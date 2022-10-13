Amazon Prime Day hard drive and SSD deals live: best discounts on every storage device you will ever need

Amazon has blessed us with a second Prime Day this year, and we’re seeing some amazing hard drive and SSD deals. Whether you’re looking for the best external hard drive or a PS5 SSD, we are seeing discounts on just about any storage device you could wish for. Whether you’re looking to keep ahead of the kerb prior to next month’s discount season, or you’re just wanting to have a look, then you’re in the right place as we have collated all of the best deals.

Keep in mind that you’ll need a Prime membership to take advantage of these discounts. Luckily, we can hook you up with a 30 day free trial available in both the US and UK right now, which means you can take advantage of these exclusive savings without paying the regular $14.99 / £8.99 monthly rate.

Be sure to act quick if you want to take advantage of Amazon Prime day hard drive and SSD deals as these discounts only run until midnight October 12. Another thing to consider is the fact that many other brands are also running deals to compete with Amazon this Prime Day. Fear not, we have collated all of the best deals available from all retailers this Prime Day.

Today's best Amazon Prime Day hard drive and SSD sales in the US

Today's best Amazon Prime Day hard drive and SSD sales in the UK

If you're hoping to grab a new storage device this Prime day then sit back and relax while we do all of the hard work for you. No need to waste time scrolling as we highlight the best deals.

Seagate IronWolf Pro 20TB - was $629.99 now $399.99 at Amazon

We're starting off with a big one, a whopping 20TB drive with a matching whopping $230 discount . If you find yourself always running out of room, especially considering newer games being closer to triple digits in GB storage, then this is an amazing chance to upgrade your storage and never have to think about it again.

SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD - was $249.99 now $124.99 at Amazon

This portable SSD is down to less than half price. You're spending just $124.99 for 1TB of portable, quick-access storage. This drive features up to 1050mb/s read speed and up to 1000mb/s write speed, meaning you get the equivalent of NVMe solid-state performance. This device is also slim, making it easy to transport so you have access to it whenever you need it.

WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming SSD - was $159.99 now $109.99 at Amazon

This saving brings this 1TB SSD to less just under $110 , saving you over 30%. Whether you're looking for a drive for your PS5 or PC, this one will suit your needs. A Gen4 NVMe drive features speeds of up to 7,300mb/s making it fast enough to work alongside any rig or console effectively.

WD_BLACK 1TB SN850 NVMe Internal Gaming SSD Solid State Drive with Heatsink - was $279.99 now $128.90

If you're looking for a PS5 SSD deal then this is the one for you. It comes with a heatsink and is more than 50% off , meaning you get 1TB for less than $130. This is a Gen4 NVMe drive, meaning you can clock in at 7,000mb/s read speed and 5,300mb/s write speed. Although this isn't the lowest price, it is only $20 higher, making it worth purchasing if you're hoping to increase your console storage.

Western Digital 8TB WD Red Plus NAS Internal Hard Drive - was $249.99 now $129.99

If you're after a hard drive but our previous 20TB hard drive deal was just too much for you then fear not, here is a 8TB for less than $130 . It is extremely rare to find this much storage at this price point, so if you need to expand how much your PC can hold then this is your chance to do so without breaking the bank.

WD 4TB My Passport Portable External Hard Drive - was $119.99 now $89.99

Lowest ever price!

You can currently get yourself 4TB of external storage for less than $90 with this deal. This is the lowest ever price we have seen on this drive, so act fast if you'd like to pick it up. This drive is the size of a 'passport' which is given by the name of it, meaning it is easy to transport and take with you no matter where you need it.

Western Digital 1TB WD Blue SA510 SATA Internal Solid State Drive - was $99.99 now $69.99

Here's one for all of my gamers who are still rocking SATA (no shame, I am too!). You can currently get $30 off of this 1TB SSD, which is 30% off. Although SATA drives aren't as fast as the newer NVMe drive, they are certainly cheap and cheerful and get the job done. If your PC still needs a SATA drive then this is a perfect deal to take advantage of.

SAMSUNG T7 Touch Portable SSD 500GB - was $104.99 now $69.99

Lowest ever price!

Not only is this a great option for a cheap SSD, it also comes with fingerprint security so you know everything stored on it is safe. It features the same read and write speeds of a SATA drive, coming in at 1,050MB/s read and 1,000MB/s write speed. This is the lowest price we have ever seen on this drive so if you need a secure way to store your files then this is the deal for you, at only $69.99 .

XPG S40G 1TB RGB 3D NAND PCIe Gen3x4 NVMe was $149.99 now $89.99

Okay, unfortunately I am a sucker for some RGB and if you are too then this is the deal for you. This is an RGB 1TB NVMe SSD, for less than $90 , which actually puts it below the cost of non-RGB alternatives on the market. It is worth noting that this is Gen3 drive meaning you get speeds of up to 3,500MB/s read and write.

Crucial BX500 1TB 3D NAND SATA - was $89.99 now $67.99

For all those SATA users out there (including myself), here's a deal for you. You can currently get just under 24% off of this 1TB SATA drive. Although your speeds are lower than that of an NVMe drive, this is a well priced and reliable drive for those who are looking for a device that is compatible with their rig.

SAMSUNG T7 Shield 1TB, Portable SSD - was $159.99 now $109.99

Another amazing portable SSD hits the shelves and this time from the tech giant, Samsung. This drive is meant to be extremely 'rugged' aka sturdy, making it perfect for those who need a good quality drive on the go. It provides you with an amazing 1TB of storage and is compatible with any device. You get all of this for just $109.99.

WD_BLACK 8TB Gaming Internal Hard Drive - was $219.99, now $139.99

If you're looking an internal hard drive for a great price then this WD_Black HDD is a great option for you. You can get 8TB of storage for just $139.99 , which is a return of the lowest price we have ever seen on this drive. This comes from a company which specialised in gaming storage so you know you're getting a high quality drive.

Crucial X6 2TB Portable SSD - Was $199.99 , now $115.89

If you're looking for a portable SSD then look no further as this massive 2TB drive allows you have access to all of your files on the go. It comes in at just $115.89 , which is a very budget friendly option for a device with this much storage. This is the lowest ever price we have seen on this product so be sure to act fast if you'd like to pick it up.

Corsair MP600 PRO LPX 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe x4 Gen4 SSD - Optimized for PS5 - was $184.99, now $124.99

From one of the biggest gaming brands, Corsair, comes this SSD with heatsink, optimised for PS5. You get 1TB of storage and up to 7,100MB/s read times for less than $125 . This is the lowest ever price we have seen on this SSD, making it a must see for those who are looking to upgrade their console storage for less this Prime Day.

Aiibe 64GB Flash Drive 2 Pack - was $16.99 , now $8.79

Although this isn't a hard drive, USB's are still great ways to have access to your files anywhere, anytime. If you're someone who is between locations often or you need documents both at home and at work, then investing in some USB drives may be worth picking up. You can currently get these two sticks - which are 64GB each, for just $8.79 , totaling 128GB at this low price.

SK hynix Gold P31 1TB PCIe NVMe Gen3 SSD - was $166.99 , now $86.39

You can get this 1TB SSD for less than $90 at the moment which is amazing deal. It is worth noting that this is a Gen3 drive however, meaning you don't get speeds as fast as the next gen drives. You'll be limited to 3,500MB/s which is still close to ten times the speed of standard SATA drives.

UnionSine 250GB 2.5" Ultra Slim Portable External Hard Drive - was $27.99 $20.39

For just over $20 you can currently get this super slim and portable hard drive with 250GB of storage. This is suitable for any device, including consoles, meaning you can access your files, and game data where ever you need it.

1TB Ultra Slim Portable External Hard Drive HDD - was $45.99 , now $36.79

If you need a larger external hard drive which works with console and PC then this is a great deal for you. You can get 1TB of storage for less than $40. For an external hard drive, you'll find incredibly fast read and write speeds of 133MB/s and 103MB/s respectively.

SAMSUNG 980 PRO SSD with Heatsink 1TB, was $229.99 , now $122.45

Lowest ever price!

The iconic Samsung 980 pro is currently on sale and at its lowest-ever price. This is considered one of the best P5S SSDs. If you need to expand the memory of your console then this is the time to do it as it is unlikely we will see this price again. It comes with a heatsink saving you extra pennies too.

Western Digital 1TB WD Green Internal SSD - was $109.99, now $64.99

We're going back to basics with another SATA SSD. For those who are still rocking SATA, you can find some pretty big bargains on these drives this Prime Day. You can pick up 1TB of storage for just $65 , massive bang for your buck with this deal.

Kingston DataTraveler Max Type-A 256GB USB - was $62.99 , now $42.99

This is super fast USB which reads and writes faster than a lot of SATA SSD's. If you need a portable bit of storage but still want the fastest speeds then this is the stick for you. It currently is seeing 32% off for Prime Day so act fast if you want to take advantage.

WD 16TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive - was $449.99, now $239.99

Now, this is a meaty external hard drive if I do say so myself. At a whopping 16TB, this HDD actually has a desk footprint you need to consider. However, for just $239.99, you can't go wrong with enough space to last you possibly a lifetime.

Toshiba X300 4TB Performance & Gaming 3.5-Inch Internal Hard Drive - was $109.99 , now $84.99

Here we have an internal hard drive this time, and its currently only a few dollars off of its all time low price, making it a great time to purchase. If you need to expand the storage of your gaming rig, then 4TB is enough to keep hold of all of your games and then some. For less than $85 for all of this space, you can't go wrong.

Samsung 870 Evo SATA 500GB SSD, now $47.49 (was $61.99) at Amazon

One of the more affordable SSDs on the market even without a discount, the Samsung 870 Evo 500GB SSD doesn't have a whole lot of storage, but it should suffice for a good handful of big games while increasing boost speeds. Plus, it's a Samsung, so you know it'll be reliable and easy to install. At just $47 for Prime Day , it's hard to go wrong with this SSD deal.

PNY 500GB internal SATA SSD, now $30.99 (was $56.99) at Best Buy

Another highly affordable option in the internal SSD space, the PNY 500GB SATA SSD gets the job done for less than the price of a dinner out. It obviously isn't intended for high performance use, but it's a good option for every day computing needs, and has an excellent user rating on Best Buy and Amazon.