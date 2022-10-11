ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

iusbpreface.net

Active Minds mental health club plans year ahead

On Sept. 22, IU South Bend’s chapter of Active Minds held their first meeting of the semester to discuss plans for the year ahead and areas of interest for students. Active Minds is a national mental health nonprofit organization that seeks to break the stigma surrounding mental health. Their goal is to bring awareness to mental health in a way that inspires students to seek help and promote open discussion.
SOUTH BEND, IN
iusbpreface.net

Meet the Staff: Benjamin Ward

Hi. I’m Benjamin, a junior here at IU South Bend. I am a communication studies major with a focus on journalism and a minor in music. You will often see me running across campus as I attempt to arrive fashionably late to my class. Though I am often running a few minutes behind, I am so passionate about feeding my curiosity with education.
SOUTH BEND, IN
iusbpreface.net

Meet new student Fernanda Lima França Piersanti

You may not know that the school has also been providing its services to our friends across the country and world. One of these is a student named Fernanda, who joined us from Brazil this school year to pursue her Master of Social Work. Staff-Writer. IU South Bend proudly boasts...
SOUTH BEND, IN
iusbpreface.net

Get your IU on this Spirit Week

IU South Bend Student Life will host Spirit Week on campus from Oct. 3 through Oct. 6. IU South Bend Student Life will host Spirit Week on campus from Oct. 3 through Oct. 6. During Spirit Week, students are invited to participate in dressing for themes as well as encouraged to participate in activities taking place on campus. Read on for the week’s itinerary.
SOUTH BEND, IN
South Bend, IN
South Bend, IN
iusbpreface.net

Painting & prevention

On Tuesday Sept. 20, IU South Bend’s sorority Alpha Sigma Tau hosted an event in the SAC to bring more attention to suicide prevention. The goal for the event was to spread awareness and to educate while allowing listening students to participate in a relaxing task. September is a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
iusbpreface.net

South Bend Unity Gardens welcomes student volunteers￼

Why is the Hulk considered a very good gardener? Because he’s got green thumbs! But the Hulk doesn’t have to be the only green thumbed hero – the Unity Gardens of South Bend invites you to join them. Bring yourself, a friend or a family member (tools are provided) and help plant all sorts of vegetables from tomatoes, peppers and lettuce to peas, kale and turnips. Your hard work won’t go unnoticed – you are welcome to take any delicious home grown food back with you when you leave.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

YMCA O'Brien Center holds ribbon cutting ceremony

The YMCA O'Brien Center in South Bend celebrated its newly renovated facilities tonight by inviting the public to an official ribbon cutting ceremony. The renovations were needed after a membership more than doubled, following the partnership between YMCA and South Bend O'Brien Fitness Center. The renovations include updated and expanded...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Principal of Bremen High School announces retirement

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The principal of Bremen High School is retiring after decades on the job. Bruce Jennings worked for Bremen Public Schools for 43 years. Superintendent Dr. Jim White says Jennings elected to retire, pending board approval. Andrew Rhode will be taking over as principal.
BREMEN, IN
Inside Indiana Business

South Bend VPA: ‘We’re not slowing down’

South Bend Venues Parks & Arts has been awarded the 2022 National Gold Medal Award for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management from the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration. The award honors the department’s excellence in long-range planning, resource management and innovative approaches to offer superior park and recreation services. SBVPA Executive Director Aaron Perri says the award is the highest possible recognition in the industry, and the city’s efforts to earn it are just the beginning.
SOUTH BEND, IN
nwi.life

Four Winds South Bend Tour of Progress

Four Winds Casino in South Bend, Indiana is undergoing a major expansion, turning the casino into a casino resort. The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and its Four Wind Casinos held a private tour of progress on October 12, 2022. Frank Freedman, Chief Operating Officer of Four Winds Casinos, conducted...
SOUTH BEND, IN
NewsBreak
Education
swmichigandining.com

2nd Hand Smoke

Friday nights in the fall are my favorite. I pick up a little extra OT every week with an additional assignment and it’s work I actually enjoy. I work my normal 9-5 shift then head out without a co-worker to tackle the additional duties. There’s usually a little bit of traveling away from Kalamazoo involved and since I’m alone, I always look for opportunities to find new places to eat.
MATTAWAN, MI
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Benton Harbor (MI)

Benton Harbor in Berrien County is just three miles from St. Joseph Town, Michigan, United States. It has a size of twelve square kilometers and a population of 9,103 in 2022. The town might not be much sizeable, but it has many attractions. These attractions include wineries that make excellent...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo Public Schools bus crashes in ditch, 2 students hurt

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Parents of a Kalamazoo County elementary school demanded answers after a school bus ended up in a ditch near an apartment complex nearly a week ago. Over a dozen Woods Lake Elementary School students were on the bus when it crashed into a ditch off Dragonfly Road in the Canterbury Homes Apartment complex in Oshtemo Township Oct. 5.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

Salem’s Haunted House opens in South Bend this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some Michiana homeowners are gearing up for Halloween in big ways, including one South Bend man who created a haunted house in his backyard. Tim Seward started ‘Salem’s Haunted House’ 5 five years ago, and he’s expanded every year since. The...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Ledgeview Brewing Co. Now Has A Food Truck

Ledgeview Brewing Co. has made it easier for food lovers to taste their product beyond the restaurant’s Warren Street location in Warsaw. The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting for Ledgeview’s food truck on Thursday. Craig McLaren, who owns Ledgeview with his wife Abby, said they’ve already...
WARSAW, IN

