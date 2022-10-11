ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WBKO

Burn bans still in effect in Warren County after a week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The question on many Warren County resident’s minds: is the burn ban still in effect in our area? The answer is yes. It has officially been one week since Warren, and other surrounding counties, issued burn bans due to the lack of rain here in recent weeks.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warren County, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
County
Warren County, KY
WBKO

Fall-time festivities are at it’s peak in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green is the place to be this weekend to get into the fall spirit, and the 4th annual Harvest Fest is one of the reasons why. From 10a.m. to 6p.m. on Saturday, the SoKY Marketplace, Circus Square Park, Fountain Square Park and Heritage Trail are all locations that will have fun activities to offer in honor of the fest.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

A Few Showers Possible Today

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clouds will stick around into much of our Sunday afternoon. A few showers are possible with perhaps a thundershower, but don’t expect much in the way of needed rainfall. A frontal system passes through today with clouds along with scattered light showers. There could...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Dry and Breezy Conditions Expected for Friday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Highs today topped out around 70, however expect chilly conditions overnight with northerly winds in place. Morning lows Friday will start out in the mid to upper 30s. A burn ban still remains in effect with very dry and windy conditions still in place, despite Wednesday’s rains. Highs Friday will top out in the Mid 70s with Mostly Sunny Skies. Some very small chances at rain move in late Saturday and into Sunday, however these will not be significant events. Otherwise look for partly cloudy skies each day with temps in the mid 70s Saturday and lower 70s Sunday. Much cooler weather arrives to start next week. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will fall short of 60 with morning lows falling into the lower 30s and upper 20s. A frost or possibly freeze is imminent Wednesday morning.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Sexual Exploitation#Detention Center#Kentucky State Police#Violent Crime#Ksp
WBKO

Football Friday Night, 10-14-22

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We climb the ladder as district play is in full swing. Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day break down Week 9 powerhouse 4A and 5A matchups in high school football. Final. Bowling Green 35. Greenwood 7. Final. Warren East 40. Allen County-Scottsville 26. Final. South Warren...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy