Health

psychologytoday.com

Sociosexuality and Relationships

Sociosexuality examines the willingness to engage in sex in the absence of affectional bonds or emotional involvement. Those who are unrestricted in their sociosexuality place greater importance on attractiveness and social visibility attributes. Knowing one's sociosexuality may be important, as relationship-related behaviors are tied to this construct. Sociosexuality. Sociosexuality examines...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
#Movement Medicine Life
psychologytoday.com

Creating Space for Our Emotions to Heal

The core emotions include anger, sadness, fear, and joy. Understanding core emotions paves the road to improving how we feel and healing from our wounds and traumas. Understanding emotions can significantly benefit relationships. All of us have emotions. Core emotions like sadness, fear, anger, joy, excitement, sexual excitement, and disgust...
MENTAL HEALTH
IFLScience

New Theory Of Consciousness Could Explain Why We Eat Huge Amounts Without Stopping

A new theory of consciousness (that is, how we perceive ourselves and the world around us) has been proposed, in which our brains aren’t actually actively aware of our surroundings, instead processing subconscious memories developed just half a second ago. A team of researchers from Boston University believe their new theory could explain why dieting and impulsive behaviors are so difficult to resist, as well as explain phenomena that cannot be explained with current theories.
LIFESTYLE
psychologytoday.com

Is the World Ready for a Nonsexual Revolution?

There has been much ado about people who are voluntarily or involuntarily celibate. There's a case to be made for not defining yourself in terms of the frequency, absence, or direction of your sexual behaviors. People who are less concerned with mating motives are less depressed and less anxious. Note:...
SOCIETY
NewsBreak
Health
psychologytoday.com

Understanding Loss: Grief and Attachment Theory

Grief is an instinctive response which helps to facilitate safety and survival. Loss can threaten core beliefs formed from early childhood experiences. An awareness of attachment theory can support us in becoming less judgmental and more patient with others' expressions of grief. The relationship between grief and attachment theory is...
MENTAL HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

A change in culture: Employees no longer accepting the 'live with it or leave' attitude

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It started as a trickle before the pandemic and then things changed. "They call the toll on our mental health the second act of the pandemic." That was from Laura Putnam, author of "Workplace Wellness" and she has worked with 15,000 managers in over 200 countries around the world all the while dispelling old norms. "When we come to work, we check our emotions at the door," she said. "Now, employers can no longer afford to do that." She said that employees want to be seen as total people. "One Monster Intelligence survey found that 91 percent...
HEALTH
getnews.info

“Love Wins The Addiction Battle: Steps You Can Take TODAY To Help A Loved One Through Recovery” – A Must-Read Book To Help Those Battling Addiction Succeed With Hope And Love

The well-written book by Donna Rollyson offers a compassionate, personal perspective on the drug addiction recovery journey from pain to possibility, empowering readers with practical, valuable steps who have loved ones suffering from addiction. Drug addiction is a silent epidemic, stealing lives, hopes, and dreams. Loved ones have a hard...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
getnews.info

What’s the difference between ivory board and uplex board

INDUSTRY
getnews.info

New Study on the Science Behind Manifestation Covered by Selfpause

Manifestation is the art of bringing things into your life through the power of your thoughts and beliefs. Manifestation is based on the law of attraction, which states that like attracts like. In other words, what you believe is what you will receive. If you want to manifest something in...
SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

What Is Love?

We all know love when we feel it, but how do we define it?. Love has been defined many different ways through the years. Some researchers think of love as feelings like intimacy and commitment, while others say it is a moment of connection. If I asked you to tell...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
getnews.info

M Farm allows the combination of community and meta-verse to give birth to new business models

AGRICULTURE
psychologytoday.com

The Individual Experience of Collective Grief

The death of Queen Elizabeth II is an opportunity to pause and reflect on the meaning of our lives. Collective grief has specific meanings for each of us. Collective grief may remind us of past loss of loved ones and grief. The UK, and the world, are in collective grief...
U.K.
getnews.info

DigitNetStore Graces the American Market with Premier Home Automation, Electronic, and Surveillance Gear

ELECTRONICS

