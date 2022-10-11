Corretta Davis has been writing poetry since the age of 9. In her first ever self-published poetry book, she is now sharing her poetry with the world. Texas – October 14, 2022 – Poet prodigy Corretta Davis has been expressing her emotions through writing since the age of 9. Having collected her poetry and other written works for over 25 years, she has finally released her debut poetry book. Titled ‘Sometimes A Poet’, the book features the most impactful and moving poems from Corretta’s personal poetry collection. The poems deal with various areas of life, which includes love, failure, spirituality, sex and more. Edited by Sara Thomas, the book has already received praise from readers and critics alike.

