If you’re looking to pare down your skincare routine steps it can be helpful to find products that combine all of your favorite ingredients into one, so you can do more in less time. At the very least, you should be cleansing, adding a serum and topping it off with a moisturizer, but even making those three decisions can be overwhelming in a beauty market that’s definitely oversaturated to say the least. That’s why shoppers are calling this vitamin C serum with retinol and hyaluronic acid “liquid gold in a bottle.” And better yet, it’s on sale now ahead of...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO