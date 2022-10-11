Read full article on original website
Meet the Staff: Benjamin Ward
Hi. I’m Benjamin, a junior here at IU South Bend. I am a communication studies major with a focus on journalism and a minor in music. You will often see me running across campus as I attempt to arrive fashionably late to my class. Though I am often running a few minutes behind, I am so passionate about feeding my curiosity with education.
Active Minds mental health club plans year ahead
On Sept. 22, IU South Bend’s chapter of Active Minds held their first meeting of the semester to discuss plans for the year ahead and areas of interest for students. Active Minds is a national mental health nonprofit organization that seeks to break the stigma surrounding mental health. Their goal is to bring awareness to mental health in a way that inspires students to seek help and promote open discussion.
Meet new student Fernanda Lima França Piersanti
You may not know that the school has also been providing its services to our friends across the country and world. One of these is a student named Fernanda, who joined us from Brazil this school year to pursue her Master of Social Work. Staff-Writer. IU South Bend proudly boasts...
South Bend Unity Gardens welcomes student volunteers￼
Why is the Hulk considered a very good gardener? Because he’s got green thumbs! But the Hulk doesn’t have to be the only green thumbed hero – the Unity Gardens of South Bend invites you to join them. Bring yourself, a friend or a family member (tools are provided) and help plant all sorts of vegetables from tomatoes, peppers and lettuce to peas, kale and turnips. Your hard work won’t go unnoticed – you are welcome to take any delicious home grown food back with you when you leave.
Painting & prevention
On Tuesday Sept. 20, IU South Bend’s sorority Alpha Sigma Tau hosted an event in the SAC to bring more attention to suicide prevention. The goal for the event was to spread awareness and to educate while allowing listening students to participate in a relaxing task. September is a...
Get your IU on this Spirit Week
IU South Bend Student Life will host Spirit Week on campus from Oct. 3 through Oct. 6. IU South Bend Student Life will host Spirit Week on campus from Oct. 3 through Oct. 6. During Spirit Week, students are invited to participate in dressing for themes as well as encouraged to participate in activities taking place on campus. Read on for the week’s itinerary.
Upcoming Halloween events in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Here is a look at some of the Halloween events coming up in Elkhart!. On Saturday, there will be a “Trunk or Treat” at Island Park from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Also on Saturday, there will be another “Trunk or Treat” at South...
MarMain Apartments receives city investment for renovations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend will play a financial role in the $4.5 million renovations of an old apartment building north of downtown. The MarMain was built as a hotel back in 1922. It has five stories and 135 apartments. It also has a lot...
Howard Park welcomes statue of Harriet Tubman
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Venues Parks and Arts held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new statue of Harriet Tubman. The statue at Howard Park was honored with a brief history of Tubman’s fearless dedication to the underground railroad and leading escaped slaves to freedom. There was...
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month: meet Misel Ramirez Vasoli a counselor who brings Mexican heritage to her passion for helping others￼￼￼
Any IU South Bend student who lives on campus might think crossing that big red bridge – especially during blustery fall and winter weather – is a chore. For Misel Ramirez Vasoli, a practitioner in our Student Counseling Center, it probably seems like a walk in the park: when she went to college, she crossed a bridge that connected two countries.
Principal of Bremen High School announces retirement
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The principal of Bremen High School is retiring after decades on the job. Bruce Jennings worked for Bremen Public Schools for 43 years. Superintendent Dr. Jim White says Jennings elected to retire, pending board approval. Andrew Rhode will be taking over as principal.
Monterrey Mexican Bar & Grill on probation for numerous health code violations
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka restaurant is on probation after the St. Joseph County Department of Health found numerous health code violations during a recent inspection. The health department went to Monterrey Mexican Bar & Grill after receiving complaints of people getting sick. An inspector visited the restaurant in...
Salem’s Haunted House opens in South Bend this weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some Michiana homeowners are gearing up for Halloween in big ways, including one South Bend man who created a haunted house in his backyard. Tim Seward started ‘Salem’s Haunted House’ 5 five years ago, and he’s expanded every year since. The...
Formerly House of David, Eden Springs Park in Benton Harbor Offering Halloween Train Rides
We've talked a lot before about the House of David in Benton Harbor and the storied history they made in Southwest Michigan, but these last few months of 2022 they'll be focusing their energy on helping people ring in the holidays. Now known as Eden Springs Park located at 739...
Farm Animals Die in Barn Fire
(La Porte County, IN) - Several horses belonging to children in 4-H were among the farm animals perishing in a LaPorte County pole barn fire this morning. Kankakee Township volunteer firefighters responded just after 6 AM to 2828 N. 500 East in Rolling Prairie. At least four of the five...
Missing inmate found in northwest Indiana correctional facility
WESTVILLE, Ind. — Law enforcement is searching for an inmate who was reported missing inside a northwest Indiana jail. The inmate, 31-year-old Dustin Lappin, was found to be missing during Westville Correctional Facility’s morning census count on Oct. 14, according to the Indiana Department of Corrections. Lappin is...
Ask the Doctor: Itchy skin, bruises, flat feet
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions. Question #1 (from Kara): What do you recommend for dry, itchy skin? I moisturize multiple times a day and it doesn’t seem to help.”
Ledgeview Brewing Co. Now Has A Food Truck
Ledgeview Brewing Co. has made it easier for food lovers to taste their product beyond the restaurant’s Warren Street location in Warsaw. The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting for Ledgeview’s food truck on Thursday. Craig McLaren, who owns Ledgeview with his wife Abby, said they’ve already...
Kalamazoo Public Schools bus crashes in ditch, 2 students hurt
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Parents of a Kalamazoo County elementary school demanded answers after a school bus ended up in a ditch near an apartment complex nearly a week ago. Over a dozen Woods Lake Elementary School students were on the bus when it crashed into a ditch off Dragonfly Road in the Canterbury Homes Apartment complex in Oshtemo Township Oct. 5.
Complaints of Mice at Prison
(Westville, IN) - Complaints about mice at the prison in Westville are under investigation, according to Annie Goeller, spokesperson for the Indiana Department of Correction. The investigation is in response to complaints from people like Tonya King, who said her loved one had told her some hair-raising stories about mice in his cell and elsewhere in prison since arriving there over a month ago.
