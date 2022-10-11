Why is the Hulk considered a very good gardener? Because he’s got green thumbs! But the Hulk doesn’t have to be the only green thumbed hero – the Unity Gardens of South Bend invites you to join them. Bring yourself, a friend or a family member (tools are provided) and help plant all sorts of vegetables from tomatoes, peppers and lettuce to peas, kale and turnips. Your hard work won’t go unnoticed – you are welcome to take any delicious home grown food back with you when you leave.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO