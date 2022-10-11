Beautiful and sunny again today across the Northwest! Highs will range from the mid to upper 70s in Eastern Washington and Oregon. Cool morning temperatures in the 40s. Sunshine and 70s tomorrow. As of now, travel weather is looking great west or east for the busy travel weekend. The pleasant forecast continues to start off next week with light winds, sunshine and highs in the 70s. Tri-Cities Sunrise: 7:11am Sunset: 6:13pm Yakima Sunrise: 7:17am Sunset: 6:19pm.

