Research has shown that high-intensity gait training—walking practice at intensities of 75% to 85% maximum heart rate—is the best way to promote neuroplasticity and optimize walking recovery after a neurological injury. High-intensity gait training has been shown to improve gait speed, walking distance, and balance. In acute inpatient rehabilitation, a patient walks, on average, fewer than 300 steps a day.1 After implementing a high-intensity gait training program, daily stepping increased to approximately 1,500 steps a day, which was also positively correlated to improved 6-minute walk test scores, improved Berg Balance Scores, improved gait speed, and decreased levels of assistance required at discharge.1 As more research is published, it is clear: we need to really push our patients for the best recovery after a neurological injury.

WORKOUTS ・ 1 DAY AGO