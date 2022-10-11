At least some of the heat from the current City Council scandal spilled over last night to a forum featuring the two City Council District 5 candidates, Katy Young Yaroslavsky and Sam Yebri. The Zoom-based session, which was something like the 40th such event featuring the candidates since they began their campaigns nearly two years ago, was sponsored by several westside Neighborhood Councils (Bel Air-Beverly Crest, P.I.C.O., Westside, and Westwood) and moderated by Buzz Co-Publisher Patty Lombard.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO