FRESNO, Calif. – Boise State women's soccer traveled to Fresno and left with three points in the Mountain West standings, defeating the Bulldogs 1-0 Thursday evening. In the early stages of the match the Broncos defended a handful of Bulldog chances to keep the scoreboard clear. Then in the 13th minute a Bronco corner kick was played short to Morgan Stone, who dribbled down the touchline and chipped a ball to Jocelyn Stephens who volleyed it in for the opener.

