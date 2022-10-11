Read full article on original website
Schools in lockdown as Grant Co. deputies work to arrest burglary suspects in Larson Heights
GRANT CO., Wash. — People in the Larson Heights area of Grant County are asked to stay indoors as authorities try to arrest burglary suspects. North Elementary and Larson Heights Elementary are currently on lockdown. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects are believed to be in a...
First Alert Weather: Sunshine and 70s continue through the upcoming weekend -Briana
Beautiful and sunny again today across the Northwest! Highs will range from the mid to upper 70s in Eastern Washington and Oregon. Cool morning temperatures in the 40s. Sunshine and 70s tomorrow. As of now, travel weather is looking great west or east for the busy travel weekend. The pleasant forecast continues to start off next week with light winds, sunshine and highs in the 70s. Tri-Cities Sunrise: 7:11am Sunset: 6:13pm Yakima Sunrise: 7:17am Sunset: 6:19pm.
