Netooze® Best In Class Cloud Computing Service in 2022
Trying to choose a cloud hosting provider can be difficult because there are so many of them. However, if you know what requirements and solutions you need, you can locate a cloud hosting provider that has the ideal combination of cloud computing services for your organization and the finest uptime and dependability.
Everything IT Offers IT Information Security Solutions
Everything IT is a company that has been providing ICT services since 2010. Their goal is to assist their clients in maximizing the value of their technology investment, and they do so through their commitment to offering quality-backed customer satisfaction. They have also created numerous customized ICT solutions which are empowering various businesses, from simple e-commerce transactions to multifunctional enterprise-wide business process management solutions. Additionally, they pride themselves on promoting the newest technologies available today that ensure clients’ business infrastructure is capable of supporting their important processes, including systems availability, information security, data protection, and performance.
Analytics operating system Redbird makes data more accessible to non-technical users
Redbird, formerly known as Cube Analytics, serves as an analytics operating system by connecting all of an organization’s data sources into a no-code environment that non-technical users can use to perform analysis, reporting and other data science tasks. The new funding will be used to add more no-code capabilities. It also plans to build out its marketplace, where users and developers can exchange apps they create using Redbird.
WebLogistics LLC Leverages Technology To Deliver Flexible FBA Solutions
Providers of technology-driven logistics service, WebLogistics LLC, challenges the status quo in e-commerce fulfillment through its tech-oriented approach to logistics. It is looking like good times for sellers on Fulfillment by Amazon as well as other eCommerce businesses, as WebLogistics LLC introduce its range of solutions built on an innovative and tech-oriented approach to give clients access to a vast network of suppliers, retailers, carriers, and distributors to suit their specific business needs. WebLogistics LLC has become the fulfillment partner for Amazon sellers looking to scale their revenue.
Katana, an ERP for SMB manufacturers, raises $34M
ERP is a form of business management software that can serve any number of functions inside a company, from marketing and risk management, to supply chain management and beyond. Integrations are pivotal to any ERP software, as it typically involves taking data from different systems such as HR, CRM, accounting, and order management to generate insights and analysis — at its core, ERP is all about identifying potential problems and improving efficiency.
Bulk SMS provider, HostPinnacle lowers its bulk SMS prices to all countries in Africa
HostPinnacle, a Kenya-based world-class web hosting and bulk SMS company has lowered its bulk SMS prices to all countries in Africa. In the increasingly competitive space of SMS technology, choosing the right SMS provider for your business demands more than a simple price comparison. Although cost is important, there are a number of other aspects that should be taken into account before settling with an SMS provider. These include things like reliability, scalability, experience, message delivery rates, and reach, all of which HostPinnacle is profound in.
NanoString and Visiopharm Announce Collaboration to Co-develop Integrated Workflows for GeoMx and AtoMx Spatial Biology Solutions
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, and Visiopharm, a world leader in AI-driven digital pathology software, today announced a collaboration to accelerate the discovery of novel biomarkers and drug targets using the latest spatial imaging and machine learning technologies. Together, NanoString and Visiopharm are developing integrated workflows leveraging the multiplexing capability of the GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP) and the AI-driven image analysis capabilities of Visiopharm. NanoString’s new cloud informatics platform, the AtoMx™ Spatial Informatics Platform, will enhance the integration by providing scalable computing power with worldwide access. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005157/en/ GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler tissue image with tumor/stroma AOIs superimposed. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Meet these five emerging startups at TC Sessions: Crypto
Pay to play: It’s early-bird season, folks, so buy your pass today and save $150 — before prices go up. Take a deep dive through the awesome agenda to plan your day, but be sure to save time to meet and greet the early-stage startups exhibiting on the show floor. These founders represent the next iteration of products and possibilities across the blockchain, cryptocurrency, DeFi, NFT and web3 ecosystem.
Vanta lands $40M to automate cybersecurity compliance
CEO Christina Cacioppo tells TechCrunch that the new cash will be used to support Vanta’s customer acquisition, product R&D and go-to-market efforts. It brings the company’s total capital raised to $203 million. Cacioppo founded Vanta in 2016 to — in her words — “help companies achieve and maintain...
Asana Launches Enterprise-Grade Goals to Help Executives Maximize Resources, Drive Revenue
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Today Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) (LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for organizations, announced a new suite of features and product integrations that automatically give enterprise leaders a holistic view of progress against strategic initiatives in order to quickly inform resource allocations and planning. The offerings help organizations rapidly shift priorities as business needs change with new goals reporting, decrease duplicate cross-functional work and wasted costs with a deeply integrated tech stack, and scale global security with enterprise security features. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005368/en/ With Enterprise-Grade Goals, enterprises have access to advanced reporting and dashboards for goals, built on the proprietary Asana Work Graph®. (Graphic: Business Wire)
As the only representative of a Chinese organization, Southern Asset Management was shortlisted for the PRI 2022 Responsible Investment Award
New York – Recently, the The United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI)announced the shortlist of the 2022 PRI Awards. China Southern Asset Management’s “Facilitating Climate Transition-Application of Carbon Emission Database” project, as the only representative of Chinese organization, has been successfully shortlisted in the “ESG incorporation initiative of the year” and “Emerging market initiative of the year”.
Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse is getting slammed in internal documents: ‘An empty world is a sad world’
So far relatively few users are sticking around in Meta’s Horizon Worlds, much less building worlds as the company had hoped.
Fast Forward Venture Studio to build African startups from idea to scale
Awoyemi choosing this route is quite interesting, especially as many African founders either launch syndicates or venture capital funds post- or during their entrepreneurial journies. But if anything, he and his co-founder, Omolara Awoyemi, bring much-needed operational expertise to scale a venture studio, a rare feat in these parts. After exiting Jobberman, Awoyemi, the firm’s managing partner, was a senior technical product manager at Indeed. On the other hand, Omolara, its operating partner, has worked as country manager of Jumia’s fintech arm in Nigeria and was a senior program manager at Facebook.
Paramediq Releases US Version of All-in-One EMS Management Suite for Ambulance and Fire
This company’s software streamlines billing, reporting, cloud dispatch, administration, logistics, and more, for efficient first-responder dispatches. Paramediq, a technology provider, announces the launch of the US version of its all-in-one Emergency Medical Services (EMS) management suite for ambulance and fire responders. The company’s unified system offers fast, reliable, and intuitive features for streamlining billing, reporting (EPCR), cloud dispatch, administration, logistics, as well as the National EMS Information System (NEMSIS) and security.
Meta Index goes mobile and announces the launch of Eco-World
Meta Index became completely mobile and announced the launch of Eco-World. Experts fear the world might have to deal with a natural calamity in a few years. It is time to work together to solve the problem and create a bold plan. Reduce emissions of greenhouse gases by 50% by 2030 and arrive at net-zero goals by 2050.
Seabury Solutions applies AI to Scheduling, Data Wrangling and Revenue Potential Forecasting
AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Seabury Solutions, a market leader in providing Information Technology solutions for the aviation industry, announced today the integration of AI solutions through strategic partnerships. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005625/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Best Wireless Earbuds Revealed – The Frida Store
The popular online store has revealed what are the best wireless earbuds for under $30. A popular online store that beats the competition on price has revealed music lovers can save a fortune on quality wireless earbuds. The Frida Store (https://terrashop.online/) has launched a wide range of wireless earbuds for under $30, with some of them available at just $19.99.
Yue-Sai Kan China Beauty Charity Fund and World Collective powered by F4D announce Fall 2022 lineup of Executive Education in Sustainable Fashion Master Talks
Created for fashion executives and students around the world, the complimentary new series will debut online on October 17, 2022. NEW YORK – October 15, 2022 – Yue-Sai Kan China Beauty Charity Fund (CBCF), in partnership with the World Collective powered by F4D, today announced the Fall 2022 schedule of their Executive Education in Sustainable Fashion Master Talks, premiering Monday, October 17, 2022. Conducted in English with Chinese subtitles, the free series of weekly online masterclasses is tailored to executives and professionals engaged in fashion, beauty and lifestyle products and services, designed to provide them with insights and design-thinking skills to enable them to apply innovative solutions, build profitable companies and set themselves up for successful futures.
China-hifi-Audio Brings Premium Willsenton Series Audiophile Tube Amplifiers To Music Lovers
China-hifi-Audio presents top-notch audiophile tube amplifiers perfect for movie and music lovers looking to create the best listening experience in the comfort of their homes or offices. On China-hifi-Audio’s website, clients can find a huge assortment of audiophile tube amplifiers suited to all their entertainment needs. This online store provides...
The Official Launch Of The Community Round For Pureboost Via Wefunder’s Community Investment Platform Raised Over $2M
SAN DIEGO, CA – OCTOBER 15th, 2022 – Within a few short hours after its public launch on September 28, at 9 am EST, Pureboost raised over $2 million on Wefunder, the leading popular crowdfunding site in the United States. Pureboost is the number one best-selling antioxidant clean energy drink blend on Amazon, and it does not include sugar or sucralose.
