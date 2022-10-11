Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Observes National Disability Employment Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This South Carolina Buffet Restaurant Has Some of the Best Soul Food in the Whole CountryTravel Maven
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
The Post and Courier
Columbia school board members accuse each other of overspending on travel expenses
COLUMBIA — Richland County School District Two board members spent a half-hour Oct. 11 trying to come up with policy to hold themselves and the superintendent accountable for taxpayer dollars spent on things like hotel room upgrades and rental cars for business trips. Without naming anyone specific, some of...
iheart.com
Social Media Posts Puts Columbia School Into Modified Lockdown
(Columbia, SC) -- Police are investigating a threatening social media post in Columbia. It caused C.A. Johnson High School to put on a modified lockdown Tuesday. The Richland One School District says the lockdown is a precaution and the threat is not believed to be credible. Additional police officers were...
WIS-TV
Richland One student arrested in connection with phone threat to high school
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Keenan High School student was arrested for allegedly making a phone threat to the school. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said the incident happened on Tuesday at around 10:15 a.m. School administration received a phone call that said there would be a shooting on campus.
abccolumbia.com
Richland County Sheriff’s Dept. aware of social media threats against Richland County Schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they are aware of the alleged social media threats made mentioning Columbia and Richland County Schools. Officials from the department say they have not found any credible information to support the circulating threats. All threats are investigated and taken seriously when...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIS-TV
SC State taking security precautions for homecoming after off-campus shooting injured student
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University officials announced heightened security at Homecoming after an off-campus shooting injured a student. President Alexander Conyers said that he spoke with the student and her mother at a hospital Wednesday morning after she received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound on Tuesday night. Conyers...
Homes are one step closer for site of former Camden Elementary School
CAMDEN, S.C. — The site of the former Camden Elementary School will soon have a very different look as Camden City Council has approved the sale of the lot. "So the next step and is to sign a contract with the development firm. They have the contract and they're reviewing it, we're waiting for their signatures. Once we have that signed, then we can go ahead and do the closing process," says Shawn Putman, City Planner.
abccolumbia.com
School threats from TikTok challenge continues in Midlands
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) –The trend of threats against schools on social media continued today in the midlands. Richland School District Two officials say Spring Valley and Richland Northeast were placed on secure protocol and Columbia police say a threat was investigated at C.A. Johnson High School. so far...
coladaily.com
Lexington's Jay Koon claims 'Golden Peanut' at Fair
The South Carolina State Fair kicked off with a contest at Academic Avenue, as the Lexington County Blowfish held its third annual Boiled Peanut Eating Contest. Six contestants from the fields of radio and television media and law enforcement took the stage to see who could eat the most boiled peanuts in two minutes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
Ex-Richland One schools official indicted on embezzlement, corruption charges
COLUMBIA — A former Richland One School District purchasing official has been indicted on charges he misspent tens of thousands of public dollars on himself, including by abusing district purchase cards. The state grand jury on Sept. 15 charged Travis Antonio Braddy, 43, with a dozen counts of misconduct...
Town of Lexington officially recognizes Juneteenth as holiday
LEXINGTON, S.C. — As of last week, the Town of Lexington officially recognized Juneteenth as a national holiday. This comes roughly a year after Juneteenth became a federal holiday. The day is remembered for the events of June 19, 1865. This decision by Lexington leaders is something that was...
abccolumbia.com
COMET CEO Derrick Huggins funeral set for Oct. 17
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The funeral for the interim CEO of the COMET has been set. Derrick Huggins’ funeral starts Monday, October 17 at the journey United Methodist Church in Columbia at 11 am. The COMET says Huggins died unexpectedly last week. He also served as a transportation executive...
newberry.edu
Founder of Newberry College Nursing Program to be Honored by American Academy of Nursing
WASHINGTON — Dr. Betsy M. McDowell, professor emerita of nursing at Newberry College, will be inducted this month as a fellow in the American Academy of Nursing. The academy is one of the most influential and prestigious institutions in the field. The academy brings together the most accomplished leaders in nursing to advance health care. Those leaders, called fellows, earn their place in the organization through their extraordinary contributions in health policy, research, administration, practice and academia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
Lake Murray-area church preserving Black cemetery dating back to 1800s
IRMO — Six years after volunteering to care for an African American cemetery with ties to its own history, an Irmo-area Lutheran church has received state funds to further its preservation efforts of the burial grounds that date to the 1800s. St. Michael Lutheran Church plans to use $40,000...
abccolumbia.com
Lower Richland High school student charged with false active shooter call
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of a 16 year-old Lower Richland High School student following a false call made yesterday claiming of an active shooter at the school. Deputies determined there was no active shooter on campus or evidence of a shooting after...
abccolumbia.com
‘CRACK IN THE SYSTEM’: Richland County sheriff and lawmakers call for changes in criminal justice system
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The amount of criminal offenders committing more crimes after being released on bond has reached “epidemic levels” according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott and two state senators. “When is it going to stop? It has got to stop,” said Sheriff Leon Lott,...
manninglive.com
Town of Summerton - Public Notice
PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of Summerton PLANNING COMMISSION will conduct a Public Hearing to hear comments regarding the following issue on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 26, 2022 at 5:00 PM in the Town Council Chambers, 10 Main Street, Summerton, SC 29148 Re-zone Request A. Request to re-zone a parcel #078-10-06-005-00 and a portion of parcel 078-10-06-006-00 and a from R10 to General Commercial. This will be combined with other parcels as one. B. Applicant: Summerton DG, LLC / Tom James, Gaskins & LeCraw, Inc / Kyle Sharpe Property Owner: Summerton United Methodist Church, PO Box 35, Summerton SC 29148 & Bridget M. Wells, PO Box 44, Summerton SC 29148.
abccolumbia.com
SC Attorney General: Richland County School District One employee arrested for misuse of funds
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Former Richland County School District One Procurement Manager, Travis Antonio Braddy, was arrested by SC Law Enforcement Division agents for allegedly spending school funds for personal use. Authorities say Braddy, 43, embezzled over $23,170.41 for his own personal use. If convicted, Braddy faces potential incarceration of...
Cassatt Resident spent years developing a park for his community
CASSATT, S.C. — David Stokes Jr. is a lifelong resident of the rural community of Cassatt. The unincorporated area of the town is located between Camden and Bethune and only has one intersection, but it's home to many like Stokes. In 2007, he bought land from another resident back and decided to transform the space into a community park called, "Stokes Legacy Park" which he says he named after his father, who he says was a good man.
wach.com
Multiple students injured after shooting near SC State campus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Multiple students were injured after a shooting near SC State late Tuesday night. According to campus officials, there was a shooting off campus on Buckley Street. A shelter was in place for students in terms of safety following the shooting. One student was reported injured...
SC State student injured in off-campus shooting early Wednesday morning
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg law enforcement is investigating after an off-campus shooting led to a brief shelter-in-place at South Carolina State University Wednesday morning. According to spokesperson for the school, the incident took place on Buckley Street which is one of the streets near the university. One female SC...
Comments / 0