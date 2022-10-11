ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

22 WSBT

YMCA O'Brien Center holds ribbon cutting ceremony

The YMCA O'Brien Center in South Bend celebrated its newly renovated facilities tonight by inviting the public to an official ribbon cutting ceremony. The renovations were needed after a membership more than doubled, following the partnership between YMCA and South Bend O'Brien Fitness Center. The renovations include updated and expanded...
SOUTH BEND, IN
iusbpreface.net

Meet the Staff: Benjamin Ward

Hi. I’m Benjamin, a junior here at IU South Bend. I am a communication studies major with a focus on journalism and a minor in music. You will often see me running across campus as I attempt to arrive fashionably late to my class. Though I am often running a few minutes behind, I am so passionate about feeding my curiosity with education.
SOUTH BEND, IN
iusbpreface.net

Active Minds mental health club plans year ahead

On Sept. 22, IU South Bend’s chapter of Active Minds held their first meeting of the semester to discuss plans for the year ahead and areas of interest for students. Active Minds is a national mental health nonprofit organization that seeks to break the stigma surrounding mental health. Their goal is to bring awareness to mental health in a way that inspires students to seek help and promote open discussion.
SOUTH BEND, IN
iusbpreface.net

Meet new student Fernanda Lima França Piersanti

You may not know that the school has also been providing its services to our friends across the country and world. One of these is a student named Fernanda, who joined us from Brazil this school year to pursue her Master of Social Work. Staff-Writer. IU South Bend proudly boasts...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Salem’s Haunted House opens in South Bend this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some Michiana homeowners are gearing up for Halloween in big ways, including one South Bend man who created a haunted house in his backyard. Tim Seward started ‘Salem’s Haunted House’ 5 five years ago, and he’s expanded every year since. The...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Howard Park welcomes statue of Harriet Tubman

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Venues Parks and Arts held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new statue of Harriet Tubman. The statue at Howard Park was honored with a brief history of Tubman’s fearless dedication to the underground railroad and leading escaped slaves to freedom. There was...
SOUTH BEND, IN
iusbpreface.net

Painting & prevention

On Tuesday Sept. 20, IU South Bend’s sorority Alpha Sigma Tau hosted an event in the SAC to bring more attention to suicide prevention. The goal for the event was to spread awareness and to educate while allowing listening students to participate in a relaxing task. September is a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Upcoming Halloween events in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Here is a look at some of the Halloween events coming up in Elkhart!. On Saturday, there will be a “Trunk or Treat” at Island Park from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Also on Saturday, there will be another “Trunk or Treat” at South...
ELKHART, IN
iusbpreface.net

Get your IU on this Spirit Week

IU South Bend Student Life will host Spirit Week on campus from Oct. 3 through Oct. 6. IU South Bend Student Life will host Spirit Week on campus from Oct. 3 through Oct. 6. During Spirit Week, students are invited to participate in dressing for themes as well as encouraged to participate in activities taking place on campus. Read on for the week’s itinerary.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Harrison Elementary School in South Bend receives $20,000 donation

The South Bend Common Council passed next year's budget during Monday night's meeting. Hoosiers are voicing their concerns about leaders on the state and federal levels ahead of November’s midterm elections. Updated: 46 minutes ago. A new survey finds Hoosier voters are split on the topic of abortion.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Principal of Bremen High School announces retirement

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The principal of Bremen High School is retiring after decades on the job. Bruce Jennings worked for Bremen Public Schools for 43 years. Superintendent Dr. Jim White says Jennings elected to retire, pending board approval. Andrew Rhode will be taking over as principal.
BREMEN, IN
nwi.life

Four Winds South Bend Tour of Progress

Four Winds Casino in South Bend, Indiana is undergoing a major expansion, turning the casino into a casino resort. The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and its Four Wind Casinos held a private tour of progress on October 12, 2022. Frank Freedman, Chief Operating Officer of Four Winds Casinos, conducted...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Groundbreaking for new luxury housing by Notre Dame’s campus

Sophomore Jayden Thomas had a big game for the Irish last week against BYU, catching three passes for 74 yards and a touchdown. Medical Moment: New compound targets triple negative breast cancer. Updated: 5 hours ago. A new compound is showing promise in knocking down triple negative and other breast...
NOTRE DAME, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Tiny Tina

(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Tiny Tina!. Tiny Tina is around 2-2.5 years old, so she still...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Ledgeview Brewing Co. Now Has A Food Truck

Ledgeview Brewing Co. has made it easier for food lovers to taste their product beyond the restaurant’s Warren Street location in Warsaw. The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting for Ledgeview’s food truck on Thursday. Craig McLaren, who owns Ledgeview with his wife Abby, said they’ve already...
WARSAW, IN

