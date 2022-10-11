Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
New facility in southern Indiana meets growing need for mental health services
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A new facility in southern Indiana is meeting a growing need for mental health services. Representatives from Centerstone had a ribbon cutting Friday to celebrate the opening of their new location in Jeffersonville. Centerstone is a nonprofit health system that provides mental health and substance use...
WTHI
Indiana organization sees increase in demand for foster services
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana organization is seeing more demand for its foster care services. Foster Success helps kids who have been in foster care. It supports several programs, from education assistance, to career readiness. Leaders at the organization say increased funding during the pandemic helped them reach...
University of Southern Indiana’s RN program ranks #2 in Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The University of Southern Indiana’s RN program has been ranked as one of the best in Indiana. According to Registered Nursing, USI is home to some of the most widely acclaimed nursing curriculum in the state. Officials say with BSN and MSN pathways to guide nursing students to their goals, USI […]
Inside Indiana Business
USDA grants to support four rural health projects in Indiana
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded $110 million grants to improve health care facilities in rural communities nationwide, including nearly $2 million going to projects in four Indiana counties. The Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Program funding is part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The Indiana projects range...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Indiana Michigan Power helping Hoosiers pay electric bills
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - As the weather gets cooler, Indiana Michigan Power is offering a program to help Hoosiers pay their heating bills. The Neighbor to Neighbor Program provides grants to limited-income families. The money is sourced from donations. If you’re interested in donating, you can...
95.3 MNC
Indiana Michigan Power offering payment options, programs
With rising prices at the pump and ever tightening budgets, Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) knows that this can lead to our customers potentially needing help to pay their energy bills. That’s why I&M is Powering the Next Helping Hand by offering a variety of payment options and programs, including grants to help qualified Indiana customers with their bill and weatherization improvements.
iustv.com
KELLEY SCHOOL PROFESSOR DEATH RULED SUICIDE
Kelley School of Business professor Timothy Baldwin was found deceased early Monday morning in the parking garage on Fee Lane. IUPD responded to a call at 5:57 a.m. on Monday reporting a body on the south side of the Fee Lane parking garage. The Monroe County coroner confirmed Tuesday that...
wdrb.com
Guidance updated for Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund
LOUISVIILE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is now updated guidance for the Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund, according to a report from FOX59. The Auditors of State's Office is getting a "high volume" of calls and emails from specific cases where a refund check was given to someone who has recently died.
14news.com
Early voting starting in Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re just a few weeks away from election day, and that means early voting is getting underway in Indiana. The election office website for Vanderburgh County shows you can cast your ballot at Old National Events Plaza. That’s now every weekday through November 4 from...
WTHR
Inflation hitting Hoosier budgets hard
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers are having to adjust how they spend and save money. "I have to budget for spending more on regular gasoline and now I have to budget more on heating my home," said Diane Moore of Indianapolis. Moore says she just learned her Citizens Energy bill would...
95.3 MNC
WalletHub survey: Indiana among least politically engaged states
With Election Day coming up and only 66.8% of the voting age population having voted in the 2020 presidential election and 53.4% in the 2018 midterm, the personal-finance website WalletHub released a report on 2022’s Most & Least Politically Engaged States. In order to determine where Americans are most...
Inside Indiana Business
Another wind farm to sprout from Indiana fields
The massive expanse of wind turbines in northwest Indiana is growing. Houston-based EDP Renewables North America has begun construction on a 202-megawatt wind farm near the town of Wolcott in White County. The company says Indiana Crossroads II will be operational in 2023. EDPR has a power purchase agreement with...
wrtv.com
Indiana resident dies from the flu, IDOH encourages vaccination
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported the first death from the flu this season. According to the state's weekly flu report, the person was 65-years-old or older. No other information about them has been released. During the 2021-22 flu season, IDOH says 82 Hoosiers died after getting...
95.3 MNC
Reminder: Oct. 12 starts Indiana in-person voting
Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan reminds Hoosiers that today, Wednesday, October 12 is the first day of in-person early voting in Indiana for the 2022 General Election. Over the next 28 days – from Wednesday, October 12 to Monday, November 7 – Hoosiers can vote early in-person before General...
How to get help with Indiana utility bills
INDIANAPOLIS — With winter approaching, utility companies across Indiana are telling customers that prices will likely be higher this winter. The heating season is described as November through March. State and federal utility assistance dollars are available for income-eligible customers. Those that fall within 60 percent of state median income should visit their local community […]
WISH-TV
Indiana prison looking for missing inmate
WESTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A prison in northwestern Indiana has released information regarding a missing inmate, but officials don’t believe he has escaped the facility. The Indiana Department of Correction is looking 31-year-old Dustin Lappin of Clayton. Lappin is serving an eight-year sentence at the Westville Correctional Facility after being convicted of robbery in Marion County.
Fox 59
Halloween 2022: Trick-or-treat times in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Halloween is just around the corner!. Most Indiana communities will hold their official trick-or-treat hours on Monday, Oct. 31. Find times for several cities, towns and counties below. Hours fall on Oct. 31 unless otherwise noted. Adams County. Berne: October 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Indiana bridge to close for concrete repairs
The Indiana Department of Transportation recently announced a closure to the Lincoln Memorial Bridge for repairs.
With early voting underway in Indiana, experts weigh in on barriers voters face
Experts say Indiana's low voter turnout could be due to barriers voters face that doesn't exist in other states
WLKY.com
Trick-or-treat times around Kentucky, Indiana for 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get your costumes ready. It's trick-or-treat season. Here, you'll find trick-or-treat times for places around Kentuckiana. Help us build the list by sending your neighborhood date and time to wlkydigital@hearst.com. Kentucky. This section will be updated. Indiana. Austin 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 28. Charlestown 6-9 p.m....
