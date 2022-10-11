Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Chris Evans' Captain America Return Reportedly Revealed
Fans were left heartbroken when Chris Evans decided to exit the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2019 along with original Avengers cast members Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson. But the whole multiverse concept led many to believe that there's still a chance for either one of them to make their MCU return down the line.
Polygon
The new Black Panther trailer has basically revealed who the new Black Panther is
The first teaser for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever confirmed what many fans had suspected — someone else would take up the mantle of the Black Panther after T’Challa’s (and star Chadwick Boseman’s) death. And with Monday’s full trailer, Marvel has finally hinted at who might take...
Who Plays Hulk’s Son Skaar in ‘She-Hulk’? Meet Wil Deusner
Leave it to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law to deliver a finale that’s that off-the-rails unexpected. After a season of meta jokes and unexpected twists and genre-defying developments, would you really expect She-Hulk to give us an ending that was big on superhero spectacle and senseless brawling? Nuh-uh, think again! Jennifer Walters knows what her show is — and her show is unlike anything we’ve seen in the MCU.
digitalspy.com
First look at Sydney Sweeney in Spider-Man spin-off Madame Web
A first look at Sydney Sweeney in the Spider-Man spin-off, Madame Web has been unveiled. Madame Web follows Dakota Johnson as the title character, a clairvoyant who possesses psychic powers that allow her to see within the spider world. New set photos show Johnson and Sweeney filming together, along with...
Hulk Actor Edward Norton Called Marvel President Kevin Feige’s ‘The Avengers’ Announcement ‘Unprofessional’
The MCU's Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo stuck around after he was cast following Edward Norton's exit. The actor didn't go willingly, however.
msn.com
Exclusive: Chris Evans Returning To Marvel In Secret Wars
Chris Evans is going to be part of the upcoming Secret Wars event. According to our trusted and proven sources, the Captain America actor will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the future Avengers movie, which promises to be the next Avengers: Infinity War-style massive group event. This will presumably be the first appearance of Chris Evans in Marvel movies since 2019's Avengers: Endgame, which will make Cap showing up in Secret Wars a pretty big deal.
Collider
How to Watch ‘Halloween Ends’ Starring Jamie Lee Curtis
Every October, fans wait eagerly for a Halloween (the franchise, not the holiday) movie to release. While a few movies in the franchise didn’t stick to this annual schedule, David Gordon Green brought back that trend with his trilogy. And now, the third and final sequel of the latest series follows suit with Halloween Ends set to release this October. Halloween Ends marks the end of the decades-old saga of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers when they face each other for a final showdown.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson effectively confirms the ‘Black Adam’ news we’ve all been waiting for
As we get closer to the release of Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson has been gradually getting more and more open in teasing the potential Superman appearance we’ve been hearing about for years. The A-list superstar has clearly had his ear to the ground when it comes to giving the...
Collider
Why Jennifer Walters Needs a Man Like Matt Murdock in Her Life
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for She-Hulk.Over the course of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, created for TV by Jessica Gao, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is adjusting to her life as a superhero and a lawyer for superhumans. Though she’s been figuring it out alongside her best friend Nikki Ramos (Ginger Gonzaga) and briefly her cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), Jen hasn’t quite figured out dating. After a string of bad dates, not to mention being filmed and ghosted by Intelligencia member Josh Miller (Trevor Salter), she’s been down on her luck and in need of a good guy to get her groove back. Turns out what she needed was a lawyer from Hell’s Kitchen by day and a vigilante by night.
ComicBook
Avengers: Secret Wars Moves Release Date
Marvel Studios has moved the release date of Avengers: Secret Wars. The highly-anticipated film was announced at San Diego Comic-Con by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. Avengers: Secret Wars and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty bring the Multiverse Saga to an end, as Earth's Mightiest Heroes come together to face Kang the Conqueror. Details on Avengers: Secret Wars are at a minimum, but we now know the film will not be sticking to its originally announced November 7, 2025 release date.
'Spider-Man' star Tony Revolori is done with Hollywood's excuses and he's ready to take the lead
The "Grand Budapest Hotel" and "Spider-Man" star spoke to Insider about representation in Hollywood, his most popular roles, and upcoming projects.
Collider
'Werewolf by Night': When Might We See the Characters Again?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Werewolf by Night.Part of what makes the new Marvel Cinematic Universe TV special Werewolf by Night so great is how thoroughly it commits to being just a standalone property. There are no gratuitous cameos from other Marvel superheroes, nor are there awkward pauses in the narrative to establish plot threads to be picked up in other future movies. There aren’t even any scenes in the credits meant to get fans excited for future motion pictures. Werewolf by Night is a thoroughly singular entry in the MCU saga, but it’s also doubtful that this will be the last place we ever see its lead characters again.
How to watch the Marvel movies in order (release and chronological)
Wondering how to watch the Marvel movies in order? You've come to the right place
‘The School For Good And Evil’ Trailer: Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington And Michelle Yeoh Among Cast For Paul Feig’s Netflix Fantasy
UPDATED, 11:45 AM: Netflix has unveiled a new trailer for its YA fantasy pic The School for Good and Evil, directed by Paul Feig (Last Christmas), which is slated for a global release on the streamer on October 19. The film is set in the village of Gavaldon, where two...
Here Are All The "She-Hulk" Details I Spotted In The Finale, From A Scarlet Witch Comic Book To '70s TV Show References
The She-Hulk finale features so many fourth wall breaks and hilarious Easter eggs that it's definitely the most fun I've had watching an MCU show this year.
Collider
'Red One' Casts Lucy Liu to Star in Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans-led Action-Comedy
Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans will be sharing the spotlight with another veteran star in Prime Video's holiday action-adventure comedy Red One. Per Deadline, the film has brought on Lucy Liu to lead alongside the two action mainstays and Kiernan Shipka in a currently unknown role. Details surrounding the high-profile project are still under wraps, though it's expected to be ready by the time the holiday season rolls around in 2023.
Collider
Why Do Dwarves Have Secret Names in 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of The Rings of Power.The latest episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power made for a sentimental ride, with Durin IV (Owain Arthur) almost revealing his secret name to his half-elf companion, Elrond (Robert Aramayo). Durin and Elrond’s friendship is one of the many things that make The Rings of Power such a must-watch for J. R. R. Tolkien’s fans, having been mentioned a number of times in the series before the release of the now-streaming prequel. Viewers can tell, from the tears glistening in the eyes of the dwarf and the mixture of emotions lacing his voice that it wasn’t an impulsive slip of the tongue, that he really does trust the elf with his life.
ComicBook
Jumanji 3 Plans Get Major Update With Dwayne Johnson
A third installment in filmmaker Jake Kasdan's Jumanji series is "definitely going to happen," according to executive producer Hiram Garcia. Garcia, who regularly works with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on his film projects, promised that there are ongoing conversations about Jumanji, and that fans should expect to hear some news once Johnson, Kasdan, and Captain America star Chris Evans are done making Red One, the upcoming holiday action comedy for Prime Video. That project has been taking up a lot of bandwidth, according to Garcia, but that's the only reason nobody has been making some serious progress on the Jumanji franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ finale namedrops a legendary Marvel property for the first time in the MCU
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 9. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law reached its season finale today, and in doing so the Tatiana Maslany vehicle went all out in the meta-humor department. Jennifer Walters has been punching holes in the fourth wall the whole time, but this week the Jade Giantess crushed it into dust, leaving the entire fandom with their jaws on the floor.
Collider
'She-Hulk' Finale Ending Explained: A Fourth-Wall Smashing Rewrite
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 9 of She-Hulk. After a season that played out like the offspring of Ally McBeal and The Incredible Hulk. MCU fanatics are already filled with a giddy sense of anticipation at what the show’s creators will serve up on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law if a second season is (hopefully) green-lit and rolls around sometime next year. In recent years, the MCU has embraced and reinvigorated reliable genre staples like magic, time travel, and now, the multiverse/concept of parallel worlds. Hopefully, in future Marvel outings, She-Hulk will become a key character and feature prominently in upcoming Marvel releases. Tatiana Maslany knocked it out of the park, and over the course of 9 episodes Jennifer Walters became one of the most fascinating, relatable, and likable characters in the MCU — and one in charge of her own story.
