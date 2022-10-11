Read full article on original website
Related
nftgators.com
dYdX Foundation Announces Former ConsenSys Senior Exec Charles d’Haussy as CEO
Charles d’Haussy led ConsenSys’ APAC growth efforts and global business development. He has experience as an entrepreneur, a fintech startup executive, and the head of fintech with the Hong Kong government. In his new role, d’Haussy will develop the dYdX protocol, community, and dYdX DAO. The dYdX...
Kanye West, JPMorgan banking breakup planned for weeks
NEW YORK — (AP) — JPMorgan Chase and Kanye West are ending their business relationship, but the breakup is not a result of the controversy over the hip-hop star's r ecent antisemitic comments. The letter ending West's relationship with JPMorgan was tweeted Wednesday by conservative activist Candice Owens,...
Best Buy, Lyft, and Adobe are hiring more execs from marginalized backgrounds thanks in part to this woman
Cathrin Stickney of Parity.org is quietly working with top CEOs to diversify their boardrooms and C-suites.
New plan for Venezuelan migrants will accept some into the U.S., send others to Mexico
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday night announced new guidelines for Venezuelan migrants, under which some will have a pathway to temporary residence in the United States and others who crossed the border without authorization will be sent back to Mexico. U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas announced an agreement between Mexico […] The post New plan for Venezuelan migrants will accept some into the U.S., send others to Mexico appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
getnews.info
How To Start An Amazon Business Like A Pro with Viral Launch
Viral Launch strives to empower brands on Amazon to succeed by providing a suite of software solutions that help you make the right decisions for your growing business. Research shows that more than 60% of Americans would like to run their own business, but too few know how to make that dream a reality. One of the most promising avenues to entrepreneurship is by selling on Amazon.
getnews.info
DigitNetStore Graces the American Market with Premier Home Automation, Electronic, and Surveillance Gear
DigitNetStore is a premier technology company with offices across the USA and Nigeria offering a broad range of home automation devices, IP phones & accessories, electrical equipment, conferencing gear, smart kitchen & automation products, and other electronic devices. Millions of consumers are searching for affordable, high-quality smart home products. DigitNetStore...
Elon Musk under federal investigation tied to Twitter deal -Twitter court filing
WILMINGTON, Del., Oct 13 (Reuters) - Elon Musk is under a federal investigation related to his $44 billion takeover deal for Twitter Inc (TWTR.N), the social media company said in a court filing made public on Thursday.
getnews.info
Electric Paradise Creative branding turns dentists into sizzling profit machines
Why DIY branding is bad for any dental practice. A brand is not a cool logo, a chic website with powerful messaging and copy, a viral brand video or swoon worthy interior business space. A brand is ALL of those things combined with the service delivered – creating an unforgettable experience.
IN THIS ARTICLE
csengineermag.com
FUKUI COMPUTER Partners with Bentley Systems to Promote Digital Transformation in Japan’s Infrastructure Field
FUKUI COMPUTER will leverage digital technologies from Bentley Systems to provide solutions for Digital Transformation (DX) in Japan’s infrastructure field promoted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism. FUKUI COMPUTER, Inc (Head Office: Sakai City, Fukui Prefecture; President: Tadashi Sugita), the CAD vendor for the construction industry,...
Margaret Cho And Lisa Ling Talked To Megan Markle About Asian American Stereotypes — And It's One Of The Most Illuminating Conversations I've Heard All Year
It's so rare for these things to be talked about in such a nuanced way on a mainstream platform.
getnews.info
Leadership Team Headlines 7-Day Thrive in Mieu Phan’s Business & Prosper in Life Summit
San Diego, CA, USA – October 13, 2022 – Join Mieu Phan and leadership teams from across the globe for The Thrive in Business & Prosper in Life Summit.This event takes place over 7 days, October 16-22, 2022, from 9 AM-4 PM PST, with 2 networking opportunities every day.
getnews.info
M Farm allows the combination of community and meta-verse to give birth to new business models
In today’s world of overcapacity, we look back at history and see that new industries and new business models are always born after every major change in technology, industry and information. After Roblox, Fastly Inc, Matterport Inc and Unity Software Inc, the major meta-verse companies went public, which once again accelerated the pursuit of meta-verse by capital, unfortunately ordinary people seem to be unable to participate in the traditional meta-verse model.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shein Parent Fined $1.9 Million
Shein parent Zoetop Business Company is on the hook for $1.9 million in fines to New York state for failing to “properly handle” a data breach that stole the personal information of tens of millions of customers and then lying to them about it, New York attorney general Letitia James said Wednesday. Zoetop, the Hong Kong-registered company that also owns Shein’s sister e-tailer Romwe, employed “weak” digital security measures that made it susceptible to hacking, James said. This resulted in a 2018 cyberattack that compromised the names, email addresses, hashed passwords and credit card information of 39 million Shein accounts and...
UK Government Approves Electronic Trade Documents Bill That Aims To Digitize Documents Using Blockchain Technology
UK authorities have recently approved a new Electronics Trade Documents Bill that aims to leverage blockchain technology to digitise government documents. The bill seeks to bolster the idea of a paperless economy by making use of blockchain to print papers digitally. The UK government is actively setting a precedent for...
getnews.info
Bringing Japanese culture to the world with the power of NFT. “Primez” NFT marketplace launched.
ANGELA GLOBAL Co., Ltd.(Head office in Taiwan) has opened the “Primez” NFT marketplace based on the concept of “bringing Japanese culture to the world through the power of NFT.”. “Primez” will focus on the value of Japanese content and NFT it, protect and enhance the value of...
getnews.info
World Known Immersive Wellness Coach, Judy Hahn from Hahn Holistic Health, labeled CoverGirl at the Age of 70.
Judy Hahn, a recovering sugar addict, emotional eater and someone who brought herself back from the brink of a nervous breakdown, caused by the stress of her corporate job, now focuses on serving others rewrite their health story. One of only 3000 National Board-Certified Health & Wellness Coaches, Hahn is...
geekwire.com
Leading like a scientist: Microsoft’s Jaime Teevan on the new mindset for the future of work
Success as a leader in the new era of work requires not just empathy but also a willingness to experiment. In other words, it requires a scientist’s mindset. That was the message from Jaime Teevan, Microsoft chief scientist and technical fellow, during her talk Oct. 6 at the GeekWire Summit, drawing from Microsoft research into issues including the impact of remote work on productivity, and the disconnect between leaders and employees in the transition to hybrid work.
getnews.info
Young Wealth, Inc. Founder Brittany Young Mentors Female Financial Leaders to Close More Sales
After more than a decade of working corporate jobs, Brittany Young created Young Wealth, Inc. in 2017, dedicating her attention to mentoring other entrepreneurs to generate more sales and grow their businesses. Young Wealth, Inc. Founder Brittany Young traveled a rough path to get where she is today as the...
getnews.info
New Study on the Science Behind Manifestation Covered by Selfpause
Manifestation is the art of bringing things into your life through the power of your thoughts and beliefs. Manifestation is based on the law of attraction, which states that like attracts like. In other words, what you believe is what you will receive. If you want to manifest something in...
getnews.info
Gwella Goes International with Stronger Microdose Gummies in 2022
Toronto, ON – In mid-October 2022, Gwella, a direct-to-consumer functional mushroom brand, is excited to announce the launch of its newest mushroom gummy. Mojo Microdose Gummies – Mojo Macro is an extra-strength version of the brand’s already popular regular-strength Mojo gummies. Gwella’s Mojo gummies offer a legal option for people to experience the benefits of microdosing: focus, energy, mental clarity, and feelings of positivity.
Comments / 0