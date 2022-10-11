Optimist Club announces 2021 Citizen, Humanitarian of the Year
The Optimist Club of Dundalk has announced the winners of the Citizen of the Year and Humanitarian of the Year awards for 2021.
Jessica Lilli, president of the Old Dundalk Neighborhood Association, will be recognized as Citizen of the Year. Mary Branch will be recognized as Humanitarian of the Year for her volunteer work on the Turner Station Conservation Teams and countless other projects in the Turner Station community.
