Read full article on original website
Related
Developers Make History, Sell Out Black-Owned Micro Home Community in Less Than 2 Months
The group of African American real estate developers who are building a Black-owned micro home community called South Park Cottages in College Park, Georgia, were able to sell out all of their award-winning-designed, technologically-advanced micro homes in just 50 days. The community, which was built to allow residents to live...
Elite Daily
Corporate Workplaces Are Traumatizing Black Women
When I graduated with my master of theological studies degree from Harvard University, I thought that the world would open up for me. Yet, despite my credentials, during my first job out of graduate school as a diversity program manager, I was tokenized and underestimated: My colleagues talked down to me, assuming I lacked basic professionalism and competency. While my LGBTQ+ trainings were well-received by the students I served, certain co-workers would describe my trainings as “hyper” and “unfocused.” At the same time, my company was eager to show me off. They were excited to have a Black Queer woman on the team, but failed to invest in my talent, support my work, or provide professional development opportunities. I persevered, working hard to grow, but the more I succeeded, the worse things got. I quickly moved from being the shiny new hire to being dismissed and isolated.
Kitchen and Bath Design News
Legacy of a Corporate Giant
The kitchen and bath industry lost a transformational leader and corporate giant last month with the passing, at age 83, of Kohler Co. Executive Chairman Herbert V. Kohler, Jr., whose bold ideas, indomitable spirit and extraordinary breadth of contributions left an indelible imprint on the nation’s housing and residential remodeling markets.
Essence
Deloitte US Announces $1.5 Billion Investment To Bolster The Black Workforce
The 10-year commitment is aimed at boosting education and workforce development, financial inclusion, and health equity for Black Americans. Pervasive opportunity gaps have widened the already vast racial wealth chasm between Black Americans and other racial groups. Sweeping action is needed to change this, and it looks like Deloitte is putting money where its mouth is.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Melinda French Gates says MacKenzie Scott's 'trust-based' approach to philanthropy is 'a great model' that could inspire others to give
MacKenzie Scott has donated over $12 billion since signing the Giving Pledge, vowing to give away most of her wealth to philanthropy in her lifetime.
Billionaire Byron Allen Makes History With Most Expensive Home Purchase By An African-American in the U.S.
The media mogul has purchased a home in Malibu's Paradise Cove for $100 million, the neighborhood's most expensive real estate transaction this year. Malibu’s Paradise Cove neighborhood is getting a new resident: billionaire media mogul Byron Allen. The Los Angeles-based Allen Media Group / Entertainment Studios chairman and CEO,...
A Look Inside Crocs’ Company Culture Where the ‘Come As You Are’ Tagline Is Brought to Life
For Crocs president Michelle Poole, a brand has to stand behind its message. “I believe very strongly that in order to be a truly authentic brand, you can’t just have a consumer facing tagline,” she said. “It starts from the inside out.” That is the case for Crocs’ go-to line, “Come As You Are,” which is not only projected to consumers, but more importantly, resonates inside the company. Internally, Crocs operates within three main pillars: Comfort for All People, Comfort Without Carbon and Comfort for Our Communities, each respectively centered on inclusivity, sustainability and philanthropy, explained Poole. “The inclusivity part is where...
nftgators.com
dYdX Foundation Announces Former ConsenSys Senior Exec Charles d’Haussy as CEO
Charles d’Haussy led ConsenSys’ APAC growth efforts and global business development. He has experience as an entrepreneur, a fintech startup executive, and the head of fintech with the Hong Kong government. In his new role, d’Haussy will develop the dYdX protocol, community, and dYdX DAO. The dYdX...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
getnews.info
Young Wealth, Inc. Founder Brittany Young Mentors Female Financial Leaders to Close More Sales
After more than a decade of working corporate jobs, Brittany Young created Young Wealth, Inc. in 2017, dedicating her attention to mentoring other entrepreneurs to generate more sales and grow their businesses. Young Wealth, Inc. Founder Brittany Young traveled a rough path to get where she is today as the...
Essence
Forget Quiet Quitting—It’s Job Cuffing Season
'Quiet quitting' has been all the rage in which workers lay plans to slowly transition out of their jobs, but amid a looming recession, new data is painting a different picture. You may have heard of cuffing season in terms of dating, but apparently it’s applicable to the workplace as...
Essence
Diversifying The Fashion Industry Started With Black Models
Iman and Marcellas Reynolds, executive producers of “Supreme Models”, sit down with ESSENCE to discuss the industry’s evolution. In the close-knit industry of fashion, one’s success is not usually based on capability, it’s more so dependent on accessibility. Over the last few years, we’ve witnessed the industry’s doors creep open, which has brought more Black designers, Black stylists, Black photographers, trans, non-binary, and curvy models to the forefront. However, don’t get it twisted, they’ve always existed —they just haven’t always been welcomed to a seat at the table.
Top Hat Welcomes Nicole Taylor, Silicon Valley Community Foundation CEO and Former University Dean, to its Board of Directors
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Top Hat, a market leader in student engagement solutions in higher education, is delighted to welcome Nicole Taylor to its Board of Directors. As an independent board member, Taylor’s unique combination of higher education executive leadership and commitment to championing issues of social equity will be invaluable in guiding Top Hat’s mission to empower educators to deliver personalized, meaningful, and equitable learning for every student in every course. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005133/en/ Nicole Taylor, CEO of the Silicon Valley Community Foundation and new member of the Top Hat Board of Directors. (Photo: Business Wire)
Essence
DDG Does Not Want To Box Himself Into The YouTube Space, And We Support Him
The rapper recently released his album, ‘It’s Not Me, It’s You,’ on September 30. Oh, YouTube – you just had to be there. From singer-songwriter Tori Kelly and rap sensation Megan Thee Stallion to beauty influencer Jackie Aina, the video streaming platform was once a place where talents were shared, stories were told, and safe spaces were curated for fun content of all kinds for everyone of every niche to behold. Now, the label of “YouTuber” has almost been disbanded as our favorite content creators are peeking their heads from out of the narrow lane and embarking on new adventures in entrepreneurship, music, brand deals, and more. For DDG, this meant using his platform to show his audience what his music skills are made of.
salestechstar.com
Botminds Announces Fusion 2022, a Partner Conference for the Best Minds in Intelligent Automation
A partner conference, to be held on 09 November 2022, to exchange automation insights and showcase business outcomes of leveraging Botminds AI. Botminds Inc., a leader in Intelligent Automation, will host “Fusion 2022,” its inaugural partnership conference on 09-Nov-2022 at 10:00 AM IST (08-Nov-2022 at 11:30 PM ET). The virtual event will assemble the best, to re-invent the Intelligent Automation (IA) space. Fusion 2022 will feature speakers from the Botminds partner ecosystem, demonstrated case studies and deep insights for practitioners in the Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) and IA. The event will also highlight skills teams must master to stay competitive and engaged to hyper-automate document heavy processes.
Essence
How CultureCon Founder Imani Ellis Is Creating A Homecoming Community For Creatives
This year’s CultureCon NYC had over 100 speakers including Taraji P. Henson and Tracee Ellis Ross. Concepted out of an apartment in New York, CultureCon became a conference for creatives of color founded by Imani Ellis in 2017. The idea for CultureCon came out of Ellis’ desire to foster a community where creatives could learn from one another. “There weren’t many spaces where I could connect and share resources with others, so I started it in my apartment not knowing it would grow into a larger event”, Ellis told Girls United while recounting her experience.
Toshiba’s Retail Division Continues Investment in the Store of the Future with Key Leadership Appointment
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Retail technology executive Yevgeni Tsirulnik has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Innovation and Incubation for Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. His expanded role is focused on accelerating innovation, incubating new partners, and building the company’s service offerings to help drive the digitalization of retail customers across its global footprint. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005033/en/ Retail Technology Executive Yevgeni Tsirulnik to Lead Innovation and Incubation for Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
Generation Z Lags Behind Millennials in Digital Restaurant Ordering
Members of Generation Z may have grown up with technology, but new PYMNTS data finds it’s actually the previous generation that’s spearheading the restaurant industry’s digital shift. Research from PYMNTS’ study “Super Apps for the Super Connected,” created in collaboration with PayPal and derived from a survey...
Who are the 2022 MacArthur 'genius grant' fellows?
A specialist in plastic waste management, artists, musicians, computer scientists, and a poet-ornithologist who advocates for Black people in nature are among this year’s 25 winners of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation’s prestigious fellowships known as “genius grants” that honor discipline-bending and society-changing people whose work offers inspiration and insight. The Chicago-based foundation announced Wednesday that it increased the “no strings attached” award amount each receive from $625,000 to $800,000 over five years.The 2022 fellows are: Jennifer Carlson, 40, Tucson, Arizona, sociologist whose research traces the evolution of gun culture in the U.S. Paul Chan, 49,...
hospitalitytech.com
At MURTEC Executive Summit: Robots Rise Up: Automation Enhances Operations & Revenue
AT MURTEC Executive Summit on November 3, leading brands take to the stage to share their experiences with robots and robots as a service models (RaaS) in the not-to-be-missed session, Robots Rise Up: Automation Enhances Operations & Revenue. Panelists include:. Mike Guinan, VP of Operations Services, White Castle. The QSR...
Comments / 3