England and Chelsea defender Reece James looks set to miss next month’s World Cup due to a knee injury that is expected to sideline him for eight weeks.James, 22, was forced out of Chelsea’s midweek Champions League win over AC Milan and the extent of the problem has been confirmed after consulting with specialists.Chelsea said in a brief statement on their official website: “Following the knee injury sustained in our away match against AC Milan, Reece has received treatment from the Chelsea medical department and visited a specialist this weekend.An injury update on Reece James.— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 15,...

SOCCER ・ 28 MINUTES AGO