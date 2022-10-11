Read full article on original website
Art Laboe, longtime oldies DJ credited with helping end segregation in SoCal, dead at 97
Art Laboe, the pioneering radio DJ credited with helping end segregation in Southern California, has died. He was 97.Laboe died Friday night after catching pneumonia, said Joanna Morones, a spokesperson for Laboe's production company, Dart Entertainment.His final show was produced last week and broadcast Sunday night.Laboe is credited with helping end segregation in Southern California by organizing live DJ shows at drive-in eateries that attracted white, Black and Latino listeners who danced to rock-n-roll — and shocked an older generation still listening to Frank Sinatra and Big Band music.The DJ is also credited with coining the phrase "oldies, but goodies."...
The Popular and Sensational R&B artiste, De Shaun Duron, returns to the music industry with a buzz-worthy album, Wanna Be With Me
De Shaun Duron relaunches with a new electrifying album, Wanna Be With Me, and releases it on streaming platforms. De Shaun Duron – R&B singer and Artiste – relaunches his music career by releasing a new album, Wanna Be With Me. The 12-track album is fast becoming a sensation on audio streaming sites like Spotify, YouTube Music, Deezer, and Apple Music.
NanoString and Visiopharm Announce Collaboration to Co-develop Integrated Workflows for GeoMx and AtoMx Spatial Biology Solutions
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, and Visiopharm, a world leader in AI-driven digital pathology software, today announced a collaboration to accelerate the discovery of novel biomarkers and drug targets using the latest spatial imaging and machine learning technologies. Together, NanoString and Visiopharm are developing integrated workflows leveraging the multiplexing capability of the GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP) and the AI-driven image analysis capabilities of Visiopharm. NanoString’s new cloud informatics platform, the AtoMx™ Spatial Informatics Platform, will enhance the integration by providing scalable computing power with worldwide access. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005157/en/ GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler tissue image with tumor/stroma AOIs superimposed. (Graphic: Business Wire)
FUKUI COMPUTER Partners with Bentley Systems to Promote Digital Transformation in Japan’s Infrastructure Field
FUKUI COMPUTER will leverage digital technologies from Bentley Systems to provide solutions for Digital Transformation (DX) in Japan’s infrastructure field promoted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism. FUKUI COMPUTER, Inc (Head Office: Sakai City, Fukui Prefecture; President: Tadashi Sugita), the CAD vendor for the construction industry,...
Margaret Cho And Lisa Ling Talked To Megan Markle About Asian American Stereotypes — And It's One Of The Most Illuminating Conversations I've Heard All Year
It's so rare for these things to be talked about in such a nuanced way on a mainstream platform.
Electric Paradise Creative branding turns dentists into sizzling profit machines
Why DIY branding is bad for any dental practice. A brand is not a cool logo, a chic website with powerful messaging and copy, a viral brand video or swoon worthy interior business space. A brand is ALL of those things combined with the service delivered – creating an unforgettable experience.
How To Start An Amazon Business Like A Pro with Viral Launch
Viral Launch strives to empower brands on Amazon to succeed by providing a suite of software solutions that help you make the right decisions for your growing business. Research shows that more than 60% of Americans would like to run their own business, but too few know how to make that dream a reality. One of the most promising avenues to entrepreneurship is by selling on Amazon.
Bringing Japanese culture to the world with the power of NFT. “Primez” NFT marketplace launched.
ANGELA GLOBAL Co., Ltd.(Head office in Taiwan) has opened the “Primez” NFT marketplace based on the concept of “bringing Japanese culture to the world through the power of NFT.”. “Primez” will focus on the value of Japanese content and NFT it, protect and enhance the value of...
TechCrunch
With $67M in new capital, NorthOne is doubling down on SMBs as some fintech companies pull back
A flurry of fintechs emerged in hope of meeting that demand while incumbent banks clamored to step up their own digital games. Then there were those companies that existed well before the pandemic. New York-based challenger bank NorthOne is one such example. Founded by Eytan Bensoussan and Justin Adler in 2016, the startup was born to serve small business owners such as barbers, mechanics and local restaurant owners.
Inc.com
How A VC, Angel Investor and Entrepreneur Work Together To Build The Next Big Thing
If you’re looking to grow a business but don’t know where to start, you’re in the right place. Entrepreneurs won't come across a lack of investors as they search for funding. There are different types, and the choice is dependent on factors such as size and investment strategy.
New live streams offer Eyewitness News, ABC News special events, local stories and shows
Watch live news, stories and events from Eyewitness News, ABC News and ABC Localish Network.
AdWeek
Why Coldplay’s Sustainability Partnership With DHL Matters
Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. Forget “Yellow”—it’s all about going green for Coldplay now. Back in November 2019, the British band announced it wouldn’t tour again until it could make the process not only sustainable but “actively beneficial” to the planet.
Here’s What Went Down at LiveWire’s Celebration Event for Its S2 Del Mar Electric Motorcycle and Company Listing on the NYSE
Reservations for the S2 Del Mar are officially open on LiveWire’s website. Those with confirmed reservations through the site will have priority delivery for the production model, with expected arrival in the spring of 2023. An event party at Studio 525 in New York’s West Chelsea Highline Arts District introduced the LiveWire ONE and S2 Del Mar on display alongside custom-made moto gear designed in collaboration with artist Eric Haze. A live DJ set performed by Vashtie Kola (Vashtie) and Pete Butta rounded out the experience as guests gathered to celebrate LiveWire’s newest electric motorcycle.
Ex-JPMorgan Veteran David Puth Joins Intersection Crypto Ventures as Co-Managing Partner
TradFi veteran David Puth has joined Intersection Crypto Ventures as co-managing partner. The firm also announced it will be launching their second fund, ICV II. David is currently a senior advisor to Circle, the fintech company behind stablecoin USDC. Intersection Crypto Ventures (ICV) the venture investment platform associated with Intersection...
Microland Advances to a Premier Partner in the ServiceNow Partner Program
Microland announces the launch of SmartCenter 2.0 to deliver observability and hyper-automation capabilities on the ServiceNow Platform. Microland, a global digital transformation leader, announced its advancement to Premier Partner in the ServiceNow Partner Program. As a Global Professional and Managed Service Partner, Microland offers a broad range of Business and IT transformation solutions and services on the ServiceNow Platform for its global clients. Microland’s transition to Premier Partner validates its achievements in the ServiceNow partner assessment methodology, which identifies the activities, accomplishments, and commitments that demonstrate Microland’s level of ServiceNow investment and go-to-market maturity.
monday.com Expands Its Asia Pacific and Japan Presence with Local Tokyo Team and Channel Partner Growth
TOKYO & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) (“monday.com”), a work operating system (Work OS) where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, has expanded its global presence into Japan with an office in Marunouchi, Tokyo. The company celebrated this milestone with a press event at the Andaz Tokyo, that included presentations by Dean Swan, monday.com Regional Vice President Asia Pacific & Japan, and Koji Watanabe, monday.com Japan Country Manager. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011006091/en/ The monday.com team. (Photo: Business Wire)
DigitNetStore Graces the American Market with Premier Home Automation, Electronic, and Surveillance Gear
DigitNetStore is a premier technology company with offices across the USA and Nigeria offering a broad range of home automation devices, IP phones & accessories, electrical equipment, conferencing gear, smart kitchen & automation products, and other electronic devices. Millions of consumers are searching for affordable, high-quality smart home products. DigitNetStore...
Goldman Sachs Recognizes Gatik CEO Gautam Narang Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Gatik, the market leader in autonomous middle mile logistics, is proud to announce that the company’s CEO and Co-founder, Gautam Narang, has been named by Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012006056/en/ Goldman Sachs recognizes Gatik CEO Gautam Narang among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022. Narang will be honored at Goldman Sachs’ annual Builders and Innovators Summit for achieving industry-first fully driverless milestones in autonomous trucking. (Photo: Business Wire)
Create Poetry and Song Recording the Music from Home
Perry Ritthaler breaks new ground mixing poetry with music and then creation of art into video presentations online. His marketing test for this article features his personal website packed with 30 free video downloads and mp3 sing-along songs on a paywall. Ritthaler writes his art without the capital cost of...
PolkaFoundry rebrands as Firebird – Game-dedicated, web2-friendly, high-performance blockchain
PolkaFoundry is thrilled to announce to its supporters and beloved community the rebranding of PolkaFoundry, starting on October 10th, 2022. The web2-friendly blockchain is expanding its mission and technology scope as Firebird, to develop a stand-alone chain built with the Cosmos SDK designed specifically for blockchain games and metaverse. PolkaFoundry...
