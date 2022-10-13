Amazon Prime Day board game sales live - get money off new and old favorites

We weren't expecting to see discounts start rolling in until November, but the biggest retailer in the world had other ideas with its Amazon board game sales. Not that we're complaining, of course. Until the end of today (October 12), you can save on everything from Mysterium to Magic: The Gathering.

In fact, this event has been particularly generous to the world of tabletop. Of all the offers we've seen so far, a good chunk have been Amazon board game sales. That's why we're rounding up our favorite ones here. It's all about saving you time by pointing out the most essential purchases.

Just remember, you'll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of these reductions. Luckily, those who aren't can temporarily sign up for the 30 day free trial in the US or UK. Besides helping you avoid the normal $14.99 / £8.99 monthly fee, it allows you to get involved in what will likely be the best savings before 2022's Black Friday board game deals kick off at the end of November.

Star Wars Outer Rim - now $41.99 (was $74.99) at Amazon

Ever wanted to be Han Solo or Boba Fett? Now's you're chance. This tabletop epic about making end's meet at the edge of the galaxy has been slashed by over 40% to make it a much more tempting $41.99 at Amazon . That's just a dollar off its lowest price too, and the cheapest it's been since October 2021.

Azul puzzle board game - now $22.49 (was $39.99) at Amazon

As you might be able to tell from our glowing Azul review , we're big fans of this one at GamesRadar+ HQ. With that in mind, being able to get it for $22.49 at Amazon (a discount of $17.60) is a no-brainer for us to recommend… particularly if you want a gift for puzzle-loving family members. While it has been cheaper in the past, that was back in October 2021 and hasn't been matched since. In fact, we've barely seen it go below $24 in the entirety of this year.

MTG Streets of New Capenna Commander Deck Bedecked Brokers - now $17.99 (was $44) at Amazon

That's a cracking offer on one of the latest MTG decks, and you're saving an impressive $26 in total now that it's $17.99 at Amazon in the Amazon Prime Day board game sales. Although this is the minimal packaging version without a fancy box, it still includes the same 100 cards. Plus, you're getting Bedecked Brokers - a solid Commander option that revolves around the Green, Blue, and White Mana types - for its lowest price by just under $10. Alternatively, you can opt for another New Capenna Commander Deck, Cabaretti Cacophany, for $23.49 at Amazon instead of $44.

7 Wonders Architects strategy game - now $27.99 (was $49.99) at Amazon

This is one our surprise favorites from 2022 thanks to its accessible strategy gameplay that anyone can get to grips with, so seeing it tumble to its lowest ever price by around $7 shows that the Amazon Prime board game sales mean business. This spinoff has never been cheaper than $34.99, so getting it for $27.99 at Amazon (a $22 saving in total) isn't an opportunity to pass up.

Mysterium co-op game - now $27.29 (was $54.99) at Amazon

One of the better - and more popular - co-op games on shelves right now has been hit with a mighty $27.70 discount, bringing it to a dangerously reasonable $27.29 at Amazon . While that isn't Mysterium's lowest ever price, this is the cheapest it's been since the end of 2021. As such, the offer gives us a very strong start to the Amazon Prime Day board game sales. And because this one has you working alongside a ghost to solve their murder, it's probably one of the quirkier entries as well.

Wingspan strategy game - now $47.33 (was $65) at Amazon

Alright, so this game's theme might not light your world on fire at first glance. But trust us, it isn't as dry as it first seems. This is comfortably one of the best games we've played for a long while, and it has the critical reception to show its mettle (it won the prestigious Spiel des Jahres awards a few years ago). Thoroughly chilled out but also very tactical and moreish in a satisfying way, Wingspan is well worth a look for $47.33 at Amazon even if that isn't its lowest price. A cracking entry in today's Amazon Prime Day board game sales.



UK price: £36.59 (was £59.99) at Amazon

Betrayal at House on the Hill 3rd Edition horror game - now $35.69 (was $55.99) at Amazon

The latest version of this horror classic hasn't even been out a year, so seeing it tumble down to its lowest ever price to $35.69 at Amazon in today's Amazon Prime Day board game deals is... well, we suppose you could say it's frightfully good (yes, that was as painful for us as it was for you). As we mentioned in our Betrayal at House on the Hill 3rd Edition review , it's the perfect update to this beloved franchise.



UK price: Now £33.49 (was £41.99) at Amazon

Pandemic co-op board game - now $24.99 (was $39.99) at Amazon

OK, we'll admit that this game always seems to be on sale. And we're always banging on about how great it is. But firstly, $24.99 at Amazon isn't a bad price on what we'd argue is a modern classic. Secondly, its blend of edge-of-your-seat tactics and teamwork has yet to be beaten in the tabletop world. That makes this offer in today's Amazon Prime Day board game deals something of a winner.



UK price: Now £24.99 (was £44.99) at Amazon

Pandemic World of Warcraft strategy board game - now $49.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon

If you'd prefer a more fantastical take on the classic Pandemic series, you can now get a World of Warcraft-themed version inspired by Wrath of the Lich King. Rather than having you fend off diseases, this one has you battling zombies with an all-new (and very appealing) combat system. It's $49.99 at Amazon right now, which is the game's lowest ever price.



UK price: Now £46.99 (was £54) at Amazon

Catan - now $33.49 (was $48.99) at Amazon

This classic family game has been reduced as part of today's Amazon Prime Day board game sales, bringing it down to a dangerously affordable $33.49 at Amazon (for those keeping score, that's 32% less than normal). It's ideal if you want something to play over Thanksgiving, so can highly recommend picking it up now ahead of the Holiday - particularly because it doesn't often drop in price.



UK price: Now £24.99 (was £49.99) at Amazon

Ticket to Ride Europe - now $33.49 (was $59.99) at Amazon

Much like Wingspan, don't let the theme of Ticket to Ride fool you. While trains are all good and well, we wouldn't call ourselves fans - and even we have a great time with this one due to its very relaxing gameplay that has you building railways across Europe for points. You can grab it for a heavily discounted $33.49 at Amazon right now, which is a good chunk less than normal and its lowest price since 2021 (so far as we can tell, anyway). This is another great option for Thanksgiving celebrations in today's Amazon Prime Day board game sales.

Photosynthesis - now $26.99 (was $39.99) at Amazon

There's something delightfully devilish about this game. Now, don't get us wrong - it's very placid in many ways thanks to that woodland theme and bright, vibrant color. But the rush to fill space in the crowded forest and gain points is surprisingly cutthroat, making this a very engaging choice in today's Amazon Prime Day board game deals. You can pick it up for $26.99 at Amazon , which isn't too far off its lowest price.

Throw Throw Burrito by Exploding Kittens - now $15.65 (was $24.99) at Amazon

This is a great game for both adults and children alike, meaning it is fun for all of the family (which is ideal with Thanksgiving and the Holidays coming up). And because this comes from the creators of the very popular tabletop game, Exploding Kittens, it's likely going to be another favorite if you're a fan of that one. However, we rarely see discounts on this product, so act fast if you'd like to pick it up for just over $15 .

The Lord of the Rings: The Card Game Revised Core Set - now $49.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon

The newest edition of The Lord of the Rings card game was one of the most highly anticipated releases of 2022, so getting it for just a dollar off its lowest ever price (it's now $49.99 at Amazon instead of almost $60) is a real win. Especially with Rings of Power on everyone's mind... Anyway, we've been hands-on with this one and it's absolutely gorgeous to look at thanks to beautiful original artwork on each card. When combined with a clever and thoughtful set of mechanics, this is the perfect way to start day two of the Amazon Prime Day board game sales.



UK price: £69.99 £47.95 at Zatu Games

Arkham Horror: The Card Game Revised Core Set - now $49.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon

In another case of a revised edition of a popular card game being reduced (we've clearly got card games on the brain right now), the Arkham Horror adaptation has tumbled by $10 to just $49.99 at Amazon . While that isn't its cheapest price, it's only a few dollars off - as such, today's Amazon Prime Day board game sales offers as good an opportunity as any to get into this series of cosmic horror and Cthulhu shenanigans.



UK price: £69.99 £60.99 at Amazon

Eldritch Horror - now $45.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon

Keeping things cosmic horror, this Arkham Horror spinoff has been discounted by a good chunk in day two of the Amazon Prime Day board game sales (you can now get it for $45.99 at Amazon , which is 25% less than normal). Sure, that's not the cheapest it's ever been. But it's actually the lowest price we've seen since the beginning of 2022, so now's the time to dive in if ever there was one.



UK price: £69.99 £52.75 at Amazon

Stuffed Fables - now $50.99 (was $75.99) at Amazon

Stuffed Fables is adorable, engrossing... and expensive. With that in mind, a big ol' price cut to $50.99 at Amazon is just what the doctor ordered (metaphorically, at least). That's the cheapest this storybook adventure has been since late 2021 or even early 2022, so we wouldn't advise 'sleeping' on this one if you've ever had your eye on it. Was that a terrible pun based on the bedtime story theme of this game? Yes. Yes, it was. We're terribly sorry. We'll do better next time.



UK price: £75.99 £57.94 at Amazon

Pandemic Legacy Season 0 - now $50.52 (was $79.99) at Amazon

Finished the original Pandemic or unsure if its theme is a little too on the nose these days? Season 0 - which has been very handily discounted to $50.52 at Amazon - comes highly recommended. A prequel to the other games, it's set in the Cold War and has you rooting out spies rather than diseases (complete with sticker disguises you can put on your character card, including obligatory moustaches). That's the cheapest it's ever been, so you won't get a better shot at this version of Pandemic before Black Friday. The Amazon Prime Day board game sales won't last too much longer either, and that means you're running out of time to take advantage of this offer.



UK price: £79.99 £53.90 at Chaos Cards

MTG Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Upgrades Unleashed Commander Deck - now $24.49 (was $38.88) at Amazon

The Amazon Prime Day board game sales have been surprisingly strong where MTG is concerned, and that's exemplified by this offer on a Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Commander Deck. You can currently pick up Upgrades Unleashed for $24.49 at Amazon , which is a bulky 37% off for those keeping score. This Red and Green set may be in minimal packaging, but you're still getting the same 100 cards.



UK price: £28.82 £25 at Amazon

Twilight Imperium 4th Edition - now $121.99 (was $164.99) at Amazon

There's no mistaking it - that's one massive game, with an equally enormous price tag. That's why we're grateful for it to have come down in price (even just a little) in the Amazon Prime Day board game sales. You can currently pick it up for $121.99 at Amazon , which is still a wince-inducing cost, but it's a whole lot better than nearly $165.



UK price: £164.99 £118.79 at Amazon

Exploding Kittens - now $11.68 (was $20) at Amazon

What do long back hair, cats, bombs, and goats have in common? Absolutely nothing, but they all feature in the amusingly ridiculous Exploding Kittens card game. It's been slashed to $11.68 at Amazon , which is a very respectable 42% saving on a must-have party game. If you've not tried it yet, we'd highly recommend changing that in today's Amazon Prime Day board game sales.



UK price: £19.99 £11.69 at Amazon

Risk: Shadow Forces - now $50.99 (was $72.99) at Amazon

Legacy games (where your decisions matter and actions carry across from one session to another) are all the rage nowadays, but did you know it all started with Risk? Now the series has returned to the idea with the brand-new Shadow Forces, which is currently $50.99 at Amazon in the discounts on Prime Day board games. We've never seen it this cheap because it's so new, and that makes this one of the top Amazon Prime Day board game sales we've encountered in the last two days.



UK price: £61.99 at Hasbro Pulse

What Next - now $39.99 (was $49.99) at Amazon

Developer Big Potato Games are some of the best in the biz at party games that everyone will want to get involved in, and one of its latest efforts is the most memorable yet. That's because it plays out like an adventure book where you go to different pages depending on what you do, only the challenges are physical puzzles and the storylines are gloriously absurd. Accordingly, a reduction to $39.99 at Amazon is one worth singling out in today's Prime Day board games roundup.



UK price: £39.99 at Amazon

Here to Slay - now $12.99 (was $20) at Amazon

When we first saw the cute artwork, we didn't expect the game within to be so ferocious. Here to Slay is an arresting card battler where you're defeating monsters with adorable heroes, and it being $12.99 at Amazon rather than $20 makes it veer ever-closer to impulse-purchase territory. Because of how many big hitters have already been included in today's roundup of Prime Day board games on sale, our wallets are very upset with us right now (dammit Amazon Prime Day board game sales, why did you have to be so good?).



UK price: £19.99 at Amazon

Marvel Villainous: Mischief and Malice - now $20.49 (was $29.99) at Amazon

Even though we'd argue that it's better when used with the original Marvel Villainous, this standalone expansion - or 'expandalone', to use the publisher's term - can be played by itself as a one-off product. Available for the low, low price of much less than normal ( $20.49 at Amazon , to be precise), this is one of the more surprising Prime Day board games on offer because it's never been so cheap. In fact, the discount in today's Amazon Prime Day board game sales is a record low by a good few dollars.



UK price: £27.99 £22.50 at Magic Madhouse

D&D Campaign Case: Creatures: was $64.99 at Amazon, is now $33.49

There's just a few hours left on this pretty rad saving on a Dungeons & Dragons Campaign Case over at Amazon, as part of the Prime Day Early Access sale. With an almost 50% saving, you can get 64 weighted plastic disks, five sheets of illustrated reusable creature clings, two custom token storage trays, and so much more. So what are you still reading this for? Get over to Amazon and grab this $31 saving while you still can.

D&D Campaign Case Terrain: Was $64.99 and is now just $33.49

Did you know that you've only got a few hours left to grab one of these heavily discounted D&D Campaign Cases? There's a 48% sale over at Amazon right now, so if you want to take your dungeon, city, or wilderness adventure to the next level, you'll want to act fast. This D&D Campaign Case: Terrain pack comes with everything you need to transform your games, and for just a few more hours you'll be able to do so at just $33.49.

Risk: Was $32.99 and is now $19.99 at Amazon.

Everybody knows Risk, but have you played it recently? There's a reason why, over 60 years from its debut, Risk remains one of the best board games ever made – it's a lot of fun! Strategic, challenging, and the sort of experience that will quickly turn friends against one another. Now you can do all of that with $13 off, thanks to this Amazon Prime Day deal. Because it's the year 2022, this version of Risk even comes with Amazon Alexa support and a special Dragon token.

Monopoly: Star Wars Complete Saga Edition: Was $34.99 and is now $29.99 at Amazon

Are you old enough to remember when Monopoly was the ultimate ruiner of family night, and the original breaker of friendships? Well, then you might want to consider introducing a whole new generation to the unending carnage that is Monopoly. The game has a bad rap these days, so perhaps you ought to try this Star Wars themed version – covering the complete saga of films – to pull your friends and family back in. This 14% saving isn't the biggest we've ever seen, but with a lot of holiday events on the near horizon you may want to start preparing.

Alien: Fate of The Nostromo: Was $31.99, and is now 20.99 at Amazon

This you could survive Alien? Well, now you have the chance to find out! With the Alien: Fate of The Nostromo board game, you and your friends take on the roles of the Nostromo crew – including Ripley, Brett, Dallas, Lambert, and Parker – and attempt to scavenge and survive in the ship. Oh, you know, and evade the alien! No two games are alike, and this $10 saving could just make this a great early purchase ahead of the holiday season!

Trekking the National Parks - now $40.00 (was $50.00) at Amazon

A best-seller and award-winner, Trekking the National Parks has up to five players racing to visit a variety of American national parks. This is a family-friendly option that ranks highly as an educational game - all 63 real-life national parks are represented, after all - but it's also highly rated among board game enthusiasts and worth your attention at just $40.00 .

Clue with the Ghost of Mrs. White - now $8.99 (was $12.99) at Amazon

Clue is a classic, whether or not you've got nostalgia for the classic film adaptation, and it's continued to evolve over time. This edition adds the ghost of Mrs. White, a spooky factor who'll aid or harm players on a whim. For extra ambience, the role of Mrs. White can be played through Alexa, giving new life to a familiar board game at just $8.99 .

Boom Again: Boomer Trivia Game About The '50s, '60s and '70s, now $39.96 (was $49.96)

Ah, the board game specifically geared toward the Baby Boomer generation, now 20% off for Prime Day . Look, I am by no means a boomer, but my parents very much are, and I know they would love this game almost as much as they love saving money. Even if you aren't a boomer, if you're a fan of pop culture from earlier eras you might have a lot of fun with this. If all else fails, get it as a gift for the boomer or boomers in your life.