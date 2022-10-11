Read full article on original website
MacKenzie Scott continues her mission to give away her fortune with $15 million donation to vision enterprise
MacKenzie Scott, pictured in 2018, has donated $15 million to VisionSpring. MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon’s billionaire founder Jeff Bezos, unveiled her latest move in her mission to give away her fortune. Scott, whose wealth comes from the Amazon shares she received in her divorce settlement with Bezos,...
Female business leaders share their strategies for fostering trust
Panelists discuss building trust at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit Monday, Oct. 10th, 2022. To be a leader you have to earn the trust of those you hope to lead. But how exactly do you build that trust, especially in a world full of uncertainty? A panel of four female business leaders—moderated by Girls Who Code founder Reshma Saujani—shared some of their ideas and experiences during a roundtable discussion at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit in California.
DVM 360
A fulfilling career in veterinary social work
During a dvm360® interview, Angie Arora, MSW, RSW, outlines the most rewarding aspects of her line of work. In a dvm360® interview, Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference (ACVC) faculty member Angie Arora, MSW, RSW, highlights that as a social worker she empowers veterinary professionals to lead their best lives inside and outside the clinic by providing them invaluable tools.
Blast Business Academy is Empowering Individuals To Turn Their Business Ideas Into A Booming Business For a Steady Income
Filled with practical tips, actionable steps, and proven strategies, the Blast Business Academy coaching program is the perfect forum for aspiring entrepreneurs to get skills, information, and motivation to give birth to their businesses and create a better and promising future while leveraging their 9-5 job. Nowadays, most people attempt...
Leadership Team Headlines 7-Day Thrive in Mieu Phan’s Business & Prosper in Life Summit
San Diego, CA, USA – October 13, 2022 – Join Mieu Phan and leadership teams from across the globe for The Thrive in Business & Prosper in Life Summit.This event takes place over 7 days, October 16-22, 2022, from 9 AM-4 PM PST, with 2 networking opportunities every day.
How To Start An Amazon Business Like A Pro with Viral Launch
Viral Launch strives to empower brands on Amazon to succeed by providing a suite of software solutions that help you make the right decisions for your growing business. Research shows that more than 60% of Americans would like to run their own business, but too few know how to make that dream a reality. One of the most promising avenues to entrepreneurship is by selling on Amazon.
Young Wealth, Inc. Founder Brittany Young Mentors Female Financial Leaders to Close More Sales
After more than a decade of working corporate jobs, Brittany Young created Young Wealth, Inc. in 2017, dedicating her attention to mentoring other entrepreneurs to generate more sales and grow their businesses. Young Wealth, Inc. Founder Brittany Young traveled a rough path to get where she is today as the...
Travel Essentials For Kids – How To Travel With Kids Without Losing Sanity, from Mom on Quack
Most parents know that raising a child is no easy feat. It’s a full-time job that comes with its own unique set of challenges. And as any working mom knows, it’s often difficult to find time to take care of themselves health and wellness. That’s why Dr. Jen quack, a chiropractor and mother of two, blogs about her journey to optimal health.
MyHouseGram Is Now Offering a New Business Lines of Credit for Startups
MyHouseGram offers up to $200,000 of funds without financial documents. For startups and entrepreneurs, having access to a reliable source of capital is essential, especially at the early stages of operations. Without funding, getting the business off the ground is practically impossible, especially with steep competition across industries. MyHouseGram, a financial and real estate services consulting company, offers startups a way to level the playing field with its newest offering, the Business Lines of Credit. This service enables startups to access up to $200,000.00 funds without financial documents or detailed financial projections.
Ruby Ren Retail Consulting Launches self-paced online course “Road to Retail Ready” for Retail Brands
Boutique retail consulting firm, Ruby Ren Retail Consulting, announces the launch of “Road to Retail Ready,” an online course detailing the reasons for retail business failure and how to achieve success. Dria Janell of Ruby Ren Retail Consulting has again decided to share her almost two decades of...
Bringing Japanese culture to the world with the power of NFT. “Primez” NFT marketplace launched.
ANGELA GLOBAL Co., Ltd.(Head office in Taiwan) has opened the “Primez” NFT marketplace based on the concept of “bringing Japanese culture to the world through the power of NFT.”. “Primez” will focus on the value of Japanese content and NFT it, protect and enhance the value of...
TechCrunch
Analytics operating system Redbird makes data more accessible to non-technical users
Redbird, formerly known as Cube Analytics, serves as an analytics operating system by connecting all of an organization’s data sources into a no-code environment that non-technical users can use to perform analysis, reporting and other data science tasks. The new funding will be used to add more no-code capabilities. It also plans to build out its marketplace, where users and developers can exchange apps they create using Redbird.
TechCrunch
Meet these five emerging startups at TC Sessions: Crypto
Pay to play: It’s early-bird season, folks, so buy your pass today and save $150 — before prices go up. Take a deep dive through the awesome agenda to plan your day, but be sure to save time to meet and greet the early-stage startups exhibiting on the show floor. These founders represent the next iteration of products and possibilities across the blockchain, cryptocurrency, DeFi, NFT and web3 ecosystem.
Electric Paradise Creative branding turns dentists into sizzling profit machines
Why DIY branding is bad for any dental practice. A brand is not a cool logo, a chic website with powerful messaging and copy, a viral brand video or swoon worthy interior business space. A brand is ALL of those things combined with the service delivered – creating an unforgettable experience.
M Farm allows the combination of community and meta-verse to give birth to new business models
In today’s world of overcapacity, we look back at history and see that new industries and new business models are always born after every major change in technology, industry and information. After Roblox, Fastly Inc, Matterport Inc and Unity Software Inc, the major meta-verse companies went public, which once again accelerated the pursuit of meta-verse by capital, unfortunately ordinary people seem to be unable to participate in the traditional meta-verse model.
The Essential Guide to Employee Engagement
In recent years, many employers have realized the value of having a high level of employee engagement. However, getting employees engaged is easier said than done. This is especially true when management and ownership are from different generations than the workforce. Millennial workers in particular are known for being difficult to get engaged.
A Recently Founded Link Building Agency Assists Companies In Improving Their Online Visibility
HeroLinks is an industry-leading, comprehensive link building agency staffed by skilled experts who offer exceptional Search Engine Optimization (SEO), link building, content creation, and on-site Search Engine Optimization. Compared to a ship lost at sea when a website stops receiving traffic. There is more to SEO now than just adding...
Walmart Aims to Cure Healthcare Inequality With Research Program
Walmart has launched the Walmart Healthcare Research Institute (WHRI), a project the mammoth retailer said is designed to increase community access to healthcare research. “WHRI will be focused on innovative interventions and medications that can make a difference in underrepresented communities including older adults, rural residents, women and minority populations,” Walmart said in a news release Tuesday (Oct. 11).
Interstate Movers With a Reputation for Excellent Customer Service Offer Long Distance Moving Reliably and Affordably and on Time
Long Distance Out of State Moving provides a wide range of moving services, including interstate moving, packing and storage, and piano moving. The services are affordable by bonded, licensed, and insured movers with the skill and strength to handle heavy items safely. According to announcements released by Long Distance Out...
New Study Shows Different Types of Goals and How to Use them for Goal Setting
Goals are ideas about the future that a person has in mind. They are the things that they wish to achieve and want to reach within a finite period of time. They often set deadlines to meet their goals. Then, once they have set them, they work hard to reach them. Goal-setting is an important part of the development process.
