Joaquin Correa Marginally Likelier Than Romelu Lukaku To Be Fit For Inter’s Clash With Barcelona, Italian Media Report

AC Milan vs Chelsea confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight
Chelsea face AC Milan at the San Siro in the Champions League tonight in their biggest test so far under Graham Potter.Last week’s 3-0 win over the Italian champions was their first of the Champions League group stages and eased a bit of pressure on Chelsea after their winless start.Milan vs Chelsea LIVE: Champions League build-up and coverageBut a defeat in Italy could still make qualification to the knockout stages awkward, and Stefano Pioli’s side will be determined to put in a better performance at home than last weekend.Chelsea are in a good run of form and have won...
Tottenham report: Antonio Conte spotted in Turin ahead of potential shock Juventus return
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has been linked with a return to Juventus, with tongues wagging over a sighting of the Italian in Turin
PSG vs. Benfica result, highlights and analysis as Kylian Mbappe and Neymar fail to seize Champions League last-16 chance
Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica both missed the chance to reach the Champions League last 16, with two games to spare, as they battled out a 1-1 draw in the French capital. The pair matched the result from their meeting in Lisbon last week, leaving them deadlocked on eight points each from four games in Group H.
Graham Potter succeeds where predecessors failed as he guides Chelsea to famous Champions League victory over AC Milan
GRAHAM POTTER is less than a month into his Chelsea reign but he has already achieved what Carlo Ancelotti, Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel could not - a win in Italy. Chelsea had not won in Italy for 19 years before Potter's side rocked up at the San Siro. And...
'This is the Champions League and you pay a high price for each error you make': Xavi admits Gerard Pique's blunder cost Barcelona in 3-3 draw with Inter Milan as he allowed Nicolo Barella to equalise, with Catalans facing Champions League exit
Barcelona veteran Gerard Pique made a costly error as Xavi Hernandez's side were left staring into the abyss with their Champions League dreams in tatters. A 3-3 draw at home to Inter Milan has left the Catalan club facing a costly early exit from the competition having leveraged much of their controversial summer business on a strong run in the competition.
Transfer news: Juve keen on Dalot move
Juventus want to sign Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot with the 23-year-old keen to leave Old Trafford. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external. United, Leeds and Newcastle are all interested in Rangers' 18-year-old Scotland youth defender Leon King, who is contracted at Ibrox for another 18 months. (Fabrizio Romano), external. Sir...
AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea, Champions League: Post-match reaction, ratings
After an even start to the match, the balance of power was shifted strongly in Chelsea’s favor barely past the quarter hour mark, when the referee deemed Fikayo Tomori’s pullback (twice) on Mason Mount to be worthy of a foul — which it probably was. And because it was in the penalty area, and because Tomori was the last man, and because he made no attempt to actually play the ball, the referee had no choice but to give a straight red as well as award a penalty. Them’s the rules! (Ironically, if Mount doesn’t stay up and play through the pullbacks, there’s probably far less “controversy” about all this, but that’s perhaps a discussion for another day.)
Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi: “Hopeful Of Romelu Lukaku & Joaquin Correa Returning Against Salernitana, Less So Marcelo Brozovic”
Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi feels that there is hope of the team getting back forwards Romelu Lukaku and Joaquin Correa for their Serie A clash with Salernitana. Speaking to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia after the team’s Champions League draw with Barcelona, the 46-year-old updated on the fitness of the duo ahead of the weekend.
Watch: Manchester United Goalkeeper Target Diogo Costa Great Assist For Porto In UEFA Champions League
Manchester United are prepared to possibly look into the goalkeeper market next summer. David De Gea’s contract expires at Old Trafford, however wants to stay at United for ‘years to come’. Erik Ten Hag wants to utilise playing out from the back and having a goalkeeper that...
Alonso's Leverkusen loses 3-0 to Porto in Champions League
LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Xabi Alonso's debut as a Champions League coach didn't go as planned. Two goals for Mehdi Taremi from the penalty spot and superb goalkeeping from Diogo Costa lifted Porto to a 3-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, strengthening the Portuguese team's bid to qualify for the Champions League knockout stage and leaving Leverkusen last in Group B.
Di Maria offers Juventus good news as the club orders the players to a retreat
Juventus has ordered their players into a retreat at their Continassa training ground after back-to-back losses against AC Milan and Maccabi Haifa. The Bianconeri have been in poor form for much of this season and Max Allegri is desperate to arrest the slump sooner than later. The Bianconeri manager has...
LIVE: Watch Champions League, scores, updates, highlights as Barcelona vs. Inter Milan and Liverpool in action
The early games are in the books for Wednesday in the Champions League as the spotlight centers around Spotify Camp Nou for Barcelona's showdown against Inter Milan in what feels like a must-win game for the Blaugrana to keep their knockout stage hopes alive. With Inter already defeating Xavi's men last week in Italy, another victory would give them the tiebreaker thanks to their head-to-head record if both teams finish level on nine points.
Barcelona 3-3 Inter Milan: Catalans CLING on to their Champions League status thanks to Robert Lewandowski's stoppage-time equaliser, after Robin Gosens and Lautaro Martinez strikes twice had them heading out (... but they still need a miracle)
It might sound heroic – 3-3 in front of 92,000 in the Camp Nou, equalizing on 90 minutes with a Robert Lewandowski header. But having picked up just four points from their first four games in the Champions League Barcelona look like they are heading to the Europa League for the second season running.
Agnelli sticking with coach Allegri at struggling Juventus
Juventus is all but eliminated from the Champions League
Watch: Victor Osimhen and Hirving Lozano score vs Ajax amid Manchester United links
Two Manchester United targets were on the scoresheet as Napoli thrashed Ajax 4-2 in Wednesday’s Champions League clash. Victor Osimhen and Hirving Lozano netted a goal each to secure Napoli’s place in the knockout stage of the competition, as well as maintain a perfect record throughout the group stage.
AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli reveals he 'told the referee what he thought of him' after Fikayo Tomori's red card against Chelsea... as team-mate Sandro Tonali says football is turning into basketball 'where any touch is a foul'
AC Milan were furious with the controversial decision to issue a penalty and give Fikayo Tomori a red card in their 2-0 Champions League defeat to Chelsea. The England international was shown his marching orders against his former club after dragging back Mason Mount in the 18th minute during their clash at the San Siro on Tuesday night.
Juventus on verge of CL elimination after 2-0 loss at Haifa
HAIFA, Israel (AP) — Juventus descended further into crisis and was left on the verge of elimination from the Champions League following a 2-0 loss at Maccabi Haifa on Tuesday that also included an injury to key winger Ángel Di María. Omer Atzili scored two first-half goals...
AC Milan 'want to reward manager Stefano Pioli with a new long-term contract' after he led the Rossoneri to their first Serie A title since 2011 last season
AC Milan are reportedly ready to offer manager Stefano Pioli a new long-term contract after he led the club to their first Scudetto in 11 years last season. Pioli took over from Marco Giampaolo at the San Siro in October 2019 with the team in the bottom half of the table, but has turned the Rossoneri's fortunes around in his three years at the helm.
Perfect Napoli beats Ajax 4-2 to reach Champs League last 16
NAPLES, Italy (AP) — The superlatives are running out for Napoli and forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Napoli advanced to the last 16 of the Champions League with two matches to spare after another goal and an assist from Kvaratskhelia helped his team beat Ajax 4-2 on Wednesday. The Italian club...
Viktoria Plzen 2-4 Bayern Munich: Julian Nagelsmann's side book their place in Champions League last 16 with two games to spare as Leon Goretzka nets twice and Sadio Mane gets on the scoresheet
Bayern Munich cruised past Viktoria Plzen 4-2 on Wednesday, putting them through to the knockout round of the Champions League after punishing the Czech champions during a ruthless first-half display that produced four goals. The victory combined with Barcelona's 3-3 draw with Inter Milan put Bayern through to the knockout...
