Read full article on original website
Related
AC Milan vs Chelsea confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight
Chelsea face AC Milan at the San Siro in the Champions League tonight in their biggest test so far under Graham Potter.Last week’s 3-0 win over the Italian champions was their first of the Champions League group stages and eased a bit of pressure on Chelsea after their winless start.Milan vs Chelsea LIVE: Champions League build-up and coverageBut a defeat in Italy could still make qualification to the knockout stages awkward, and Stefano Pioli’s side will be determined to put in a better performance at home than last weekend.Chelsea are in a good run of form and have won...
Sporting News
PSG vs. Benfica result, highlights and analysis as Kylian Mbappe and Neymar fail to seize Champions League last-16 chance
Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica both missed the chance to reach the Champions League last 16, with two games to spare, as they battled out a 1-1 draw in the French capital. The pair matched the result from their meeting in Lisbon last week, leaving them deadlocked on eight points each from four games in Group H.
Tottenham report: Antonio Conte spotted in Turin ahead of potential shock Juventus return
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has been linked with a return to Juventus, with tongues wagging over a sighting of the Italian in Turin
ESPN
Juventus' Champions League last-16 hopes in peril after loss to Maccabi Haifa
Juventus slumped to a 2-0 defeat against a Maccabi Haifa side who won their first Champions League game for 20 years as Omer Atzili's double helped the Israelis to a famous victory at a rocking Sammy Ofer Stadium on Tuesday. The result leaves third-placed Juve's chances of qualifying for the...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Chelsea beats 10-man Milan 2-0 to take control of CL group
MILAN (AP) — What a difference a week makes. Chelsea was at the bottom of Group E but two straight victories over Serie A champion AC Milan has seen it move into pole position to progress to the Champions League round of 16. Chelsea moved to the top of...
Graham Potter succeeds where predecessors failed as he guides Chelsea to famous Champions League victory over AC Milan
GRAHAM POTTER is less than a month into his Chelsea reign but he has already achieved what Carlo Ancelotti, Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel could not - a win in Italy. Chelsea had not won in Italy for 19 years before Potter's side rocked up at the San Siro. And...
'This is the Champions League and you pay a high price for each error you make': Xavi admits Gerard Pique's blunder cost Barcelona in 3-3 draw with Inter Milan as he allowed Nicolo Barella to equalise, with Catalans facing Champions League exit
Barcelona veteran Gerard Pique made a costly error as Xavi Hernandez's side were left staring into the abyss with their Champions League dreams in tatters. A 3-3 draw at home to Inter Milan has left the Catalan club facing a costly early exit from the competition having leveraged much of their controversial summer business on a strong run in the competition.
Yardbarker
Player Ratings as Chelsea Topple AC Milan 2-0 In The Champions League
Starting Line-up Kepa Arrizabalaga - 7 Didn't have a lot to do as Chelsea dominated the ball and allowed zero shots on target until the 90th minute following the early sending off of Fikayo Tomori. Trevoh Chalobah - 7 Had the difficult task of neutralising Rafael Leao whilst Reece James...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Diego Simeone admits long-term Champions League problem
Atletico Madrid failed to beat Simon Mignolet for the second time in eight days at the Civitas Metropolitano on Wednesday evening, meaning that they could only take a draw against Club Brugge. The consequences being that Brugge are through to the next round while Atleti will likely go down to the wire to get through to the Round of 16.
Barcelona looking to rebound ahead of 2 crucial games
MADRID (AP) — Barcelona needs to switch back into high gear. The Catalan team got off to a strong start this season but has begun to struggle just before crucial matches against Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday and Real Madrid in the Spanish league on Sunday.
theScore
Watch: Atzili's rocket helps Maccabi Haifa take down Juventus
It was a humiliating night for Juventus as Group H minnows Maccabi Haifa claimed a memorable 2-0 win in Tuesday's Champions League encounter. Omer Atzili pulled the hosts ahead seven minutes into the contest and then recorded his second with a thunderous strike into the top corner to double Maccabi Haifa's lead minutes before the interval.
FOX Sports
Alonso's Leverkusen loses 3-0 to Porto in Champions League
LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Xabi Alonso's debut as a Champions League coach didn't go as planned. Two goals for Mehdi Taremi from the penalty spot and superb goalkeeping from Diogo Costa lifted Porto to a 3-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, strengthening the Portuguese team's bid to qualify for the Champions League knockout stage and leaving Leverkusen last in Group B.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Barcelona 3-3 Inter Milan: Catalans CLING on to their Champions League status thanks to Robert Lewandowski's stoppage-time equaliser, after Robin Gosens and Lautaro Martinez strikes twice had them heading out (... but they still need a miracle)
It might sound heroic – 3-3 in front of 92,000 in the Camp Nou, equalizing on 90 minutes with a Robert Lewandowski header. But having picked up just four points from their first four games in the Champions League Barcelona look like they are heading to the Europa League for the second season running.
Yardbarker
Watch: Manchester United Goalkeeper Target Diogo Costa Great Assist For Porto In UEFA Champions League
Manchester United are prepared to possibly look into the goalkeeper market next summer. David De Gea’s contract expires at Old Trafford, however wants to stay at United for ‘years to come’. Erik Ten Hag wants to utilise playing out from the back and having a goalkeeper that...
Yardbarker
Real Betis qualify for Europa League knockout stages after Roma double-header
Real Betis have qualified for the Europa League knockout stages with two games to spare after maintaining their unbeaten record on Thursday evening. Roma were aware that they had to win in order to maintain any hopes of topping the group. However their hosts put in a masterclass of game management.
Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen fire West Ham past Anderlecht to claim knockout spot
Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen fired West Ham into the knockout stages of the Europa Conference League in a 2-1 win over Anderlecht.The Hammers, last season’s Europa League semi-finalists, ensured a second successive run to the latter stages of continental competition with a fourth win from four Group B matches.They now need just a point from their last two games, against Danish side Silkeborg and Romania’s FCSB, to ensure they finish top of the group and move straight into the round of 16, avoiding a play-off in February.However, some of the gloss was taken off their achievement by crowd trouble...
Perfect Napoli beats Ajax 4-2 to reach Champs League last 16
NAPLES, Italy (AP) — The superlatives are running out for Napoli and forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Napoli advanced to the last 16 of the Champions League with two matches to spare after another goal and an assist from Kvaratskhelia helped his team beat Ajax 4-2 on Wednesday. The Italian club...
Yardbarker
Watch: Victor Osimhen and Hirving Lozano score vs Ajax amid Manchester United links
Two Manchester United targets were on the scoresheet as Napoli thrashed Ajax 4-2 in Wednesday’s Champions League clash. Victor Osimhen and Hirving Lozano netted a goal each to secure Napoli’s place in the knockout stage of the competition, as well as maintain a perfect record throughout the group stage.
Julen Lopetegui REJECTS Wolves for a second time, with the ex-Sevilla boss having no plans to jump straight back into management as he focuses on his family
Julen Lopetegui has decided to turn down the chance to manage Wolves for the second time after the club had made him their first choice to succeed Bruno Lage. The former Spain and Real Madrid boss held talks with Wolves chairman Jeff Shi in his homeland this week and chose to knock back the offer for family reasons.
Yardbarker
Watch: Barcelona take crucial lead against Inter in Champions League
Barcelona have gotten themselves in front of Inter as they seek out a crucial victory to keep them alive in the Champions League. They were perhaps lucky to be level at the half hour mark. Edin Dzeko had touched a set piece onto the bar and Denzel Dumfries had a decent opportunity on the break, but Marc-Andre ter Stegen was equal to it.
Comments / 0