Harmony Place trailer park in Alexandria, VA. Mobile homes, tenants, Fairfax County. Photo by Tyrone Turner. When Amilcar Benitez bought a mobile home at Harmony Place in Alexandria, it needed a lot of work. The flooring, insulation and plumbing in the two-bedroom home he shares with his wife and two children were damaged, prompting Benitez to invest late-night hours — and money — into home improvements. Since making the purchase in 2015, he’s put about as much cash into the property as he did to buy it, some $24,000.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO