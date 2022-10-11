ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, SC

iheart.com

Social Media Posts Puts Columbia School Into Modified Lockdown

(Columbia, SC) -- Police are investigating a threatening social media post in Columbia. It caused C.A. Johnson High School to put on a modified lockdown Tuesday. The Richland One School District says the lockdown is a precaution and the threat is not believed to be credible. Additional police officers were...
COLUMBIA, SC
Lexington, SC
News19 WLTX

Homes are one step closer for site of former Camden Elementary School

CAMDEN, S.C. — The site of the former Camden Elementary School will soon have a very different look as Camden City Council has approved the sale of the lot. "So the next step and is to sign a contract with the development firm. They have the contract and they're reviewing it, we're waiting for their signatures. Once we have that signed, then we can go ahead and do the closing process," says Shawn Putman, City Planner.
CAMDEN, SC
abccolumbia.com

School threats from TikTok challenge continues in Midlands

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) –The trend of threats against schools on social media continued today in the midlands. Richland School District Two officials say Spring Valley and Richland Northeast were placed on secure protocol and Columbia police say a threat was investigated at C.A. Johnson High School. so far...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Lexington's Jay Koon claims 'Golden Peanut' at Fair

The South Carolina State Fair kicked off with a contest at Academic Avenue, as the Lexington County Blowfish held its third annual Boiled Peanut Eating Contest. Six contestants from the fields of radio and television media and law enforcement took the stage to see who could eat the most boiled peanuts in two minutes.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

COMET CEO Derrick Huggins funeral set for Oct. 17

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The funeral for the interim CEO of the COMET has been set. Derrick Huggins’ funeral starts Monday, October 17 at the journey United Methodist Church in Columbia at 11 am. The COMET says Huggins died unexpectedly last week. He also served as a transportation executive...
COLUMBIA, SC
newberry.edu

Founder of Newberry College Nursing Program to be Honored by American Academy of Nursing

WASHINGTON — Dr. Betsy M. McDowell, professor emerita of nursing at Newberry College, will be inducted this month as a fellow in the American Academy of Nursing. The academy is one of the most influential and prestigious institutions in the field. The academy brings together the most accomplished leaders in nursing to advance health care. Those leaders, called fellows, earn their place in the organization through their extraordinary contributions in health policy, research, administration, practice and academia.
NEWBERRY, SC
The Post and Courier

Lake Murray-area church preserving Black cemetery dating back to 1800s

IRMO — Six years after volunteering to care for an African American cemetery with ties to its own history, an Irmo-area Lutheran church has received state funds to further its preservation efforts of the burial grounds that date to the 1800s. St. Michael Lutheran Church plans to use $40,000...
IRMO, SC
manninglive.com

Town of Summerton - Public Notice

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of Summerton PLANNING COMMISSION will conduct a Public Hearing to hear comments regarding the following issue on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 26, 2022 at 5:00 PM in the Town Council Chambers, 10 Main Street, Summerton, SC 29148 Re-zone Request A. Request to re-zone a parcel #078-10-06-005-00 and a portion of parcel 078-10-06-006-00 and a from R10 to General Commercial. This will be combined with other parcels as one. B. Applicant: Summerton DG, LLC / Tom James, Gaskins & LeCraw, Inc / Kyle Sharpe Property Owner: Summerton United Methodist Church, PO Box 35, Summerton SC 29148 & Bridget M. Wells, PO Box 44, Summerton SC 29148.
SUMMERTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Cassatt Resident spent years developing a park for his community

CASSATT, S.C. — David Stokes Jr. is a lifelong resident of the rural community of Cassatt. The unincorporated area of the town is located between Camden and Bethune and only has one intersection, but it's home to many like Stokes. In 2007, he bought land from another resident back and decided to transform the space into a community park called, "Stokes Legacy Park" which he says he named after his father, who he says was a good man.
CASSATT, SC
wach.com

Multiple students injured after shooting near SC State campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Multiple students were injured after a shooting near SC State late Tuesday night. According to campus officials, there was a shooting off campus on Buckley Street. A shelter was in place for students in terms of safety following the shooting. One student was reported injured...
COLUMBIA, SC

