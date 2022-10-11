Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
Sociosexuality and Relationships
Sociosexuality examines the willingness to engage in sex in the absence of affectional bonds or emotional involvement. Those who are unrestricted in their sociosexuality place greater importance on attractiveness and social visibility attributes. Knowing one's sociosexuality may be important, as relationship-related behaviors are tied to this construct. Sociosexuality. Sociosexuality examines...
'It's really a miracle': Child who spent his first 1,000 days of life in a hospital goes home
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Check out this kid's smile!. Who could blame the boy for being so happy? He's going home from the hospital for the first time ever! And he got quite the send off Tuesday, after spending the 1,000 days or so of his life in the hospital. CBS...
pethelpful.com
Video of the 'Biggest Pup' at California Shelter Is Stealing Everyone's Hearts
Get ready to fall in love! That is, if you love gigantic, chonky, massively adorable dogs that look like they would make the best companion ever! We have all seen big dogs, and sure, there are big dogs, and then there are really, really big dogs, and Buck here firmly belongs to this category.
PsyPost
New psychology research has found that awe motivates authentic self-pursuit by amplifying self-transcendence
New research published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology provides evidence that experiencing awe can help to invigorate the pursuit of one’s authentic self. Awe is an emotion often elicited by experiences of vastness. This can take the form of physical vastness, such as gazing at the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
I packed for a 9-day international trip with just a carry-on — these versatile pieces from Vuori became the cornerstone of my travel wardrobe
Vuori loungewear helped me travel to Europe for nine days with only a carry-on bag. Its versatile pieces were easy to mix and match.
psychologytoday.com
Creating Space for Our Emotions to Heal
The core emotions include anger, sadness, fear, and joy. Understanding core emotions paves the road to improving how we feel and healing from our wounds and traumas. Understanding emotions can significantly benefit relationships. All of us have emotions. Core emotions like sadness, fear, anger, joy, excitement, sexual excitement, and disgust...
IFLScience
New Theory Of Consciousness Could Explain Why We Eat Huge Amounts Without Stopping
A new theory of consciousness (that is, how we perceive ourselves and the world around us) has been proposed, in which our brains aren’t actually actively aware of our surroundings, instead processing subconscious memories developed just half a second ago. A team of researchers from Boston University believe their new theory could explain why dieting and impulsive behaviors are so difficult to resist, as well as explain phenomena that cannot be explained with current theories.
psychologytoday.com
Is the World Ready for a Nonsexual Revolution?
There has been much ado about people who are voluntarily or involuntarily celibate. There's a case to be made for not defining yourself in terms of the frequency, absence, or direction of your sexual behaviors. People who are less concerned with mating motives are less depressed and less anxious. Note:...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
psychologytoday.com
Understanding Loss: Grief and Attachment Theory
Grief is an instinctive response which helps to facilitate safety and survival. Loss can threaten core beliefs formed from early childhood experiences. An awareness of attachment theory can support us in becoming less judgmental and more patient with others' expressions of grief. The relationship between grief and attachment theory is...
A change in culture: Employees no longer accepting the 'live with it or leave' attitude
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It started as a trickle before the pandemic and then things changed. "They call the toll on our mental health the second act of the pandemic." That was from Laura Putnam, author of "Workplace Wellness" and she has worked with 15,000 managers in over 200 countries around the world all the while dispelling old norms. "When we come to work, we check our emotions at the door," she said. "Now, employers can no longer afford to do that." She said that employees want to be seen as total people. "One Monster Intelligence survey found that 91 percent...
getnews.info
“Love Wins The Addiction Battle: Steps You Can Take TODAY To Help A Loved One Through Recovery” – A Must-Read Book To Help Those Battling Addiction Succeed With Hope And Love
The well-written book by Donna Rollyson offers a compassionate, personal perspective on the drug addiction recovery journey from pain to possibility, empowering readers with practical, valuable steps who have loved ones suffering from addiction. Drug addiction is a silent epidemic, stealing lives, hopes, and dreams. Loved ones have a hard...
getnews.info
What’s the difference between ivory board and uplex board
Ningbo Tingsheng Import & Export will provide the best custom pizza box, custom paper lunch box，Ivory board. Double-sided panels are made of sizing and sizing. Its structure is mainly divided into the bottom layer, the core layer, the lining layer, the surface layer and the coating layer. The underside of the whiteboard paper is gray in color. It is made with deinking of waste newspaper, so the ingredients of the bottom layer are very mixed; the surface is white, a thin coating surface mixed with chemical raw materials such as kaolin powder, binders, etc. The surface layer (coated surface) has high whiteness, good ink absorption, good flatness, good printing gloss, good stiffness and good folding resistance of the cardboard itself. After the surface of the double-sided paper has been coated, the surface properties have been greatly improved. It can meet the requirements of high-quality color printing, and can be used as a high-quality material for middle and high-end commodity packaging boxes.
getnews.info
Leadership Team Headlines 7-Day Thrive in Mieu Phan’s Business & Prosper in Life Summit
San Diego, CA, USA – October 13, 2022 – Join Mieu Phan and leadership teams from across the globe for The Thrive in Business & Prosper in Life Summit.This event takes place over 7 days, October 16-22, 2022, from 9 AM-4 PM PST, with 2 networking opportunities every day.
getnews.info
New Study on the Science Behind Manifestation Covered by Selfpause
Manifestation is the art of bringing things into your life through the power of your thoughts and beliefs. Manifestation is based on the law of attraction, which states that like attracts like. In other words, what you believe is what you will receive. If you want to manifest something in...
getnews.info
Bringing Japanese culture to the world with the power of NFT. “Primez” NFT marketplace launched.
ANGELA GLOBAL Co., Ltd.(Head office in Taiwan) has opened the “Primez” NFT marketplace based on the concept of “bringing Japanese culture to the world through the power of NFT.”. “Primez” will focus on the value of Japanese content and NFT it, protect and enhance the value of...
psychologytoday.com
What Is Love?
We all know love when we feel it, but how do we define it?. Love has been defined many different ways through the years. Some researchers think of love as feelings like intimacy and commitment, while others say it is a moment of connection. If I asked you to tell...
getnews.info
M Farm allows the combination of community and meta-verse to give birth to new business models
In today’s world of overcapacity, we look back at history and see that new industries and new business models are always born after every major change in technology, industry and information. After Roblox, Fastly Inc, Matterport Inc and Unity Software Inc, the major meta-verse companies went public, which once again accelerated the pursuit of meta-verse by capital, unfortunately ordinary people seem to be unable to participate in the traditional meta-verse model.
psychologytoday.com
The Individual Experience of Collective Grief
The death of Queen Elizabeth II is an opportunity to pause and reflect on the meaning of our lives. Collective grief has specific meanings for each of us. Collective grief may remind us of past loss of loved ones and grief. The UK, and the world, are in collective grief...
U.K.・
getnews.info
Young Wealth, Inc. Founder Brittany Young Mentors Female Financial Leaders to Close More Sales
After more than a decade of working corporate jobs, Brittany Young created Young Wealth, Inc. in 2017, dedicating her attention to mentoring other entrepreneurs to generate more sales and grow their businesses. Young Wealth, Inc. Founder Brittany Young traveled a rough path to get where she is today as the...
getnews.info
DigitNetStore Graces the American Market with Premier Home Automation, Electronic, and Surveillance Gear
DigitNetStore is a premier technology company with offices across the USA and Nigeria offering a broad range of home automation devices, IP phones & accessories, electrical equipment, conferencing gear, smart kitchen & automation products, and other electronic devices. Millions of consumers are searching for affordable, high-quality smart home products. DigitNetStore...
Comments / 0