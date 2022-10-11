Ningbo Tingsheng Import & Export will provide the best custom pizza box, custom paper lunch box，Ivory board. Double-sided panels are made of sizing and sizing. Its structure is mainly divided into the bottom layer, the core layer, the lining layer, the surface layer and the coating layer. The underside of the whiteboard paper is gray in color. It is made with deinking of waste newspaper, so the ingredients of the bottom layer are very mixed; the surface is white, a thin coating surface mixed with chemical raw materials such as kaolin powder, binders, etc. The surface layer (coated surface) has high whiteness, good ink absorption, good flatness, good printing gloss, good stiffness and good folding resistance of the cardboard itself. After the surface of the double-sided paper has been coated, the surface properties have been greatly improved. It can meet the requirements of high-quality color printing, and can be used as a high-quality material for middle and high-end commodity packaging boxes.

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO