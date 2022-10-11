ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 3

Related
Elite Daily

Corporate Workplaces Are Traumatizing Black Women

When I graduated with my master of theological studies degree from Harvard University, I thought that the world would open up for me. Yet, despite my credentials, during my first job out of graduate school as a diversity program manager, I was tokenized and underestimated: My colleagues talked down to me, assuming I lacked basic professionalism and competency. While my LGBTQ+ trainings were well-received by the students I served, certain co-workers would describe my trainings as “hyper” and “unfocused.” At the same time, my company was eager to show me off. They were excited to have a Black Queer woman on the team, but failed to invest in my talent, support my work, or provide professional development opportunities. I persevered, working hard to grow, but the more I succeeded, the worse things got. I quickly moved from being the shiny new hire to being dismissed and isolated.
ECONOMY
Kitchen and Bath Design News

Legacy of a Corporate Giant

The kitchen and bath industry lost a transformational leader and corporate giant last month with the passing, at age 83, of Kohler Co. Executive Chairman Herbert V. Kohler, Jr., whose bold ideas, indomitable spirit and extraordinary breadth of contributions left an indelible imprint on the nation’s housing and residential remodeling markets.
BUSINESS
Essence

Deloitte US Announces $1.5 Billion Investment To Bolster The Black Workforce

The 10-year commitment is aimed at boosting education and workforce development, financial inclusion, and health equity for Black Americans. Pervasive opportunity gaps have widened the already vast racial wealth chasm between Black Americans and other racial groups. Sweeping action is needed to change this, and it looks like Deloitte is putting money where its mouth is.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Business Industry#Linus Business#Racism#Smallbusiness Industry#The New Voices Foundation
Footwear News

A Look Inside Crocs’ Company Culture Where the ‘Come As You Are’ Tagline Is Brought to Life

For Crocs president Michelle Poole, a brand has to stand behind its message. “I believe very strongly that in order to be a truly authentic brand, you can’t just have a consumer facing tagline,” she said. “It starts from the inside out.” That is the case for Crocs’ go-to line, “Come As You Are,” which is not only projected to consumers, but more importantly, resonates inside the company. Internally, Crocs operates within three main pillars: Comfort for All People, Comfort Without Carbon and Comfort for Our Communities, each respectively centered on inclusivity, sustainability and philanthropy, explained Poole. “The inclusivity part is where...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Essence

Forget Quiet Quitting—It’s Job Cuffing Season

'Quiet quitting' has been all the rage in which workers lay plans to slowly transition out of their jobs, but amid a looming recession, new data is painting a different picture. You may have heard of cuffing season in terms of dating, but apparently it’s applicable to the workplace as...
ECONOMY
Essence

Diversifying The Fashion Industry Started With Black Models

Iman and Marcellas Reynolds, executive producers of “Supreme Models”, sit down with ESSENCE to discuss the industry’s evolution. In the close-knit industry of fashion, one’s success is not usually based on capability, it’s more so dependent on accessibility. Over the last few years, we’ve witnessed the industry’s doors creep open, which has brought more Black designers, Black stylists, Black photographers, trans, non-binary, and curvy models to the forefront. However, don’t get it twisted, they’ve always existed —they just haven’t always been welcomed to a seat at the table.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Associated Press

Top Hat Welcomes Nicole Taylor, Silicon Valley Community Foundation CEO and Former University Dean, to its Board of Directors

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Top Hat, a market leader in student engagement solutions in higher education, is delighted to welcome Nicole Taylor to its Board of Directors. As an independent board member, Taylor’s unique combination of higher education executive leadership and commitment to championing issues of social equity will be invaluable in guiding Top Hat’s mission to empower educators to deliver personalized, meaningful, and equitable learning for every student in every course. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005133/en/ Nicole Taylor, CEO of the Silicon Valley Community Foundation and new member of the Top Hat Board of Directors. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Essence

DDG Does Not Want To Box Himself Into The YouTube Space, And We Support Him

The rapper recently released his album, ‘It’s Not Me, It’s You,’ on September 30. Oh, YouTube – you just had to be there. From singer-songwriter Tori Kelly and rap sensation Megan Thee Stallion to beauty influencer Jackie Aina, the video streaming platform was once a place where talents were shared, stories were told, and safe spaces were curated for fun content of all kinds for everyone of every niche to behold. Now, the label of “YouTuber” has almost been disbanded as our favorite content creators are peeking their heads from out of the narrow lane and embarking on new adventures in entrepreneurship, music, brand deals, and more. For DDG, this meant using his platform to show his audience what his music skills are made of.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
salestechstar.com

Botminds Announces Fusion 2022, a Partner Conference for the Best Minds in Intelligent Automation

A partner conference, to be held on 09 November 2022, to exchange automation insights and showcase business outcomes of leveraging Botminds AI. Botminds Inc., a leader in Intelligent Automation, will host “Fusion 2022,” its inaugural partnership conference on 09-Nov-2022 at 10:00 AM IST (08-Nov-2022 at 11:30 PM ET). The virtual event will assemble the best, to re-invent the Intelligent Automation (IA) space. Fusion 2022 will feature speakers from the Botminds partner ecosystem, demonstrated case studies and deep insights for practitioners in the Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) and IA. The event will also highlight skills teams must master to stay competitive and engaged to hyper-automate document heavy processes.
TECHNOLOGY
Essence

How CultureCon Founder Imani Ellis Is Creating A Homecoming Community For Creatives

This year’s CultureCon NYC had over 100 speakers including Taraji P. Henson and Tracee Ellis Ross. Concepted out of an apartment in New York, CultureCon became a conference for creatives of color founded by Imani Ellis in 2017. The idea for CultureCon came out of Ellis’ desire to foster a community where creatives could learn from one another. “There weren’t many spaces where I could connect and share resources with others, so I started it in my apartment not knowing it would grow into a larger event”, Ellis told Girls United while recounting her experience.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Toshiba’s Retail Division Continues Investment in the Store of the Future with Key Leadership Appointment

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Retail technology executive Yevgeni Tsirulnik has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Innovation and Incubation for Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. His expanded role is focused on accelerating innovation, incubating new partners, and building the company’s service offerings to help drive the digitalization of retail customers across its global footprint. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005033/en/ Retail Technology Executive Yevgeni Tsirulnik to Lead Innovation and Incubation for Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
PYMNTS

Generation Z Lags Behind Millennials in Digital Restaurant Ordering

Members of Generation Z may have grown up with technology, but new PYMNTS data finds it’s actually the previous generation that’s spearheading the restaurant industry’s digital shift. Research from PYMNTS’ study “Super Apps for the Super Connected,” created in collaboration with PayPal and derived from a survey...
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Who are the 2022 MacArthur 'genius grant' fellows?

A specialist in plastic waste management, artists, musicians, computer scientists, and a poet-ornithologist who advocates for Black people in nature are among this year’s 25 winners of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation’s prestigious fellowships known as “genius grants” that honor discipline-bending and society-changing people whose work offers inspiration and insight. The Chicago-based foundation announced Wednesday that it increased the “no strings attached” award amount each receive from $625,000 to $800,000 over five years.The 2022 fellows are: Jennifer Carlson, 40, Tucson, Arizona, sociologist whose research traces the evolution of gun culture in the U.S. Paul Chan, 49,...
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy