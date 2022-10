South Carolina’s celebrated big band ensemble shines spotlight on featured members. The SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble, under the direction of Music Director Robert Gardiner, opens the 22/23 Season with SPOTLIGHT on October 22, 2022 at 7:30 PM at Harbison Theatre (Irmo, SC). This concert features the SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble, a 20-piece big band that is comprised of some of the most outstanding jazz musicians, soloists, and bandleaders from across the Carolinas.

