while Ibarra allegedly knew about the abuse but did nothing to prevent it from happening.
Check Out the Texas Tech Kick That’s Blowing Up the Internet

This seemed like the greatest thing ever for Texas Tech, but it backfired spectacularly. It took a couple of views to really get what happened here. Texas Tech unleashed an unexpected onside kick after scoring a touchdown in the 1st quarter and the ball was recovered by a Texas Tech player. WHOOO! Wreck 'em, Tech, right?!
102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

