Raleigh, NC

packinsider.com

NC State Football Recruiting Update: 10/14/22

A week ago I reported on a bunch of football recruits who would be attending the NC State vs. FSU game last Saturday, but I have 3 more receivers to add to the list. Also, NC State has offered a QB in the 2025 recruiting class. 3-Star 2024 Wide Receiver...
packinsider.com

NC State Football Snap Leaders at the Halfway Point

We are 6 games into NC State's 2022 football schedule, which means we are officially at the halfway point of the regular season. Below is a breakdown of how many snaps players have played through 6 games. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with...
packinsider.com

NC State Wearing Red-on-White-on-White UNI Combo Against Syracuse

#15 NC State will be wearing Red Helmets, White Jerseys and White Pants at #18 Syracuse on Saturday afternoon. Can I just say that the video below is the sickest uni combo reveal I've ever seen. Taking full advantage of the North Carolina State Fair opening today. NC State...
