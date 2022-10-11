Read full article on original website
ffxnow.com
Open houses in Fairfax County this weekend
Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place in Fairfax County this weekend:. Noteworthy: Double spiral staircase, linear gas fireplace, elevator. Open: Sunday, 2-4 p.m. (Mansoora Dar – Keller Williams Realty) 10010 High Hill Place, Great Falls. 7 BR/8.5 BA Single-family home. Noteworthy: Private roundabout...
ffxnow.com
Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Oct. 10-14
The weekend is almost here. Before you check out the Richmond Highway corridor’s first parklet or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in Fairfax County. Here are the 10 most-read stories on FFXnow this week:. Ideas for potential stories can...
ffxnow.com
Town: Comstock would lose money if paused downtown Herndon project restarted right now
Market conditions remain unfavorable for the redevelopment of Downtown Herndon, a public-private partnership that is led by developer Comstock and the town. At a Herndon Town Council meeting earlier this month, Town Manager Bill Ashton II said Comstock remains committed to pausing the development for up to two years. Currently, Comstock is unable to approve financing for the project and conditions remain economically unfavorable for the project to proceed.
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County proposes developer incentives to encourage street trees
Fairfax County planners want to cultivate more tree-lined streets, but to make that a reality, some more leeway for developers may be needed. With a proposed pilot program, the county’s Department of Planning and Development (DPD) will let developers in more urbanized areas count street trees as part of their 10-year tree canopy requirements — an option already offered in Tysons.
ffxnow.com
Reston dental studio celebrates grand opening after two-year delay
A new dental studio has opened Sunset Hills Road in Reston. Aglow Dental Studio is planning to host an official grand opening today (Thursday) from 4-6 p.m. in suite 303 at 11150 Sunset Hills Road. The business is led by Rosemary Ahanor, who graduated from St. Elizabeth Hospitals in D.C.
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
Major Earthquake Drill Coming Next Week — “This year’s Great Southeast ShakeOut Day earthquake drill is scheduled for 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20. Make plans to join millions of people worldwide who will participate in earthquake drills at work, school or home.” [Fairfax County Emergency Information]
WUSA
9 things to do on this beautiful fall weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia | Oct. 14-16
WASHINGTON — Fall is certainly kicking into high gear by mid-October, and all of these fall festivals might be the strongest indicator. Check out everything from outdoor movies to pumpkin patches, corn mazes, markets and more!. Every week, WUSA9 is giving you the details on at least nine local...
loudounnow.com
9 Middle and High Schools Up for Attendance Zone Review
Around 50 residents showed up to the first of many meetings Thursday night at the Loudoun County Public Schools administration building to hear early plans for school attendance boundary changes at nine middle and high schools. The school district plans changes in Ashburn, central and eastern Loudoun, affecting Broad Run,...
ffxnow.com
Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse to open next month in Reston
Reston will officially welcome a new steakhouse next month. Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse is set to open at Reston Station on Nov. 1, the company announced yesterday (Thursday). A grand opening party is slated for that day from 5:30-8 p.m. The 11,000-square-foot steakhouse will be located at 1902 Reston...
ffxnow.com
Reston’s Lake Anne fountain repairs delayed by at least two months
It may be a while before Lake Anne’s fountain is functional again. Repairs are expected to take at least two more months to complete due to supply chain issues, according to Reston Association. “The repair facility is basically rebuilding the motor/working parts. It had to be done at their...
ffxnow.com
Undeveloped site on Route 50 could become a data center or warehouse
One of two options — a data center or a warehouse — is proposed for a nearly 79-acre parcel in Chantilly on what used to be called Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway. The property owner is seeking Fairfax County’s permission to rezone a nearly 5.4-acre portion of the property for a data center or warehouse, according to an Oct. 3 application. The project is coined Chantilly Premier.
WAMU
At This Alexandria community, the challenges of mobile home ownership are thrown into sharp relief
Harmony Place trailer park in Alexandria, VA. Mobile homes, tenants, Fairfax County. Photo by Tyrone Turner. When Amilcar Benitez bought a mobile home at Harmony Place in Alexandria, it needed a lot of work. The flooring, insulation and plumbing in the two-bedroom home he shares with his wife and two children were damaged, prompting Benitez to invest late-night hours — and money — into home improvements. Since making the purchase in 2015, he’s put about as much cash into the property as he did to buy it, some $24,000.
ffxnow.com
Aging Well: Bridge builds brain benefits
This biweekly column is sponsored by The Mather in Tysons, Virginia, a forward-thinking Life Plan Community for those 62 and better. Whether you engage in a weekly game of bridge with friends, or compete in tournaments to earn masterpoints, playing the game pays off “in spades” when it comes to maintaining and even improving cognitive health.
northernvirginiamag.com
Officials to Consider Renaming 10 Loudoun County Schools
The school names are associated with Confederate or segregationist history. Ten school names have been presented to the Loudoun County School Board for consideration to be renamed due to their association with Confederate or segregationist history. Local researchers, including individuals from the Black History Committee of the Friends of Thomas...
ffxnow.com
Halloween creeps up on Tysons early with mall trick-or-treating
Halloween is showing up on Tysons Corner Center’s doorstep a couple weeks early this year. The mall’s Fall Festival this weekend will include a full Halloween experience, with trick-or-treating, pumpkin carving, and other activities. The festivities will mostly unfold on the Plaza, where Maniac Pumpkin Carvers founder Marc...
ffxnow.com
County fills $3 million funding gap for affordable housing at Arrowbrook
(Updated to correct number of affordabke units and clarify nature of funds) The Arrowbrook development near the Innovation Center Metro Station got a funding lift yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon. The 274-unit project, an affordable housing development under the federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit program, received $3 million in funding after...
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Responds to Fire at ‘Fire Station 1’ Restaurant on Thursday Afternoon
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call for a fire at the Fire Station 1 restaurant at 8131 Georgia Avenue in Downtown Silver Spring. Units arrived to find a fire in and around the exhaust system of the restaurant and fire coming from the chimney. The bulk of the fire was quickly knocked out and units checked for hot spots and extensions in other parts of the chimney, shaft, and ductwork of the restaurant.
WJLA
Loudoun Co. School Board member Andrew Hoyler pledges to continue to be a 'bridge builder'
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The November election is less than a month away and two seats on the Loudoun County School Board are up for grabs. 7News has interviewed all six candidates running for Loudoun County School Board this year. Voters in Leesburg, Va. will have the opportunity...
arlingtonmagazine.com
Best Places to Work 2022
Location: Ballston (headquartered in Westminster, Colorado) What’s to love: Support for military families and working parents. From consumer mapping used by 911 and ride-share services to satellite images that monitor climate change, 3.8 billion people interact with Maxar technologies every month. The company maintains an active veteran employee resource...
ffxnow.com
New Lorton Community Center is now open, joining renovated library and park
The doors of the $18 million Lorton Community Center are now open, ahead of a ribbon-cutting ceremony set for this coming weekend. The 30,000-square-foot facility on Richmond Highway is combined with a renovated and expanded Lorton Library as well as the new 1.7-acre Lorton Park. The community center features a...
