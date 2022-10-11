ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

WTHI

Indiana organization sees increase in demand for foster services

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana organization is seeing more demand for its foster care services. Foster Success helps kids who have been in foster care. It supports several programs, from education assistance, to career readiness. Leaders at the organization say increased funding during the pandemic helped them reach...
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

University of Southern Indiana’s RN program ranks #2 in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The University of Southern Indiana’s RN program has been ranked as one of the best in Indiana. According to Registered Nursing, USI is home to some of the most widely acclaimed nursing curriculum in the state. Officials say with BSN and MSN pathways to guide nursing students to their goals, USI […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

USDA grants to support four rural health projects in Indiana

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded $110 million grants to improve health care facilities in rural communities nationwide, including nearly $2 million going to projects in four Indiana counties. The Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Program funding is part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The Indiana projects range...
INDIANA STATE
Columbus, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Indiana Michigan Power helping Hoosiers pay electric bills

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - As the weather gets cooler, Indiana Michigan Power is offering a program to help Hoosiers pay their heating bills. The Neighbor to Neighbor Program provides grants to limited-income families. The money is sourced from donations. If you’re interested in donating, you can...
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Indiana Michigan Power offering payment options, programs

With rising prices at the pump and ever tightening budgets, Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) knows that this can lead to our customers potentially needing help to pay their energy bills. That’s why I&M is Powering the Next Helping Hand by offering a variety of payment options and programs, including grants to help qualified Indiana customers with their bill and weatherization improvements.
INDIANA STATE
iustv.com

KELLEY SCHOOL PROFESSOR DEATH RULED SUICIDE

Kelley School of Business professor Timothy Baldwin was found deceased early Monday morning in the parking garage on Fee Lane. IUPD responded to a call at 5:57 a.m. on Monday reporting a body on the south side of the Fee Lane parking garage. The Monroe County coroner confirmed Tuesday that...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wdrb.com

Guidance updated for Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund

LOUISVIILE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is now updated guidance for the Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund, according to a report from FOX59. The Auditors of State's Office is getting a "high volume" of calls and emails from specific cases where a refund check was given to someone who has recently died.
INDIANA STATE
14news.com

Early voting starting in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re just a few weeks away from election day, and that means early voting is getting underway in Indiana. The election office website for Vanderburgh County shows you can cast your ballot at Old National Events Plaza. That’s now every weekday through November 4 from...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Inflation hitting Hoosier budgets hard

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers are having to adjust how they spend and save money. "I have to budget for spending more on regular gasoline and now I have to budget more on heating my home," said Diane Moore of Indianapolis. Moore says she just learned her Citizens Energy bill would...
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

WalletHub survey: Indiana among least politically engaged states

With Election Day coming up and only 66.8% of the voting age population having voted in the 2020 presidential election and 53.4% in the 2018 midterm, the personal-finance website WalletHub released a report on 2022’s Most & Least Politically Engaged States. In order to determine where Americans are most...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Another wind farm to sprout from Indiana fields

The massive expanse of wind turbines in northwest Indiana is growing. Houston-based EDP Renewables North America has begun construction on a 202-megawatt wind farm near the town of Wolcott in White County. The company says Indiana Crossroads II will be operational in 2023. EDPR has a power purchase agreement with...
WHITE COUNTY, IN
wrtv.com

Indiana resident dies from the flu, IDOH encourages vaccination

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported the first death from the flu this season. According to the state's weekly flu report, the person was 65-years-old or older. No other information about them has been released. During the 2021-22 flu season, IDOH says 82 Hoosiers died after getting...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
95.3 MNC

Reminder: Oct. 12 starts Indiana in-person voting

Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan reminds Hoosiers that today, Wednesday, October 12 is the first day of in-person early voting in Indiana for the 2022 General Election. Over the next 28 days – from Wednesday, October 12 to Monday, November 7 – Hoosiers can vote early in-person before General...
INDIANA STATE
106.7 WTLC

How to get help with Indiana utility bills

INDIANAPOLIS — With winter approaching, utility companies across Indiana are telling customers that prices will likely be higher this winter. The heating season is described as November through March. State and federal utility assistance dollars are available for income-eligible customers. Those that fall within 60 percent of state median income should visit their local community […]
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana prison looking for missing inmate

WESTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A prison in northwestern Indiana has released information regarding a missing inmate, but officials don’t believe he has escaped the facility. The Indiana Department of Correction is looking 31-year-old Dustin Lappin of Clayton. Lappin is serving an eight-year sentence at the Westville Correctional Facility after being convicted of robbery in Marion County.
WESTVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Halloween 2022: Trick-or-treat times in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Halloween is just around the corner!. Most Indiana communities will hold their official trick-or-treat hours on Monday, Oct. 31. Find times for several cities, towns and counties below. Hours fall on Oct. 31 unless otherwise noted. Adams County. Berne: October 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
INDIANA STATE
WLKY.com

Trick-or-treat times around Kentucky, Indiana for 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get your costumes ready. It's trick-or-treat season. Here, you'll find trick-or-treat times for places around Kentuckiana. Help us build the list by sending your neighborhood date and time to wlkydigital@hearst.com. Kentucky. This section will be updated. Indiana. Austin 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 28. Charlestown 6-9 p.m....
KENTUCKY STATE

