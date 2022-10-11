ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Yordan's walk-off HR stuns Mariners to Cap G1

By Brian McTaggart
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 1 day ago

The Astros stormed back from four runs down to beat the Mariners, 8-7, in Game 1 of the ALDS on Tuesday night when Yordan Alvarez hit a 438-foot, three-run walk-off homer off Robbie Ray.

The Mariners, who clawed from seven runs down on Saturday to stun the Blue Jays and sweep the AL Wild Card Series, took a 7-3 lead after chasing ace Justin Verlander before the Astros chipped away against one of the best bullpens in baseball.

Brian McTaggart has covered the Astros since 2004, and for MLB.com since 2009. Follow @brianmctaggart on Twitter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TdhEv_0iV9ZJX200
Photo: Getty Images

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
