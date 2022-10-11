Census opens second office in Manhattan to accommodate rapid company growth. New York, USA – October 13, 2022 – Census, the leading reverse ETL platform that syncs customer data from data warehouses to key business tools, today announced the opening of a new east coast office at 199 West 24th Street in New York City. The opening of a New York office is in response to Census’s rapid team and customer growth in 2022.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO