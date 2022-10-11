ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

NJ.com

Orioles claim ex-Yankees prospect

Jake Cave is back in the American League East. MLB Trade Rumors reports the Baltimore Orioles claimed the outfielder off waivers from the Minnesota Twins. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Cave was selected by the New York Yankees in the sixth round of the 2011 MLB Draft.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Yankees Place Ex-Red Sox On Postseason Roster To Aid World Series Pursuit

Could a former member of the Boston Red Sox contribute to the New York Yankees' playoff run?. The Yankees released their 26-man roster for their American League Division Series matchup against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, with a familiar face listed. Former Red Sox and current Yankee utility man Marwin...
BOSTON, MA
MLive.com

Tigers DFA Drew Hutchison (again), claim Twins infielder off waivers

Drew Hutchison has been designated for assignment by the Detroit Tigers for fourth and possibly final time. The 32-year-old right-hander had the second-most innings of any Tigers’ pitcher in 2022 (105 1/3). In 28 appearances, including 18 starts, he went 3-9 with a 4.53 ERA. Hutchison struck out 68 and walked 42.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Red Sox claim catcher off waivers from Twins

As the 2022 MLB Divisional Series began on Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox made a pair of moves with their eyes on 2023. Catcher Caleb Hamilton was claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Twins, according to the team's transaction log. To make room for him on the roster, outfielder Abraham Almonte was designated for assignment.
BOSTON, MA
The Crawfish Boxes

The Astros’ 26-man ALDS Roster

The 26-man roster chosen to oppose the Seattle Mariners contains a few mild surprises. No left-handed reliever. Will Smith was left off the roster. Rookies David Hensley and Hunter Brown are in. Reliever Phil Maton is out. The Astros went with only 12 pitchers for this 5-game series. Here is...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Not in Thursday's lineup

Kelenic is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Seattle's ALDS matchup with Houston. Kelenic went 2-for-4 in Game 1 of the series, but he will be subbed out in favor of Dylan Moore with the Mariners facing southpaw Framber Valdez on Thursday.
SEATTLE, WA
Camden Chat

Thursday Bird Droppings: Waiting impatiently for when the Orioles can do big stuff

For the last few years, the postseason has been a time where I enjoy it because I don’t have to think about the Orioles losing any more, with several more months to go before I have to start thinking about the Orioles losing again. The 2022 team has managed to chase away that feeling for me, and now the baseball playoffs are making me impatient instead. I want to get them over with so it’ll be the offseason and we can start to find out what’s going to happen to make this team better next year.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Exiting lineup in Game 3

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Bellinger won't start Friday in Game 3 of the National League Division Series matchup with the Padres, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. The lefty-hitting Bellinger will take a seat in favor of Chris Taylor (neck), who will be entering the lineup in left...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Trey Mancini: Takes seat Thursday

Mancini is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Houston's ALDS matchup with Seattle. Mancini went hitless in four Game 1 at-bats, so manager Dusty Baker decided to hold him out Thursday and go with Aledmys Diaz as the designated hitter.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners announce ALDS roster

The Mariners announced their roster for their ALDS matchup against the division-rival Astros, keeping the exact same group that they used against the Blue Jays in the wild-card round. Right-Handed Pitchers. Logan Gilbert (Game 1 starter) Left-Handed Pitchers. Catchers. Infielders. Outfielders. With the M's moving from a best-of-three series into...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Dylan Moore: Included in starting nine

Moore (undisclosed) is in the lineup for Game 2 of Seattle's ALDS matchup with Houston. Moore has not started a game since the postseason began, but he will take the spot of Jarred Kelenic with the Mariners facing left-hander Framber Valdez on Thursday. Moore will man left field and hit sixth in Seattle's batting order.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Carlos Santana: Nursing hamstring issue

Santana aggravated a pre-existing hamstring injury during Saturday's Game 2 against Toronto but is expected to be ready for Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday against Houston, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. A few days of rest has been beneficial for Santana, who was able to...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Padres' Josh Bell: On bench again Wednesday

Bell isn't starting Game 2 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Wednesday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Bell is on the bench for a second consecutive game to begin the NLDS after he went 3-for-13 with two RBI during the NL Wild Card Series against the Mets. Brandon Drury will serve as the designated hitter and bat cleanup once again.
SAN DIEGO, CA

