ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sporting News

Alex Smith rips Commanders' Ron Rivera for 'driving the bus' over Carson Wentz

Alex Smith knows a thing or two about quarterbacking. Ron Rivera may not. Smith finished out his career under Rivera in Washington, working his way back from a devastating leg injury that robbed him of the twilight of his career. But as much as Smith appreciated the opportunity to finish his career under Ron Rivera, he doesn't appreciate his damning comments from over the weekend.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Saints win begs questions about Hill, Dalton going forward

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The way the New Orleans Saints rode Taysom Hill and Andy Dalton to victory in Week 5 begs questions about how they’ll move forward. Is the Hill experiment at tight end being largely abandoned? And after two solid starts by Dalton, would the Saints be inclined to stick with him even after season-opening starter Jameis Winston is healthy? To this point, Hill has hardly resembled a tight end. In his four games played, he has one catch for 2 yards.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Centre Daily

Taysom Hill Receives Second Week-5 Honor

Taysom Hill, the reigning Week 5 NFC offensive player, received a second honor on Wednesday after fans voted him the FedEx Ground player of the week. He won the award over Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler and Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb. View the original article to see embedded...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy