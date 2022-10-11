ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Chris Evans' Captain America Return Reportedly Revealed

Fans were left heartbroken when Chris Evans decided to exit the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2019 along with original Avengers cast members Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson. But the whole multiverse concept led many to believe that there's still a chance for either one of them to make their MCU return down the line.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Who Plays Hulk’s Son Skaar in ‘She-Hulk’? Meet Wil Deusner

Leave it to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law to deliver a finale that’s that off-the-rails unexpected. After a season of meta jokes and unexpected twists and genre-defying developments, would you really expect She-Hulk to give us an ending that was big on superhero spectacle and senseless brawling? Nuh-uh, think again! Jennifer Walters knows what her show is — and her show is unlike anything we’ve seen in the MCU.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

First look at Sydney Sweeney in Spider-Man spin-off Madame Web

A first look at Sydney Sweeney in the Spider-Man spin-off, Madame Web has been unveiled. Madame Web follows Dakota Johnson as the title character, a clairvoyant who possesses psychic powers that allow her to see within the spider world. New set photos show Johnson and Sweeney filming together, along with...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Tatiana Maslany
Person
Brie Larson
Person
Karen Gillan
Person
Krysten Ritter
Person
Charlie Cox
Person
David Tennant
Person
Bridget Regan
Person
Rachael Taylor
msn.com

Exclusive: Chris Evans Returning To Marvel In Secret Wars

Chris Evans is going to be part of the upcoming Secret Wars event. According to our trusted and proven sources, the Captain America actor will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the future Avengers movie, which promises to be the next Avengers: Infinity War-style massive group event. This will presumably be the first appearance of Chris Evans in Marvel movies since 2019's Avengers: Endgame, which will make Cap showing up in Secret Wars a pretty big deal.
MOVIES
Collider

How to Watch ‘Halloween Ends’ Starring Jamie Lee Curtis

Every October, fans wait eagerly for a Halloween (the franchise, not the holiday) movie to release. While a few movies in the franchise didn’t stick to this annual schedule, David Gordon Green brought back that trend with his trilogy. And now, the third and final sequel of the latest series follows suit with Halloween Ends set to release this October. Halloween Ends marks the end of the decades-old saga of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers when they face each other for a final showdown.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Mcu#Leap Frog
Collider

Why Jennifer Walters Needs a Man Like Matt Murdock in Her Life

Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for She-Hulk.Over the course of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, created for TV by Jessica Gao, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is adjusting to her life as a superhero and a lawyer for superhumans. Though she’s been figuring it out alongside her best friend Nikki Ramos (Ginger Gonzaga) and briefly her cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), Jen hasn’t quite figured out dating. After a string of bad dates, not to mention being filmed and ghosted by Intelligencia member Josh Miller (Trevor Salter), she’s been down on her luck and in need of a good guy to get her groove back. Turns out what she needed was a lawyer from Hell’s Kitchen by day and a vigilante by night.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Avengers: Secret Wars Moves Release Date

Marvel Studios has moved the release date of Avengers: Secret Wars. The highly-anticipated film was announced at San Diego Comic-Con by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. Avengers: Secret Wars and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty bring the Multiverse Saga to an end, as Earth's Mightiest Heroes come together to face Kang the Conqueror. Details on Avengers: Secret Wars are at a minimum, but we now know the film will not be sticking to its originally announced November 7, 2025 release date.
MOVIES
Collider

'Werewolf by Night': When Might We See the Characters Again?

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Werewolf by Night.Part of what makes the new Marvel Cinematic Universe TV special Werewolf by Night so great is how thoroughly it commits to being just a standalone property. There are no gratuitous cameos from other Marvel superheroes, nor are there awkward pauses in the narrative to establish plot threads to be picked up in other future movies. There aren’t even any scenes in the credits meant to get fans excited for future motion pictures. Werewolf by Night is a thoroughly singular entry in the MCU saga, but it’s also doubtful that this will be the last place we ever see its lead characters again.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Collider

'Red One' Casts Lucy Liu to Star in Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans-led Action-Comedy

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans will be sharing the spotlight with another veteran star in Prime Video's holiday action-adventure comedy Red One. Per Deadline, the film has brought on Lucy Liu to lead alongside the two action mainstays and Kiernan Shipka in a currently unknown role. Details surrounding the high-profile project are still under wraps, though it's expected to be ready by the time the holiday season rolls around in 2023.
MOVIES
Collider

Why Do Dwarves Have Secret Names in 'The Rings of Power'?

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of The Rings of Power.The latest episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power made for a sentimental ride, with Durin IV (Owain Arthur) almost revealing his secret name to his half-elf companion, Elrond (Robert Aramayo). Durin and Elrond’s friendship is one of the many things that make The Rings of Power such a must-watch for J. R. R. Tolkien’s fans, having been mentioned a number of times in the series before the release of the now-streaming prequel. Viewers can tell, from the tears glistening in the eyes of the dwarf and the mixture of emotions lacing his voice that it wasn’t an impulsive slip of the tongue, that he really does trust the elf with his life.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Jumanji 3 Plans Get Major Update With Dwayne Johnson

A third installment in filmmaker Jake Kasdan's Jumanji series is "definitely going to happen," according to executive producer Hiram Garcia. Garcia, who regularly works with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on his film projects, promised that there are ongoing conversations about Jumanji, and that fans should expect to hear some news once Johnson, Kasdan, and Captain America star Chris Evans are done making Red One, the upcoming holiday action comedy for Prime Video. That project has been taking up a lot of bandwidth, according to Garcia, but that's the only reason nobody has been making some serious progress on the Jumanji franchise.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘She-Hulk’ finale namedrops a legendary Marvel property for the first time in the MCU

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 9. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law reached its season finale today, and in doing so the Tatiana Maslany vehicle went all out in the meta-humor department. Jennifer Walters has been punching holes in the fourth wall the whole time, but this week the Jade Giantess crushed it into dust, leaving the entire fandom with their jaws on the floor.
TV SERIES
Collider

'She-Hulk' Finale Ending Explained: A Fourth-Wall Smashing Rewrite

Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 9 of She-Hulk. After a season that played out like the offspring of Ally McBeal and The Incredible Hulk. MCU fanatics are already filled with a giddy sense of anticipation at what the show’s creators will serve up on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law if a second season is (hopefully) green-lit and rolls around sometime next year. In recent years, the MCU has embraced and reinvigorated reliable genre staples like magic, time travel, and now, the multiverse/concept of parallel worlds. Hopefully, in future Marvel outings, She-Hulk will become a key character and feature prominently in upcoming Marvel releases. Tatiana Maslany knocked it out of the park, and over the course of 9 episodes Jennifer Walters became one of the most fascinating, relatable, and likable characters in the MCU — and one in charge of her own story.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy