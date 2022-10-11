ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Happi

ESW Beauty Launches New Collection of Plant-Based Milk Sheet Masks

ESW Beauty is launching a new collection of Plant-Based Milk Sheet Masks to expand its cruelty-free beauty line, which combines clean ingredients and good-for-you foods with sustainable and playful packaging. Inspired by plant-based milk, these compostable sheet masks, which contain 27 milliliters of serum (the typical sheet mask has 20ml),...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

An Inventor of Olaplex Just Launched a One-Step Treatment for Damaged Hair

If you have damaged hair, either from bleach or chemicals or heat, you’ve probably tried everything to repair it — including chopping off the damage. Now, there’s a new haircare system from Dr. Eric Pressly, one of the inventors of Olaplex. Yes, that Olaplex. It’s called Epres and it’s the next generation of bond-building. It promises to work on all hair types, textures and colors and involves only one step. Sounds like a dream, right? Here’s the scoop. Olaplex has always touted its proprietary bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate as the main ingredient in repairing hair. Epres won’t release its technology. But it will say...
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for Only $9 Today

Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand typically costs just between $14 to $32 based on the size. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However, now, you...
HAIR CARE
The Independent

12 best anti-ageing day creams to help reduce wrinkles and boost radiance

First things first: is a day cream different to a moisturiser? Dr Sophie Shotter, aesthetic doctor and medical director at Illuminate Skin Clinic, explains: “A moisturiser is a generic term for a cream that gives the skin moisture. Both day creams and night creams can give these properties, although often some of the heavier moisturising ingredients (like lipids and ceramides) are a better choice in a night cream. Day creams are usually lightweight and sit better underneath make-up.”A key ingredient to look for in an anti-ageing day cream specifically is hyaluronic acid, which, according to Dr Shotter, is a lightweight...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

The Vitamin C Serum Shoppers Call ‘Liquid Gold in a Bottle’ Is Just $15 After Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

If you’re looking to pare down your skincare routine steps it can be helpful to find products that combine all of your favorite ingredients into one, so you can do more in less time. At the very least, you should be cleansing, adding a serum and topping it off with a moisturizer, but even making those three decisions can be overwhelming in a beauty market that’s definitely oversaturated to say the least. That’s why shoppers are calling this vitamin C serum with retinol and hyaluronic acid “liquid gold in a bottle.” And better yet, it’s on sale now ahead of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
AOL Corp

Oprah's favorite crossbody bag is perfect for fall — and it's only $45 at Amazon

When Oprah shares something she loves, we, the fans, listen. Because not only does she have true style and impeccable taste, but she also understands how little things make life better and brighter. Here's a standout from her last Favorite Things list that's worth revisiting for all your fall adventures: The versatile K. Carrol Kelsey Crossbody, just $45 at Amazon during the Prime Day Early Access sale.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SHAPE

Benefits of Argan Oil for Hair and How to Use the Ingredient

The task of finding the best oil for your hair routine can seem daunting at first. Dozens of types of oils exist from rosemary to coconut, each serving the same main purpose but featuring its own unique properties. But if you're ready to spend time comparing the best oils for...
HAIR CARE
gcimagazine.com

Quintis Sandalwood Launches Indian Sandalwood Extra Fine Powder

Quintis Sandalwood has launched its Indian sandalwood extra fine powder (INCI: Not provided). The ingredient is reportedly hypoallergenic and ideal for sensitive skin. Traditionally used in ayurveda to soothe and brighten the skin, it provides a powdery, light and soft skin feel and texture to formulations due to the fine particle size.
SKIN CARE
msn.com

How To Do A DIY Eyebrow Tint

Eyebrow trends come and go, but regardless of whether bleached brows or brow bling is having a moment, beauty critics agree: eyebrows are one of the most important elements of your overall look. Beauty brand Frends explains that eyebrows enhance your face and complete your makeup by framing your eyes. They also bring symmetry to your face, regardless of what makeup you're using or what natural face structure you have.
SKIN CARE

