Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of The Rings of Power.The latest episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power made for a sentimental ride, with Durin IV (Owain Arthur) almost revealing his secret name to his half-elf companion, Elrond (Robert Aramayo). Durin and Elrond’s friendship is one of the many things that make The Rings of Power such a must-watch for J. R. R. Tolkien’s fans, having been mentioned a number of times in the series before the release of the now-streaming prequel. Viewers can tell, from the tears glistening in the eyes of the dwarf and the mixture of emotions lacing his voice that it wasn’t an impulsive slip of the tongue, that he really does trust the elf with his life.

TV SERIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO