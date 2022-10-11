Read full article on original website
Broncos Conclude 2022 Regular-Season Schedule
MADISON, Wis. - The Boise State cross country teams competed in their final regular-season meet at the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational, Friday. The men finished 24th in the 8k championship race, outpacing nationally-ranked Gonzaga (14th ranked), while the women placed 30th in the 6k. In the B races, the Bronco women captured a top-five finish, and the men took 13th.
Broncos Take Three Points In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. – Boise State women's soccer traveled to Fresno and left with three points in the Mountain West standings, defeating the Bulldogs 1-0 Thursday evening. In the early stages of the match the Broncos defended a handful of Bulldog chances to keep the scoreboard clear. Then in the 13th minute a Bronco corner kick was played short to Morgan Stone, who dribbled down the touchline and chipped a ball to Jocelyn Stephens who volleyed it in for the opener.
Ticket Sales Open for Capital City Classic Against Washington State
BOISE, Idaho – Ticket sales for the Capital City Classic, presented by Idaho Central Credit Union, has opened to the public, Idaho Central Arena announced on Wednesday. The downtown Boise arena is hosting and managing the ticket operations for the neutral-site game. Boise State men's basketball will face Washington...
