Venice, FL

Know the foe: Venice football at Sarasota High

By Vinnie Portell
The Daily Sun
 4 days ago

VENICE — The most important two-week stretch of the regular season begins this Friday for the Venice High football team.

The Indians’ next two opponents — Sarasota High this Friday and Riverview next Friday — are the only other teams in the district. Win those games, and Venice is guaranteed a spot in the regional playoffs.

Venice will start district play with the Sailors this week in a game that was originally scheduled to be played at Powell-Davis Stadium. It has since been moved to Sarasota High due to damage to Venice’s bleachers.

“I think the kids are excited to play a local team,” Venice coach John Peacock said of Sarasota. “This will be the first local team this group has played.

“Sarasota is better than they were last year. They have a good running game. Their quarterback is a younger kid. It’s his first year starting. But their offensive and defensive lines have gotten better.”

Venice (2-2) has made beating up on Sarasota an annual tradition under Peacock.

The Sailors defeated the Indians, 30-16, on Sept. 14, 2007 in Peacock’s first season as head coach. Venice has won every game since, almost always in dominating fashion — outscoring Sarasota, 637-95, across 14 consecutive wins.

The contests have been particularly lopsided as of late, including a 71-0 beatdown two seasons ago. Last year, Sarasota actually jumped out to 7-0 lead after the Indians fumbled on their first offensive play. However, the lead didn’t last long as Venice jumped out to a 49-7 lead before the first half was up.

Sarasota (3-2) has retained much of its talent from last season in key positions on the field.

The Sailors have a newcomer at arguably the most important position, however, in sophomore quarterback Alexander Diaz.

A 6-foot-2, 215-pound pocket passer, Diaz earned his first offer — from the University of Tennessee-Martin — this past summer before taking his first snaps as the starter for Sarasota.

Through four games this season, Diaz has completed 25-of-56 passes (44.6%) for 524 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions.

Diaz and the Sailors haven’t put up gaudy numbers, but have been effective at spreading the ball around. Diaz has thrown passes to seven different receivers and six of those seven have hauled in touchdowns.

His most utilized targets so far have been senior wide receiver/cornerback Tyler Pack (7 receptions for 90 yards, one touchdown), junior receiver Jackson Mullet (5 rec. for 102 yards, TD), junior running back Jaden Judge (5 rec. for 152 yards, 2 TDs) and junior tight end Nathan Wells (3 rec. for 55 yards, TD).

The Sailors also have an effective run game, led by Judge (48 rushes for 375 yards, 4 TDs) and junior Joe Zeigler (46 rushes for 277 yards, 2 TDs), a transfer from Braden River.

This offensive group operates behind a beefier offensive line that includes sophomore guard/tackle Clayton Miller (6-4, 290), senior tackle Daunte Frazier (6-4, 305), junior tackle/guard Javier Pastor (6-2, 275) and senior guard Maddox Marchbank (6-3, 280), who also plays on the defensive line.

Like Marchbank, many of Sarasota’s best offensive players have to play at least some snaps on defense, too. Pack, receiver/cornerback Caleb Bradley and linebacker/running back George Haygood have already played both offense and defense this season.

“That always becomes a factor, especially the way we play offense,” Peacock said of Sarasota players taking snaps on both sides of the ball. “That will show up if it gets to be a four-quarter game.”

Sarasota’s best playmakers on defense have included Marchbank (12 tackles, six for loss, two sacks, forced fumble and fumble recovery), Pack (nine tackles, one intereption, three passes defended), junior safety Nick Wasowicz (23 tackles, one INT, one PD), senior safety Joshua DeCrapio (nine tackles, one for loss, one INT, forced fumble) and junior defensive end Bradford Stough (15 tackles, six for loss, two sacks, forced fumble).

Though Sarasota, which has defeated Bayshore, Booker and Palmetto, is what Peacock calls ‘a better team,’ history hasn’t been kind to the Sailors when facing the Indians in the past decade-plus.

“I really just want us to play well and not be sloppy,” Peacock said. “I want to get back to having great tempo. We’re really focusing on going fast this week. We watered some things down for two reasons. One, we want to go faster. Two, we’ve been off for a couple of weeks, and we don’t want any mental errors.

“If we win these next two games, we’re in the playoffs.”

Last meeting: 49-13 Venice win on Sept. 17, 2021

Venice players to watch: DE Damon Wilson II, CB/RB Elliot Washington II, QB Brooks Bentley, TE Fin Jones, WR Ryan Matulevich, WR Keyon Sears, S Sage Youtzy, OLB Jack Huber, MLB Dominic Wood, OLB Carter Dalton, MLB Eli Seed, RB Jamarice Wilder, RB Alvin Johnson III, DL Colin Adkins

Prediction: 56-7 Venice

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Daily Sun

