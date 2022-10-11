Read full article on original website
22 WSBT
YMCA O'Brien Center holds ribbon cutting ceremony
The YMCA O'Brien Center in South Bend celebrated its newly renovated facilities tonight by inviting the public to an official ribbon cutting ceremony. The renovations were needed after a membership more than doubled, following the partnership between YMCA and South Bend O'Brien Fitness Center. The renovations include updated and expanded...
iusbpreface.net
Meet the Staff: Benjamin Ward
Hi. I’m Benjamin, a junior here at IU South Bend. I am a communication studies major with a focus on journalism and a minor in music. You will often see me running across campus as I attempt to arrive fashionably late to my class. Though I am often running a few minutes behind, I am so passionate about feeding my curiosity with education.
iusbpreface.net
Active Minds mental health club plans year ahead
On Sept. 22, IU South Bend’s chapter of Active Minds held their first meeting of the semester to discuss plans for the year ahead and areas of interest for students. Active Minds is a national mental health nonprofit organization that seeks to break the stigma surrounding mental health. Their goal is to bring awareness to mental health in a way that inspires students to seek help and promote open discussion.
iusbpreface.net
Meet new student Fernanda Lima França Piersanti
You may not know that the school has also been providing its services to our friends across the country and world. One of these is a student named Fernanda, who joined us from Brazil this school year to pursue her Master of Social Work. Staff-Writer. IU South Bend proudly boasts...
WNDU
Salem’s Haunted House opens in South Bend this weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some Michiana homeowners are gearing up for Halloween in big ways, including one South Bend man who created a haunted house in his backyard. Tim Seward started ‘Salem’s Haunted House’ 5 five years ago, and he’s expanded every year since. The...
WNDU
Howard Park welcomes statue of Harriet Tubman
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Venues Parks and Arts held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new statue of Harriet Tubman. The statue at Howard Park was honored with a brief history of Tubman’s fearless dedication to the underground railroad and leading escaped slaves to freedom. There was...
iusbpreface.net
Painting & prevention
On Tuesday Sept. 20, IU South Bend’s sorority Alpha Sigma Tau hosted an event in the SAC to bring more attention to suicide prevention. The goal for the event was to spread awareness and to educate while allowing listening students to participate in a relaxing task. September is a...
WNDU
Upcoming Halloween events in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Here is a look at some of the Halloween events coming up in Elkhart!. On Saturday, there will be a “Trunk or Treat” at Island Park from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Also on Saturday, there will be another “Trunk or Treat” at South...
iusbpreface.net
Get your IU on this Spirit Week
IU South Bend Student Life will host Spirit Week on campus from Oct. 3 through Oct. 6. IU South Bend Student Life will host Spirit Week on campus from Oct. 3 through Oct. 6. During Spirit Week, students are invited to participate in dressing for themes as well as encouraged to participate in activities taking place on campus. Read on for the week’s itinerary.
WNDU
Harrison Elementary School in South Bend receives $20,000 donation
The South Bend Common Council passed next year's budget during Monday night's meeting. Hoosiers are voicing their concerns about leaders on the state and federal levels ahead of November’s midterm elections. Updated: 46 minutes ago. A new survey finds Hoosier voters are split on the topic of abortion.
WNDU
MarMain Apartments receives city investment for renovations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend will play a financial role in the $4.5 million renovations of an old apartment building north of downtown. The MarMain was built as a hotel back in 1922. It has five stories and 135 apartments. It also has a lot...
WNDU
Principal of Bremen High School announces retirement
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The principal of Bremen High School is retiring after decades on the job. Bruce Jennings worked for Bremen Public Schools for 43 years. Superintendent Dr. Jim White says Jennings elected to retire, pending board approval. Andrew Rhode will be taking over as principal.
Washington Examiner
Notre Dame professor offers students abortion help in defiance of Catholic school policy
A professor at the University of Notre Dame , a private Catholic university, is offering to help students obtain abortions and contraceptives , despite Catholic teaching denouncing the practices as grave moral evils. Tamara Kay, a professor of sociology at Notre Dame, advertised on the door of her office that...
Formerly House of David, Eden Springs Park in Benton Harbor Offering Halloween Train Rides
We've talked a lot before about the House of David in Benton Harbor and the storied history they made in Southwest Michigan, but these last few months of 2022 they'll be focusing their energy on helping people ring in the holidays. Now known as Eden Springs Park located at 739...
WNDU
Ribbon-cutting held for Brennan’s View luxury condominiums in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, a ribbon-cutting and blessing was held for Brennan’s View!. It’s the newest luxury condo building located near Notre Dame. They’re built on Corby Boulevard, right behind Trader Joe’s. The ribbon-cutting even brought out local leaders to celebrate. “Well it’s...
nwi.life
Four Winds South Bend Tour of Progress
Four Winds Casino in South Bend, Indiana is undergoing a major expansion, turning the casino into a casino resort. The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and its Four Wind Casinos held a private tour of progress on October 12, 2022. Frank Freedman, Chief Operating Officer of Four Winds Casinos, conducted...
WNDU
Groundbreaking for new luxury housing by Notre Dame’s campus
Sophomore Jayden Thomas had a big game for the Irish last week against BYU, catching three passes for 74 yards and a touchdown. Medical Moment: New compound targets triple negative breast cancer. Updated: 5 hours ago. A new compound is showing promise in knocking down triple negative and other breast...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Tiny Tina
(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Tiny Tina!. Tiny Tina is around 2-2.5 years old, so she still...
Times-Union Newspaper
Ledgeview Brewing Co. Now Has A Food Truck
Ledgeview Brewing Co. has made it easier for food lovers to taste their product beyond the restaurant’s Warren Street location in Warsaw. The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting for Ledgeview’s food truck on Thursday. Craig McLaren, who owns Ledgeview with his wife Abby, said they’ve already...
Missing Indiana man may be in West Michigan
A man missing out of South Bend, Indiana could be in West Michigan, police say.
