Read full article on original website
Related
Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying for These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships
Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort -- and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the monthly...
This Is the Best Ice Cream Store in California
When it comes to ice cream, you want something that's cold, creamy, and delicious—and you don't want to have to drive all over creation just to find it. Everyone has their own preference - some prefer Italian ices, light fruit sorbets, old fashioned full cream or the nostalgia of soft serves.
getnews.info
Save The Girls: Launching The Amazing Touch Screen Purse
The touch screen purses from Save the Girls are extremely trendy apart from their incredible functionalities. They also sell vertical crossbody purses, horizontal crossbody purses, iPad/tablet messenger bags, and other accessories. Phones are invariably every girl’s accessory nowadays. They may leave the house without shades but not their phones. Knowing...
NBC San Diego
How This 41-Year-Old Went From ‘Living on Credit Cards' to Retiring Early With $3 Million in California
When Jeremy Schneider graduated from college in 2002, the FIRE movement — short for financial independence, retire early — wasn't really a thing. But the computer engineering student, who went on to get his master's in computer science the following year, couldn't help but notice that his peers were finding ways to retire well before turning 65.
IN THIS ARTICLE
getnews.info
PetsAwesome launches The Biggest Online Pet Store With World-Class Pet Products
The e-commerce store is a pet owners’ paradise that helps them take care of their furry friends in style. PetsAwesome has recently launched an online pet store with a vast collection of pet products and accessories that pet lovers can shop for quickly from the comforts of their homes.
getnews.info
ChargeNexus, LLC Certified As A Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) By The State Of Texas
Leading provider of EV infrastructure systems, ChargeNexus, LLC., gets the Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) certification from the State of Texas. The forward-thinking team of professionals at ChargeNexus led by the passionate Arnold Parker has added a feather to its hat as the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts recently certified the company, after meeting the requirements of the State of Texas Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) Program. ChargeNexus LLC has built a reputation as the go-to provider of innovative EV solutions, offering top-notch charging stations and other related services for Residential and Commercial Applications.
getnews.info
China-hifi-Audio Brings Premium Willsenton Series Audiophile Tube Amplifiers To Music Lovers
China-hifi-Audio presents top-notch audiophile tube amplifiers perfect for movie and music lovers looking to create the best listening experience in the comfort of their homes or offices. On China-hifi-Audio’s website, clients can find a huge assortment of audiophile tube amplifiers suited to all their entertainment needs. This online store provides...
getnews.info
Amid Continuing High Gas Prices, Consumers Turn to Electric Vehicles, and MotorCloud.com to Find Them
Broomfield, CO, USA – October 15, 2022 – Gas prices have jumped over the last 6 months, and while they’re slightly down from their peak in June they’re still high, and still volatile. The cost savings offered by electric cars has driven more customers to shop the newest lineups of electric vehicles. As a result, MotorCloud.com, which has the largest pool of EV’s on the internet, has seen a significant increase in traffic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
getnews.info
The Official Launch Of The Community Round For Pureboost Via Wefunder’s Community Investment Platform Raised Over $2M
SAN DIEGO, CA – OCTOBER 15th, 2022 – Within a few short hours after its public launch on September 28, at 9 am EST, Pureboost raised over $2 million on Wefunder, the leading popular crowdfunding site in the United States. Pureboost is the number one best-selling antioxidant clean energy drink blend on Amazon, and it does not include sugar or sucralose.
getnews.info
Meta Index goes mobile and announces the launch of Eco-World
Meta Index became completely mobile and announced the launch of Eco-World. Experts fear the world might have to deal with a natural calamity in a few years. It is time to work together to solve the problem and create a bold plan. Reduce emissions of greenhouse gases by 50% by 2030 and arrive at net-zero goals by 2050.
getnews.info
Cardell Bailey Tax Business Game Changer Has Been On the Next Level
New Jersey native, determined to be successful at a young age, never stopped hustling. From selling candy in school to owning his first hair salon business in Paterson, New Jersey, and opening Mr. Cee’s Fashion on the west side of Detroit, Michigan, before his 21st birthday. He was inspired...
getnews.info
Paramediq Releases US Version of All-in-One EMS Management Suite for Ambulance and Fire
This company’s software streamlines billing, reporting, cloud dispatch, administration, logistics, and more, for efficient first-responder dispatches. Paramediq, a technology provider, announces the launch of the US version of its all-in-one Emergency Medical Services (EMS) management suite for ambulance and fire responders. The company’s unified system offers fast, reliable, and intuitive features for streamlining billing, reporting (EPCR), cloud dispatch, administration, logistics, as well as the National EMS Information System (NEMSIS) and security.
getnews.info
Kaichain – The Architecture of Flawless Transaction
Kaichain is an upcoming blockchain network that overcomes the current flaws in major ecosystems, such as higher TPS, lower operational costs and environment-friendly transactions. Kaichain offers a solution to the scalability faced by all major blockchain networks as they struggle to support the massive adoption. Blockchain adoption has seen an...
getnews.info
China-hifi-Audio Distributes World-Class Audiophile Tube Amplifiers To Produce Top-quality Sound Output For Home Theater
China-hifi-Audio releases reputable and authentic audiophile tube amplifiers that come with superior performance, features as well as affordable prices for all clients. In order to meet the needs of clients and to provide genuine high-end audio systems, China-hifi-Audio works with leading brands and manufacturers around the world. The store has a wide variety of offers ranging from speakers to tube amplifiers. The store also offers high-quality accessories such as audio cables and interconnect cables that are essential in the installation processes of customers’ home sound systems. Apart from offering a wide range of audiophile equipment, this store also provides technical support to users who desire to learn more about the correct use of their equipment. With over a decade’s worth of experience in audiophile equipment, clients can purchase audio products from this store that are well-renowned for their superior quality of sound output. Customers are sure to get high-grade audio devices when they purchase these systems from China-hifi-Audio.
getnews.info
WebLogistics LLC Leverages Technology To Deliver Flexible FBA Solutions
Providers of technology-driven logistics service, WebLogistics LLC, challenges the status quo in e-commerce fulfillment through its tech-oriented approach to logistics. It is looking like good times for sellers on Fulfillment by Amazon as well as other eCommerce businesses, as WebLogistics LLC introduce its range of solutions built on an innovative and tech-oriented approach to give clients access to a vast network of suppliers, retailers, carriers, and distributors to suit their specific business needs. WebLogistics LLC has become the fulfillment partner for Amazon sellers looking to scale their revenue.
getnews.info
Flexo Launches Coworking Platform To Help Companies Go Hybrid
Flexo’s tribal knowledge of the localities of Mumbai has enabled several companies and start-ups to find a safe and comfortable abode to carry out their operations. Flexibility at work has emerged as a vital component of the work-life balance. The post-covid situation has stirred the necessity of having flexible workspaces that are closer to employee homes. With the belief that a flexible workforce needs a flexible workspace, Flexo is helping companies adopt hybrid workspaces in Mumbai and across India.
getnews.info
Shenzhen Chenhao Trading, the High-Quality Toy Products Manufacturer
Eminent company Shenzhen Chenhao Trading is bringing innovation and revolution in the production and sales of the toys. The company has very unique, attractive, and consumer-friendly toys. Shenzhen Chenhao Trading offers supplies to various companies around the world, especially in the United States and European countries. It is the world’s greatest destination for toys on the internet.
hunker.com
This Boulder House Has Some Unexpected Features — but It Rocks
You may recall the house with a giant rock formation inside from earlier this summer, but it's certainly not the only home that has been built among the boulders. According to an Instagram post by @zillowgonewild, a new listing is on the market that has been quite literally assembled amidst the rocks — and also has some unexpected features inside.
Electric Flying Car Takes Off in Dubai: 'A Great Success,' Tech Firm Says of Its Vehicle
The flying's car's first public journey "will change the game of future mobility," said XPeng Aeroht CEO Hassan Al Hashemi We have lift off! XPeng Aeroht publicly tested its electric flying car, the XPeng X2, for the first time on Monday in Dubai, according to a news release from the Chinese tech firm. The unmanned flight took place in front of 150 people at Skydive Dubai on the first day of GITEX GLOBAL 2022, per Monday's release. XPeng Aeroht shared a video of the "immersive flight experience" on its Instagram...
Comments / 0