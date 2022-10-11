Read full article on original website
Ryan Reynolds has responded to claims from Deadpool actor T.J. Miller that he was "horrifically mean" to him on set, with Miller saying it was all a misunderstanding. It all started earlier in the week when Miller, who played Deadpool's friend Weasel in the 2016 film and 2018 sequel, appeared on the Adam Carolla Showwhere he recounted an awkward moment on set.
How many bedrooms do you have in your downtown condo? Two or three? Well, Elton John will have more terraces in this downtown penthouse than the number of bedrooms in yours. Elton John bought a penthouse located right on King Street West, and the vibes are immaculate. The building, set...
Dwayne Johnson's anti-hero has to wait 5,000 years before he's unleashed on the world in Black Adam, and it feels like the Rock had to work nearly as long to pull off the biggest surprise of the film. We're not going to spoil the surprise, but Johnson was more than...
"My hearing is such that I need a captioning device in order to see a show. And to be ostracized and publicly ridiculed really hurts. It was super embarrassing."
As well as being a great dad, an actor and a singer, it seems Ryan Reynolds can add one more thing to his list of skills: dancing. The official trailer for Spirited, a holiday movie starring the Canadian celeb, Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer recently dropped and fans got the first peek at Reynolds' tapdancing.
Global K-pop sensation BTS returned to the stage Saturday with a free concert in front of more than 50,000 delirious fans while questions swirl about the future of the band.
Jagmeet Singh has opened up about a "scary" time in his life and how he not only took in his brother to raise him but also helped out his parents financially. On October 13, he posted a video on Instagram of him sharing a personal story and how what he felt during that time of his life is something he doesn't want any family to feel.
It turns out that Disney's Halloweentown is an actual place, and it's not even hard to get to too from Vancouver!. The Spirit of Halloweentown is located in St. Helens, Oregon, which is about a six-hour drive away from the city of Vancouver. It would absolutely make for the perfect spook-tober road trip and it would be packed full of nostalgia.
