Yordan's walk-off HR stuns Mariners to Cap G1

The Astros stormed back from four runs down to beat the Mariners, 8-7, in Game 1 of the ALDS on Tuesday night when Yordan Alvarez hit a 438-foot, three-run walk-off homer off Robbie Ray.

The Mariners, who clawed from seven runs down on Saturday to stun the Blue Jays and sweep the AL Wild Card Series, took a 7-3 lead after chasing ace Justin Verlander before the Astros chipped away against one of the best bullpens in baseball.

