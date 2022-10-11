ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tree trimmer killed by wood chipper in NorCal

By John Ferrannini
 1 day ago

MENLO PARK, Calif. ( KRON ) – A tree trimmer fell into a wood chipper, killing him midday Tuesday, according to the Menlo Park Police Department.

Police confirmed to KRON4 News they received a call around 12:53 p.m. and sent officers to the 900 block of Peggy Lane, where they found a man dead. He’d been trimming a tree and fell into the wood chipper, police stated.

The Menlo Park Fire Protection District assisted. The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office and the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health are investigating at the scene.

The identity of the man who died has not been released as of press time, pending notification of the next of kin.

The 900 block of Peggy Lane is closed until the investigation is completed. Other blocks in the area are still open to vehicle traffic.

KRON4 News

Man who fell into Menlo Park wood chipper ID’d

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KRON) — A man who was killed when he fell into a wood chipping machine in Menlo Park was identified by a San Mateo County Sheriff’s coroner on Wednesday. Jesus Contreras Benitez, 47, of Redwood City, was working as a tree trimmer on Peggy Lane when he fell around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, according […]
MENLO PARK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Tree-trimmer killed in horrific Menlo Park wood chipper accident

MENLO PARK -- A worker on a tree-trimming crew in Menlo Park was killed Tuesday in an accident involving a wood-chipper.The incident happened on the 900 block of Peggy Lane near Bay Road just west of Flood Park. Video showed police and fire department personnel gathered around a wood chipper that had a yellow tarp covering a portion of the machine.Menlo Park police said officers had responded to a report of a tree-trimmer who fell into a wood chipper. They arrived and found a male subject deceased from injuries sustained in the incident, police said.The Menlo Park Fire Protection District and the San Mateo County Coroner's Office also responded. The Cal/OSHA Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the death. Officials said the company doing the tree trimming is S.P.  McLenanhan. Cal/OSHA has up to six month to determine if there was a safety issue at the work site and to issue any citations.The identity of the worker has not been released. Police said the portion of Peggy Lane was still closed as of shortly after 3 p.m. for the investigation.
MENLO PARK, CA
Authorities Identify Tree Trimmer Killed in Menlo Park

The tree trimmer who died Tuesday after falling into a wood chipper in Menlo Park has been identified as a 47-year-old man from Redwood City, officials said. The San Mateo County Coroner's Office on Wednesday identified the victim as Jesus Contreras-Benitez. Contreras-Benitez was working along the 900 block of Peggy...
MENLO PARK, CA
