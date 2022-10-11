ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Before and After: A 2-Day Project Gives a Blank BILLY Bookcase a Bespoke Textured Treatment — for $300!

By Sarah Everett
Apartment Therapy
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 12

Suz Henrich
3d ago

I never heard of a Billy bookcase just what does that mean and how is it different then a plain painted bookcase or shelving unit????

Reply(8)
2
Related
realhomes.com

10 wood wall decorating ideas that add warmth, texture and detail

When paint or wallpaper just won't cut it, there are stunning wood wall decorating ideas you can turn to, for major design impact. Wooden finishes, paneling and exposed wood are back in the world of wall decor ideas and interior design – in a big way. And judging by the best looks out there for all four walls, it’s clear to see why. The natural material helps to bring texture and interest to just about any space. And although it might be an old-age material, it can inject a modern twist into your walls.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Whiskey Riff

Barbara Mandrell’s Former Fontanel Mansion Is Up for Auction, And The Pictures Are Unbelievable

The Fontanel Mansion, originally built for Miss Barbara Mandrell in 1988, is scheduled for a six-parcel auction sale in late October. The stunning 30,000 square foot home is a log structure, but the farthest thing from the log cabins of yore. Sitting on over 200 acres of land in Whites Creek, Tennessee, the former Mandrell property includes 6 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms… and that’s just the main home structure.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Robb Report

A 140-Year-Old Pair of Levi’s Was Found in a Mine Shaft. They Just Sold for Over $87,000.

Turns out gold isn’t the only valuable thing you can find in a mine. A pair of vintage Levi’s discovered in an abandoned mine shaft in the American West recently sold for $87,400 at an auction in New Mexico. The jeans, which date back to the 1880s, were unearthed by self-described “denim archaeologist” Michael Harris several years ago before they were snapped up by a pair of vintage-clothing dealers at the Durango Vintage Festivus on October 1. “I’m still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them,” Kyle Haupert, who bought the jeans with Zip Stevenson, told The Wall...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billy Bookcase#Bespoke#Belmont University#Ma#Hgtv Magazine#Nashville Arts Magazine#Billy#Diyer
12tomatoes.com

Woman Finally Discovers Why Her Bathroom Wall Is “Bleeding”

We have all heard the old saying about talking walls, right? This story puts a whole new spin on that cliche, though. We are willing to bet that this owner wishes that the walls could actually talk so that they could share one key piece of information. Why on earth are they oozing blood? This TikTok user resides in California and they have been offering a chronicle of the strange ooze.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CarBuzz.com

Richard Rawlings Sells Entire Car Collection For Over $1 Million

Gas Monkey Garage played host to one of the most successful car shows on Discovery for years. Now that the show has essentially migrated to YouTube, owner Richard Rawlings has had to adapt to the typical YouTuber style of presenting cars. He's created quite a collection of cool classics over the years (although he has had some modern toys too), but now the excitable entrepreneur has decided to get rid of these classics so that he can replace them with newer, more exotic cars. We covered the two-part explanation behind his decision to auction off most of his cars at the beginning of this month, and now the auction has closed, netting Mr. Rawlings a tidy sum of $1,080,903.
CARS
Tracey Folly

Woman horrified when she learns cockroaches are feeding on spilled soda pop and trash in her tenant's apartment: 'Gross'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Being a homeowner is difficult. My parents learned this the hard way after they bought their first home. It was a three-family home, and they lived on the first floor while renting out the top two floors to tenants.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Alex Rosado

Home Depot Now Sells Tiny Homes

When I first heard about it, I thought it was a joke. I was expecting to be trolled and to be presented with dog houses or kids' playhouses. I was wrong as it turns out Home Depot does sell tiny homes.
People

Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off

“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day.  To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy