Hair is so personal that it’s impossible to say which hairstyles are flattering and not flattering as if there’s some one absolute rule that holds true for everyone. The truth is that everything from your facial features to your essence and personality can determine whether a hairstyle is perfect for you. One person’s elegant pixie cut that highlights their bone structure and eyes is another person’s worst haircut ever. If you’re on the fence about whether to try a certain hairstyle, the best thing you can do it bring photos and idea to your salon stylist and talk about how that look will translate to your hair type and facial features — perhaps it’s just a matter of giving your fringe a little more length or adding a few more layers in your cut to make your hair swing and look its healthy best.

HAIR CARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO