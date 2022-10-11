Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Junior League of Wilmington celebrates 70th anniversary
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An organization in Wilmington focused on creating positive change in the lives of children and families in our community is celebrating a milestone this week. The Junior League of Wilmington was officially founded on September 30, 1952. It is part of the Association of Junior...
WECT
Two local nonprofits receive $42,800 COVID-relief grants
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Community Foundation announced grants for two local nonprofits from the NC Healing Communities Fund. The Columbus County Partnership for Children and Roots of Recovery in Pender County were both awarded $42,800 grants, per the NC Community Foundation. Statewide, $1.25 million was distributed among 33 grants.
columbuscountynews.com
Trunk or Treat Guide 2022
As spooky season approaches, many churches, businesses, and organizations are holding harvest celebrations and trunk or treats. Columbus, Brunswick, Bladen, and surrounding counties are invited to send your events to Columbus County News for publication. Send your emails to crystalfaircloth@columbuscounty.news. There is no charge for this service, and the news can be read daily for absolutely free at www.columbuscountynews.com.
foxwilmington.com
New Hanover Co. experiencing power outages
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Duke Energy Outage Map has listed that some customers in New Hanover County are without power this morning. Updates will be provided as they come in. As of this time, it is unknown what caused this outage. Previously, the Town of Carolina Beach and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear River Watch hosting LakeFest at Greenfield Lake
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A special event is being held later this month at Greenfield Lake. Cape Fear River Watch is hosting its annual LakeFest educational festival on October 22nd to celebrate science, nature, and wildlife native to the region. The family-friendly event will be held from 10:00 a.m....
borderbelt.org
Black women are walking toward better health in Columbus County. Here’s how to join them
Javonna Long’s life changed with just one step. Three years ago, Long joined a group of women for a walk around Whiteville in Columbus County. Now, she’s 30 pounds lighter and hopes others will join her in healthier living. Long is among more than 1 million people across...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Traffic delays expected this Saturday during annual Ironman event
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If your plans take you through parts of New Hanover County this Saturday, you can expect some delays. The annual IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon event is returning, kicking off in Wrightsville Beach and ending at Cape Fear Community College in downtown Wilmington. Causeway Drive in Wrightsville...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Whiteville Museum opens race exhibit focused on improving understanding
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The NC Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville is attempting to promote a better understanding of human variation through a new exhibit. “RACE: Are We So Different”, is a pop-up pilot exhibit curated in adapted form to travel around the state by Michael Lewis.
columbuscountynews.com
Columbus County Agriculture Fair Parade Gallery
Couldn’t make it to the parade? We hope you enjoy these images from what is thought to be the largest fair parade ever in Columbus County.
The Canetuck Rosenwald School will celebrate 100 years on Nov. 5, 2022
The Canetuck Rosenwald School with teachers and students, newly completed in 1922North Carolina State Archives, Department of Public Instruction. The Canetuck Rosenwald School (now Canetuck Community Center, Inc.), completed in 1922, has served western Pender County for 100 years. On Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 11 AM to 3 PM there will be a centennial celebration for the former school, which is located at 6098 Canetuck Road in Currie (follow signs for Canetuck Missionary Baptist Church, which is next door). The celebration will include tours of the historic building, outdoor games, food, and a history program between 1 PM and 2 PM. Marguerite Bibbs, former president of the Community Center, and Kenneth Keith, a retired Pender County Schools administrator, will speak about the legacy of the Canetuck Rosenwald School. The Hon. Judge James H. Faison, III will speak about the NAACP scholarships that he and his wife, Angela Faison, have established for local students. The short documentary “Seeing it in Color,” for which Pender Early College High School students interviewed Canetuck alumni under the direction of Claudia Stack, will also be shown. All are welcome. The Board of the Canetuck Community Center, Inc. requests that masks be worn indoors (masks are available free at the door).
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Wedding Expo taking place next month
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The 2022 Wilmington Wedding Expo is scheduled for next month. Lumina on Wrightsville Beach – Holiday Inn Resort will host the event, which is your one-stop-shop for all things bridal. The event includes time to meet with the top wedding vendors, a special...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Major power outage reported across Cape Fear
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A major power outage occurred Thursday afternoon in parts of the Cape Fear. Most of the outages were in the Leland and Wilmington areas. More than 10,000 locations were without power in Brunswick County at one point, but most locations in that area have been restored. 14,000 customers were in the dark this afternoon in Wilmington, but that number has gone down significantly.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Plasma donation centers see rise in donors
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Plasma donation has been around for years, and it’s also one way to make some extra cash. A Wilmington medical facility has seen more plasma donors in recent months. Plasma can create life-saving medicine and is used in trauma situations, however, plasma donations have...
WECT
Anonymous family gives $500,000 to New Hanover Regional Medical Center Foundation
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An anonymous Wilmington family gifted $500,000 for patients at the Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute, per a Novant Health release. “This gift will fund program enhancements for hematology/oncology services, such as patient navigation and case management, to help directly support patients undergoing cancer treatment,” stated a Novant spokesperson in a release.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington college students launch student-based rideshare service through Facebook
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Facebook community group run by local college students is promoting a student-based ride share service, called “Beepers at UNCW”. The “Beepers at UNCW” Facebook group was created in 2019 by UNCW student Averie Douglass, who wanted to help other students like herself to find a safe and affordable option to get around the city.
Farmers Festival returns to Fairmont after two-year hiatus
FAIRMONT — Following the two-year hiatus of the pandemic, festivals and fairs are returning like flowers after a thaw, even as the year
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Fort Fisher hosting free WWII living history program
KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — If you’re a fan of history, you’ll be a fan of an event coming to Fort Fisher this weekend. The Fort Fisher State Historic Site will host ‘Homefront 1942 and Fort Fisher’ this Saturday. The event is a living history...
whqr.org
Special episode: Hunger in the Cape Fear and Wilmington's new Food Bank facility
The Wilmington Branch of the North Carolina Food Bank has outgrown its old facility. But they still need about $100,000 in donations to close the funding gap for a new, expanded one. We take a deep dive into the problem of hunger in our region and what the Food Bank hopes to do about it.
wpde.com
'Not going to let violence stop education:' Scotland Co. teachers urge for help from board
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Several teachers in Scotland County Schools attended Monday night's school board meeting to talk about issues regarding their safety. Some teachers said the escalating violence at Scotland High School and a couple of middle schools is alarming. According to Laurinburg Police Chief Mitch Johnson,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County Emergency Management Director Ed Conrow suspended
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Emergency Management Director Ed Conrow has been suspended. Few details are available at this time, but according to a spokesperson for the county, Conrow’s suspension began on October 6th. No other details have been released regarding the nature of the suspension, or whether it is a paid or unpaid one.
