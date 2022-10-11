Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Cheapest Places to Live in Texas: Lubbock Came in What Place?
The cost of living has been on everyone's mind lately. It's something that keeps rising. Lubbock is known to be affordable, but is that actually the case right now? The Cost of Living Index shows us that might not be as true as we thought. The annual inflation rate as...
8 Things to Expect When You Move to Lubbock, Texas
If you're thinking about moving to the Hub City of West Texas, then here's what you need to know. When you first move to Lubbock you get the feeling that something is missing, but you can't put your finger on it. The answer is billboards and signs. The city has very strict rules on billboards and signs. Admittedly, it gives the city a cleaner look, but it also makes the town look even flatter than it is.
Beto O’Rourke Coming Back to Lubbock, Will Campaign at Texas Tech
Beto O'Rourke is coming back to Lubbock before early voting begins in the 2022 election. O'Rourke is challenging Republican Governor Greg Abbott in Texas' gubernatorial race and attempting to rally support before early voting begins on October 24th. O'Rourke is down in the polls to Abbott, with the Real Clear...
Texas Listed Among the Most Dangerous States
It's pretty obvious that crime is on the increase in the United States, and that includes here in Texas. A new report from 247wallst.com analyzed crime data from the recently released Uniform Crime Report, which is put out by the FBI each year. The report lists the most dangerous states according to the data released by the FBI.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
California Man Sues ‘Texas Pete’ Hot Sauce, Claims Sauce Isn’t Texan
A California man is not happy that the sauce he enjoys has nothing to do with the great state of Texas, and now he is suing the company behind 'Texas Pete' and pretty much claiming that he was tricked into buying the sauce because of a cowboy and a star, and of course, the name.
Lubbock man was Arrested for Recording a boy in a Gym Bathroom
A Lubbock man was indicted after being accused of recording a minor in a bathroom. On August 27th of this year a juvenile male was using a bathroom stall at the Planet Fitness on 50th Street and Indiana Avenue in Lubbock. The juvenile boy stated that he noticed an Android phone hovering above him in the stall and was pointed in his direction. KAMC news reported that juvenile boy took notice of what kind of phone was pointed at him and the shoes of the person who was on their tiptoes in the next stall.
‘Take the L': An Important Lesson for Every Texas Driver
Despite all of the rules put in place to make driving a safe and positive experience, it can be a stressful and intimidating thing for many people. No matter how well you follow the law, you never know what careless idiot is going to ruin your day by driving like a fool.
Hate Flooding? Fill Out This Survey Now for the City of Lubbock
In Lubbock, one thing we all know and hate is flooding. It happens everywhere. Well, if you have been wanting to chance to fix it or speak your mind, here's your chance. The City of Lubbock wants your opinion on the flooding in Lubbock. The city is opening a survey...
RELATED PEOPLE
There Is No Texas Tech Game This Weekend, How Will We Survive?
After 6 weeks of high and lows as a Texas Tech Football fan, you're accustomed to plopping down in your favorite easy chair, and watching the Red Raiders take on all comers. After 2 straight losses, you are ready for a little redemption, so you grab your snack, a cold beverage, turn on the TV and see......
Important Upcoming Election Dates You Need To Know About
The 2022 midterm elections are coming up and before long you will be lining up to cast a ballot for a number of different races and in Lubbock, you will also be voting for or against a road bond. Here are some important dates you need to remember. October 11,...
Texas Redditor Posts ‘Crazy’ Selection of Salsa at Store, Sparks Debate
A Texas Redditor posted a panoramic photo of his local store's salsa selection. It is a lot of salsa, and I can tell from the shelf tags that its a United, Market Street or Amigos. Yum!. In some other state, folks may have commented "neat' and moved on, but here...
Lubbock’s New Texas Roadhouse Location Is Now Under Construction
Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular restaurants in Lubbock. Stop by any Thursday, Friday, or Saturday night and you're bound to end up on a waitlist. The current location of Texas Roadhouse in Lubbock remodeled in an attempt to shove in more tables, but it didn't help reduce the lengthy wait. Lubbock just loves Texas Roadhouse. Soon, Lubbock will have a brand new Texas Roadhouse to enjoy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
National Pit Bull Awareness Month: 25 Pit Bulls Available to Adopt in Lubbock
October is National Pit Bull Awareness Month, a time where dog lovers around the country aim to decrease stigma, educate, and stop all of the misinformation surrounding this breed. As a pittie owner myself and someone who grew up with the breed, they truly are some of the best dogs...
Why Did a Lubbock Police Officer Tape a Sip of Milk to Someone’s Door?
Why did Lubbock police tape a sip of milk to a door? No, seriously, I'm asking you. I came across this incredibly strange and hilarious story while enjoying my morning coffee, which, to be honest, could have used just a sip of milk. I am SO confused. This morning I...
One of the Most Haunted Hotels In The World Is In Texas, And You Can Stay There On Halloween
There is a lot to love about San Antonio, Texas. It makes for a great weekend getaway or even a longer trip to experience the history and culture the city has to offer. The food, the Riverwalk, and of course the Alamo are all top of the list when one visits.
This Seems Like a Bad Idea: 4 Questionable Ideas for Wes Nessman’s New Joyland
The rumor mill is going at 1,000 miles an hour, and the question on everyone's mind these days seems to be: "Is Bart Reagor getting enough to eat in jail?" The second most asked question is: "So, is Wes Nessman actually buying Joyland or what?" As an acquaintance and colleague,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas Tech Golf Ranked Top in All of College Golf
For the second time in three seasons, the Texas Tech Men's golf team has been named the number one team in the country. The Red Raiders were named the top team in collegiate golf in the GolfStat poll. The Texas Tech team is led by Ludvig Aberg, the top-ranked player...
Lubbock Couple Accused of Abusing Two Children for Years
A Lubbock couple is accused of physical and sexual abuse of two minors. KAMC news reported that an arrest warrant was issued for 38-year-old Ralph Ramirez and 37-year-old Stacey Ibarra (pictured above). Ramirez allegedly sexually abused two minors, while Ibarra allegedly knew about the abuse but did nothing to prevent it from happening.
Check Out the Texas Tech Kick That’s Blowing Up the Internet
This seemed like the greatest thing ever for Texas Tech, but it backfired spectacularly. It took a couple of views to really get what happened here. Texas Tech unleashed an unexpected onside kick after scoring a touchdown in the 1st quarter and the ball was recovered by a Texas Tech player. WHOOO! Wreck 'em, Tech, right?!
These 40 Lubbock Restaurants Have Great Daily Specials
Looking to go somewhere with food deals? You won't believe some of the awesome ones Lubbock restaurants have to offer. They're all listed below. 55 Places in Lubbock Where You Can Get Free Stuff on Your Birthday. 22 Lubbock Restaurants Out-of-Towners Need to Try.
102.5 KISS FM
Lubbock, TX
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1